Blake Lively Wore This Dreamy Designer Dress to Celebrate Her 34th Birthday, and You Can Shop Similar Styles for Less

If you aren't familiar with the designer, read on to get the scoop on Matoshi's sensational works of wearable art. Hailing from the small country of Kosovo, the fashion visionary is best known for her whimsical, feminine creations where she often uses colorful combinations of organza, lace, tulle, and plenty of embellishment to achieve that nostalgic sense of old world elegance with a modern touch. Today, Matoshi sells her ornate gowns (which start around $600 and go up from there) out of her New York City atelier and largely relies on social media for marketing and brand awareness. If this showstopping look is any indication, we have a feeling we'll be seeing a lot more of Matoshi's work on red carpets soon.