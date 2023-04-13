These Hands-Free Crossbody Phone Cases Are Just Like Blake Lively's — Only More Affordable

Have you been wanting to find an affordable phone case that looks like the one Blake Lively keeps carrying? Today, you can cross it off your to-do list.

Last month, the Gossip Girl actress sported an army green Bandolier crossbody phone case and wallet at the Wrexham AFC soccer game. Then on April 10, she carried it again, only this time it was slung across her body in a super nonchalant, but monumentally modish mom-off-duty kind of way.

Priced at $108, the hands-free case is great for keeping essentials more organized, even if just slightly. But if you want something similar that's a little less pricey, we found plenty of options. From leather pouches to metallic chains, keep scrolling to shop nine functional phone accessories under $70.

Shop Crossbody Phone Cases Inspired by Blake Lively Under $70

Between backpacks and lunch boxes, the oldest child and the youngest, and the tasks of your work and home life, your phone is probably your life raft. But of course, that would require you to know where it actually is.

This Lameeku wallet phone case with a strap is a highly fashionable way to keep tabs on it. You're less likely to lose your phone if it's strapped across your body, and it's conveniently always ready for incoming calls and messages. The black quilted design looks expensive and can be purchased with a solid leather strap or a woven chain and leather one.

Amazon

Buy It! Lameeku Wallet Case Compatible with iPhone 12 Pro Max with Crossbody Strap in Black, $32.99; amazon.com

This Crossbody Cell Phone Shoulder Bag Wallet from Amazon is a great option if you have children or work with them, like one shopper who said it's "one of my smartest purchases so far!" They can fit their phone, some tissues, and a few dollars in it, and they even clipped on some hand sanitizer, too. Get it for only $19 right now thanks to the 20 percent off discount, plus additional coupon that's available.

Amazon

Buy It! Peacocktion Crossbody Cell Phone Shoulder Bag Wallet In B-Green Croc, $18.99 with coupon (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

For a phone case that looks like a funky piece of jewelry, go for the Cordée Cases Icy Chain iPhone Case & Lanyard Set. It comes in the bright Barbiecore pink color we've eyed on Selena Gomez, Gwyneth Paltrow, and most recently, Helen Mirren and Andie MacDowell, and it has a flashy acrylic chain that's also removable. It's the priciest out of all the other options, but it's still $43 less than the green leather one Lively owns.

Urban Outfitters

Buy It! Cordée Cases Icy Chain iPhone Case & Lanyard Set, $65; urbanoutfitters.com

Want to go hands-free, but keep the same case you already have? Grab this $42 kit from Casetify. It comes with a metallic gold chain that attaches to a card that you can seamlessly slip into your existing case. It works with most Casetify cases and others too, according to the brand. Or if you prefer to use your phone sans a case, but still want to transport it safely, check out this option from Leatherology or theMadewell iPhone Crossbody Bag.

Whichever you choose, we're certain you'll be thanking Blake Lively for the fuss-free phone hack. Keep scrolling to shop for more phone cases and accessories.

Amazon

Buy It! Zve Phone 13 Pro Max Crossbody Wallet Case in Beige, $32.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Hoggu iPhone 11 Crossbody Wallet Case Leather with Card Holder and Removable Strap in Green, $16.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Szhaiyu Wallet Crossbody for iPhone 13 Pro Max Phone Case with Lanyard Strap in Pink, $18.99; amazon.com

Leatherology

Buy It! Leatherology Long Crossbody Phone Pocket in Black Onyx, $45; leatherology.com

Amazon

Buy It! Madewell iPhone Crossbody Bag in Weathered Olive Multi, $40.60 (orig. $58); amazon.com

Casetify

Buy It! Casetify Snake Chain Phone Strap with Card in Gold, $42; casetify.com

