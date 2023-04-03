Blake Lively's Crossbody Phone Case Is the Hands-Free Accessory All Moms Need

Here’s where to buy her exact version

By
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski

Published on April 3, 2023 03:02 PM

Blake Lively Phone Case Tout
Photo: Getty Images

Blake Lively's phone case is #goals.

The A Simple Favor actress recently attended the Wrexham AFC Game where she joked around with fans and snapped a few on-the-field selfies while supporting the Welsh soccer team her husband co-owns.

During the aforementioned trolling and selfies, we could see the Bandolier Casey Side Slot Pebble Leather Crossbody phone case and wallet hanging from her pocket and held high in the air, respectively. And boy, was it nifty — although, not surprising.

Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds has his picture taken by his wife Blake Lively prior to the Vanarama National League match between Wrexham and York City at the Racecourse Ground on March 25, 2023 in Wrexham, Wales
Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty

We've seen the actress break out a similar hands-free accessory before: she was spotted using a crossbody case from the same brand back in 2021, along with celebrities like Alessandra Ambrosio, Zendaya, and Taylor Swift.

Why? It's much sleeker than a chunky Otterbox case or hard-shell cover and its crossbody strap means the new mom of four has one less thing to carry. Plus, since it's wrapped around your body, you'll always know where it is.

The adjustable strap allows you to wear your phone as if it were a purse, but it can also be taken off if you choose. Another cool feature? You don't have to bring a wallet with you when using it. The back of the pebble leather case has a small pocket where you can store cash, cards, and more. It snaps closed, so everything will stay safely stored until you're ready to swipe.

The chic accessory isn't like those flap wallet cases that were big a few years ago. You don't have to open or close anything to get to your phone, it's just like a regular phone case but with the option to wear it crossbody with the included strap. It's available in four stylish colors — the army green shade Blake sported, plus orange, blue, and brown.

Blake Lively Phone Case
Bandolier

Buy It! Bandolier Casey Side Slot Pebble Leather Crossbody Phone Wallet in Army Green/Pewter, $108; bandolierstyle.com

We noticed Lively also had the coordinating AirPod pouch, which clips onto the crossbody case. It comes in the same pretty green color as the case and keeps another piece of tech you don't want to misplace at hand.

Keeping track of your kids and their schedules is difficult enough — you don't need the added stress of keeping track of your belongings, too. Let Lively's hands-free hack inspire you — head to Bandolier to grab your own useful phone accessories.

Blake Lively Phone Case
Bandolier

Buy It! Bandolier Avery AirPod Clip-On Pouch in Army Green/Pewter, $38; bandolierstyle.com

Blake Lively Phone Case
Bandolier

Buy It! Bandolier Casey Side Slot Pebble Leather Crossbody Phone Wallet in Orange/Silver, $108; bandolierstyle.com

Blake Lively Phone Case
Bandolier

Buy It! Bandolier Casey Side Slot Pebble Leather Crossbody Phone Wallet in Palace Blue/Silver, $108; bandolierstyle.com

Blake Lively Phone Case
Bandolier

Buy It! Bandolier Casey Side Slot Pebble Leather Crossbody Phone Wallet in Sienna/Silver, $108; bandolierstyle.com

