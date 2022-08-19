Lifestyle Fashion Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying This 'Extremely Flattering' $18 Blouse with Eyelet Details They’re calling it a “really great staple” for fall By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 19, 2022 11:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon While fall generally equates to cozy sweatpants and chunky sweaters, we all know that the weather can stay pretty warm well into October. The key to transitioning your closet? Layering your cardigans and jackets with tops that are flowy and airy. And Amazon just put this "extremely flattering" all-season tank on sale in multiple colors ahead of fall. Hundreds of shoppers can't stop buying the Blencot Lace Trim Tank Top, which costs as little as $18 right now thanks to a double discount in most sizes. Amazon Buy It! Blencot Lace Trim Tank Top in White, $17.96–$19.76 with coupon (orig. $21.95–$28.95); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. With 8,000 five star ratings on Amazon, the popular tank has been at the top of Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts over the past week. That's because it's made of a polyester and spandex blend that keeps this top from retaining heat. The loose-fitting top offers full coverage while letting the arms and shoulders breathe with a deep V-neck and thin shoulder straps. And while this basic tank can go with practically anything in your fall closet, the eyelet lace detail really elevates the top, making it the perfect option to wear to work or a night out. The lightweight, flowy top is machine washable for easy cleaning, and can be worn with jeans, a skirt, or flowy pants. When it gets too cool, layer it with a warm cardigan or light fall jacket for endless outfit combinations all season long. It's no wonder shoppers are buying it in multiple variations. Shoppers love the versatility of this popular top, calling it a "great staple" to have in your closet. "I will wear this alone in summer and definitely layer it under sweaters and jackets in fall/winter," one reviewer wrote. "I absolutely love this top," said another person who called it "super cute and flattering." "This tank is comfortable and lightweight," someone else added of the stretchy, flowy tank.To help you transition to fall, Amazon put the Blencot Lace Trim Tank Top on sale in lots of cute colors, including black, apricot, blue, and gray, starting at just $18. Shop more colors below. Amazon Buy It! Blencot Lace Trim Tank Top in Black, $16.16–19.76 with coupon (orig. $21.95–$28.95); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Blencot Lace Trim Tank Top in Apricot, $17.96–$19.76 with coupon (orig. $21.95–$28.95); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Blencot Lace Trim Tank Top in Blue, $19.76 with coupon (orig. $21.95–$28.95); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Blencot Lace Trim Tank Top in Gray, $17.96–$19.76 with coupon (orig. $21.95–$28.95); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.