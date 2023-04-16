This $36 One-Piece Swimsuit Looks Just Like the One Blake Lively Wore Poolside on Her Family Vacation

Blake Lively knows how to rock effortless cool mom style, and her recent tropical family vacation is proof.

She shared a carousel of photos on Instagram from her trip, which the mom-of-four playfully captioned: "she sells seashells down by the seashore." The six photos featured a few of her trendy warm-weather looks, most notably was a black one-piece swimsuit.

In the sun-drenched snapshot, the actress posed for a candid poolside photo, showing off the swimsuit's cutout detail, which highlights her midsection. Though we can't confirm the brand behind Lively's exact swimsuit, good news: We found a nearly identical option on Amazon that's only $36.

Blake Lively/Instagram

The Eomenie One-Piece High-Waisted Bathing Suit has a similar silhouette with a cinched neckline and midsection cutout like Lively's. What makes this an especially good find is that it's designed with a tummy shaping panel and ruching along the stomach for a more flattering fit. It's one of the many reasons why more than 1,800 Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star rating.

Reviewers can't stop raving about the body-hugging design — from the supportive, adjustable straps to the stay-put bra cups — and many have dubbed it "the most flattering swimsuit [they] have ever owned."

Amazon

One five-star reviewer, who is buying it in every color, explained: "The peekaboo is in a flattering spot to show some skin and the ruching on the bottom hides any tummy you don't want to show." Another customer said they returned a similar $150 swimsuit for this one thanks to sewn-in cups that "cover the breast area… giving a smooth look" and the "awesome" adjustable criss-cross straps.

The high leg cut and cutout combo strikes the right balance of being stylish without being too revealing, which many people appreciate. "I was looking for something with a little more coverage, but without being frumpy," another shopper wrote, adding, "This suit is perfect."

It's available in sizes up to 22 plus and comes in 31 colors, including a few two-tone options like this hot pink one that's right on board with the Barbiecore trend. Whether you're jetting off on a tropical vacation or looking for a poolside swimsuit to wear all summer, take this as your sign to immediately add this Blake Lively-inspired style to your cart.

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon

