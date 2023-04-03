Blake Lively's Crossbody Phone Case Is the Hands-Free Accessory All Moms Need

Blake Lively's phone case is #goals.

The A Simple Favor actress recently attended the Wrexham AFC Game where she joked around with fans and snapped a few on-the-field selfies while supporting the Welsh soccer team her husband co-owns.

During the aforementioned trolling and selfies, we could see the Bandolier Casey Side Slot Pebble Leather Crossbody phone case and wallet hanging from her pocket and held high in the air, respectively. And boy, was it nifty — although, not surprising.

We've seen the actress break out a similar hands-free accessory before: she was spotted using a crossbody case from the same brand back in 2021, along with celebrities like Alessandra Ambrosio, Zendaya, and Taylor Swift.

Why? It's much sleeker than a chunky Otterbox case or hard-shell cover and its crossbody strap means the new mom of four has one less thing to carry. Plus, since it's wrapped around your body, you'll always know where it is.

The adjustable strap allows you to wear your phone as if it were a purse, but it can also be taken off if you choose. Another cool feature? You don't have to bring a wallet with you when using it. The back of the pebble leather case has a small pocket where you can store cash, cards, and more. It snaps closed, so everything will stay safely stored until you're ready to swipe.

The chic accessory isn't like those flap wallet cases that were big a few years ago. You don't have to open or close anything to get to your phone, it's just like a regular phone case but with the option to wear it crossbody with the included strap. It's available in four stylish colors — the army green shade Blake sported, plus orange, blue, and brown.

We noticed Lively also had the coordinating AirPod pouch, which clips onto the crossbody case. It comes in the same pretty green color as the case and keeps another piece of tech you don't want to misplace at hand.

Keeping track of your kids and their schedules is difficult enough — you don't need the added stress of keeping track of your belongings, too. Let Lively's hands-free hack inspire you — head to Bandolier to grab your own useful phone accessories.

