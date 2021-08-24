Blake Lively Wore This Dreamy Designer Dress to Celebrate Her 34th Birthday, and You Can Shop Similar Styles for Less
It's almost Blake Lively's birthday, and from the looks of things, she's ready to celebrate. The stunning actress, who turns 34 this Wednesday, posted a few Instagram stories leading up to her big day, looking happier than ever. The star twirled in a dazzling mint green dress adorned with tiny red cherries by designer Teuta Matoshi, and accessorized her dreamy dress with glossy red Christian Louboutin loafers and Lorraine Schwartz jewels. She looked positively smitten with her festive ensemble, and we don't blame her one bit.
If you aren't familiar with the designer, read on to get the scoop on Matoshi's sensational works of wearable art. Hailing from the small country of Kosovo, the fashion visionary is best known for her whimsical, feminine creations where she often uses colorful combinations of organza, lace, tulle, and plenty of embellishment to achieve that nostalgic sense of old world elegance with a modern touch. Today, Matoshi sells her ornate gowns (which start around $600 and go up from there) out of her New York City atelier and largely relies on social media for marketing and brand awareness. If this showstopping look is any indication, we have a feeling we'll be seeing a lot more of Matoshi's work on red carpets soon.
As for Lively's frothy confection of a gown, there's a lot to love. First, there's the unexpected shade of vibrant pistachio green and the layers of gorgeous tulle for added drama; which is not be outdone by the brilliant corseted bodice, flirty bow-tie shoulder straps, and ruby red cherry appliqués scattered over the design for extra sparkle. Lively's exact dress is not listed online, but this similar style retails for $640. Now this is what birthday dress dreams are made of!
If you're looking for an excuse to twirl like Lively, we've rounded up a few fabulous gowns from Amazon that exude the same energy, without the hefty price tag. From special occasions to magical photo shoots, these dresses will get a lot more mileage IRL than you might think!
This dress gives us romantic princess vibes, and comes in a wide range of standout shades like dusty pink, sky blue, or buttercup yellow, if mint green isn't your thing.
"The dress was beautifully constructed and well-made. The seams were lovely, the beading nicely done, the underskirt was double thickness and well constructed.The fabric seemed very high quality," raved one reviewer.
Buy It! Puffy Sleeve Formal Gown, $85–$105.99; amazon.com
Another fun and flirty option is this pretty dress that shows a bit more skin with its high-low silhouette. The corset bodice is very similar to the star's dress, and also comes in every shade of the rainbow.
Buy It! High-low Maxi Dress, $139.99–$159.99; amazon.com
Finally, for an off-the-shoulder dress that will transition nicely to the fall season, look no further than this dazzling off-the-shoulder design that features a sweetheart neckline and a layered tulle skirt.
Buy It! Tulle Party Dress, $99.98–$125.98; amazon.com