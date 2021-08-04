Blake Lively Wore a $188 J.Crew Dress to Celebrate Her 10-Year Anniversary with Ryan Reynolds
How sweet it is! Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds recently stepped out in Boston to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their first date, once again reminding us of how impossibly perfect they are together. The celebrity couple posted a few fun photos from their date night on social media and Reynolds even made a point to troll his wife about accidentally cropping out her cute earrings — all in good fun.
And while Lively's gold hoop earrings are, in fact, very cute; it was her breezy polka dot dress that caught our attention right away. The star stunned in this sweet yet simple J.Crew button-front dress, which features an alluring V-neckline and midi length hemline. The feminine frock is constructed of smooth gabardine fabric, which is lightweight and offers a hint of stretch, so we know Lively was likely quite comfortable in spite of balmy summer temperatures.
Buy It! J.Crew Button-Front Dress, $188; jcrew.com
But what we admired most was the way the star made this look all her own. She smartly left a few tasteful buttons intentionally undone to show a hint of skin, proving that a demure little sundress can very well be sexy, too. She kept her accessories to a minimum and added a bit of edge with an unexpected pair of chunky walking sandals.
"Ten years later. We still go out on our 'first date.' But in much more comfortable shoes," she captioned her Instagram story.
We couldn't love her more!
If you're now inspired to add a similar polka dot number to your closet, look no further than this affordable style found on Amazon.
Buy It! Lomon Ruffle Sundress, $28.99—$29.99; amazon.com
"This is a real find. Luxurious and comfortable, all at the same time. Pretty print that's not too outrageous," one reviewer shared.
For less than $30, you can rock that iconic pretty polka dot pattern, too, and this one even features ruffle details and a matching belt to accentuate your waist. If you're craving a bit more color, take your pick from one of the several shades available (purple, mustard yellow or navy, perhaps?) and let those compliments roll in.