This $36 One-Piece Swimsuit Looks Just Like the One Blake Lively Wore Poolside on Her Family Vacation

Published on April 16, 2023 04:00 PM

Blake Lively knows how to rock effortless cool mom style, and her recent tropical family vacation is proof.

She shared a carousel of photos on Instagram from her trip, which the mom-of-four playfully captioned: "she sells seashells down by the seashore." The six photos featured a few of her trendy warm-weather looks, most notably was a black one-piece swimsuit.

In the sun-drenched snapshot, the actress posed for a candid poolside photo, showing off the swimsuit's cutout detail, which highlights her midsection. Though we can't confirm the brand behind Lively's exact swimsuit, good news: We found a nearly identical option on Amazon that's only $36.

Blake Lively Instagram Blake Lively One-Piece Swimsuit
Blake Lively/Instagram

The Eomenie One-Piece High-Waisted Bathing Suit has a similar silhouette with a cinched neckline and midsection cutout like Lively's. What makes this an especially good find is that it's designed with a tummy shaping panel and ruching along the stomach for a more flattering fit. It's one of the many reasons why more than 1,800 Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star rating.

Reviewers can't stop raving about the body-hugging design — from the supportive, adjustable straps to the stay-put bra cups — and many have dubbed it "the most flattering swimsuit [they] have ever owned."

Eomenie Women's One Piece Swimsuits Tummy Control
Amazon

Buy It! Eomenie One-Piece High-Waisted Bathing Suit in Black, $35.99; amazon.com

One five-star reviewer, who is buying it in every color, explained: "The peekaboo is in a flattering spot to show some skin and the ruching on the bottom hides any tummy you don't want to show." Another customer said they returned a similar $150 swimsuit for this one thanks to sewn-in cups that "cover the breast area… giving a smooth look" and the "awesome" adjustable criss-cross straps.

The high leg cut and cutout combo strikes the right balance of being stylish without being too revealing, which many people appreciate. "I was looking for something with a little more coverage, but without being frumpy," another shopper wrote, adding, "This suit is perfect."

It's available in sizes up to 22 plus and comes in 31 colors, including a few two-tone options like this hot pink one that's right on board with the Barbiecore trend. Whether you're jetting off on a tropical vacation or looking for a poolside swimsuit to wear all summer, take this as your sign to immediately add this Blake Lively-inspired style to your cart.

Eomenie Women's One Piece Swimsuits Tummy Control
Amazon

Buy It! Eomenie One-Piece High-Waisted Bathing Suit in Pink, $35.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Eomenie Women's One Piece Swimsuits Tummy Control
Amazon

Buy It! Eomenie One-Piece High-Waisted Bathing Suit in Dark Blue, $35.99; amazon.com

Eomenie Women's One Piece Swimsuits Tummy Control
Amazon

Buy It! Eomenie One-Piece High-Waisted Bathing Suit in Green, $35.99; amazon.com

