Blake Lively Met Santa in Cozy Holiday Pajamas — and These Similar Styles Will Arrive in Time for You to Do the Same

Prices start at $18

By Nicola Fumo
Published on December 16, 2022 05:00 PM

https://www.instagram.com/p/ClzVoEspRCZ/ vancityreynolds Verified We met Jessica Claus and her husband on the Polar Express. She was everything I’d always dreamed since I was a kid. She smelled like cinnamon buns and sangria. 🎄 3h
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. Photo: Ryan Reynolds/Instagram

Blake Lively and Ryan Renolds rang in the holiday season like true VIPs with a special visit from another celeb power couple: Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Reynolds shared a photo of the group on Instagram with a caption detailing how they four met (the Polar Express, naturally) and shared that Mrs. Claus — whose first name is Jessica, he noted — lived up to his every expectation. "She was everything I'd always dreamed about since I was a kid," he wrote. "She smelled like cinnamon buns and sangria."

While Ryan opted for a blue beanie and gray Pelé sweatshirt for the occasion, Blake looked more festive in a pair of Elf-print holiday pajamas. The actress, who is pregnant with the couple's fourth child, wore a cream colored robe over her holiday PJs with the belt tied loosely above her baby bump.

Blake's long john holiday pajamas are from Hanna Andersson, and they're currently on sale. The printed top and matching bottoms are sold separately and are both now only $29 apiece. The PJs are made from organic cotton with a cheerful Fair Isle print featuring characters from the popular holiday movie Elf.

Customers praise the PJs for their fit and quality, noting that the fabric is soft and the set keeps them nice and warm without getting too hot. "Love the fit, fabric, and overall quality," one reviewer wrote, adding, "These are an absolute winner I will be enjoying every holiday season for years to come."

To get your own Elf holiday pajamas in time for Christmas, the brand suggests ordering before December 20th.

Holiday pajamas are a seasonal staple, and there are also plenty of affordable sets on Amazon that will arrive before Christmas. This thermal set has the same long johns look as the style Lively wore, and it's available in over a dozen colors and prints from sizes XS to XL. Plus, you can snag a pair on sale for 28 percent off.

13814506

Buy It! TSLA Thermal Long Johns Set, $28.98 (orig. $39.98); amazon.com

For a looser fit with an equally classic look, check out this flannel set with wide-leg pants and button-down top. Customers say they are "as comfortable as they look" and "so soft and snuggly."

The set is offered in four pet-themed prints from XS to 3XL in both standard and petite fits. Due to the oversized nature of the design, the brand notes these PJs run large and recommends erring on the smaller side if you're between sizes.

13814505

Buy It! PajamaGram Flannel Pajamas, $55.24–$70.99; amazon.com

Shoppers, take note: Sizes may ship at different times, so be sure to double check before placing your order to ensure the pajamas you want will arrive before the holidays. Keep scrolling for more Blake Lively-inspired holiday pajamas.

13814503

Buy It! Ekouaer Thermal Long Johns Set, $19.99 (orig. $31.99); amazon.com

childrens-place-matching-holiday-pajamas

Buy It! The Children's Place Family Matching Holiday Pajama Sets, $29.98; amazon.com

pjs

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Disney Family Matching Pajama Sleep Sets, $18 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com

pjs

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Snug Fit Cotton Pajama Set, $18.10 (orig. $25.90); amazon.com

