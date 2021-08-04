Blake Lively Wore a $188 J.Crew Dress to Celebrate Her 10-Year Anniversary with Ryan Reynolds

And while Lively's gold hoop earrings are, in fact, very cute; it was her breezy polka dot dress that caught our attention right away. The star stunned in this sweet yet simple J.Crew button-front dress, which features an alluring V-neckline and midi length hemline. The feminine frock is constructed of smooth gabardine fabric, which is lightweight and offers a hint of stretch, so we know Lively was likely quite comfortable in spite of balmy summer temperatures.