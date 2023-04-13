These $25 Athleisure Shorts Have Become My Go-To Mom Uniform — Especially in Theme Parks

I'm the kind of girl who finds an outfit I love and buys it in every color — bonus when that outfit falls into the athleisure category. So when I noticed multiple women wearing the same style of flowy shorts on a recent trip to Universal Orlando Resort, I immediately started searching Amazon for summer shorts in the tennis skirt-style I was observing, and I hit gold.

It seems everyone I spotted had on the Blaosn Athletic Shorts, and each pair was just $25. At such an affordable price, I quickly ordered both a black and navy green pair, figuring those colors would match a lot of tops in my wardrobe.

When the shorts arrived, I was immediately drawn to the silky, soft fabric. The biker shorts beneath the flowing fabric were buttery soft and the perfect length — short enough to make the flowy layers appear to be a skirt but well-fitting enough to keep what needed to be covered, well, covered.

The skirt-like layers were made of the same fabric, and the drawstring at the waist was made from a durable braided material and tipped with metal to prevent fraying. Even before I tried them on, I was pleased with the quality.

The fit was equally amazing. I'm around 160 pounds and 5 feet, 4 inches tall and fit into a medium perfectly, making the sizing guides and reviews on Amazon fairly accurate. It only took a few wears of the two pairs I'd ordered before I went back for three more pairs. One for every weekday, I figured.

I mixed things up this time, ordering vibrant hot pink, bright red and soft mint green pairs. Each pair was as soft and well-fitting as the last, and the shorts have become my go-to mom uniform every day, especially because I live at the beach in Florida, where shorts are the norm most days of the year.

And, like those women who inspired me as I walked through Universal Orlando, I've even taken the shorts for a spin in many of Central Florida's theme parks. For Epcot's Flower and Garden Festival recently, I paired my pink pair with a pink floral headband and a black tank and felt fashionable, even while sweating in the Florida heat. The bottoms beneath the flowy layers of the shorts do not ride up, making them perfect for long sweaty days of walking around theme parks.

I've worn the shorts with everything from a simple ribbed tank to a T-shirt with a decal design that matched a color in that particular pair. I've tried wearing them with sneakers, Birkenstock sandals, and flip-flops and so far, they look cute with any footwear I choose. I even wore my black pair to dinner once, dressed up with a denim jacket and matching headband, because there's nothing better than looking put-together while feeling comfortable.

Terri Peters is a commerce writer and mom of two who lives in Central Florida. She can often be found visiting the beaches and theme parks near her home and believes it's possible to be stylish and comfortable at the same time.

