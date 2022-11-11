'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Is Officially Here, and Amazon Has a Whole Section of Merch to Celebrate

Today marks the official and extremely highly-anticipated release of Marvel's latest installment in the MCU: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. If the film's record-breaking predecessor is any indication, this weekend is sure to see a massive turnout of fans hitting the theater to see what direction the beloved superhero series will go, especially after the passing of its former star, Chadwick Boseman.

And if you happen to be among the millions of fans heading to the theater in the coming weeks to see the second Black Panther film, you might leave in the mood to rep your fave Marvel heroes.

If so, Amazon happens to have dropped the perfect collection you can shop right now. Within the retailer's Merch by Amazon section — which offers thousands of styles of clothing and accessories for pop culture references, music icons, holidays, and more — there's a full page of Black Panther goodies to check out. You can find tees, sweatshirts, socks, accessories, bags, and even costumes, all perfect for showing off your Wakanda love.

We've pulled together some best-sellers and our top picks from the Wakanda Forever merch you can snag right now, whether to gift to your favorite Marvel fan this holiday season, or keep all for yourself (we wouldn't blame you).

Top Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Merch Picks at Amazon:

First up, a classic pick to show your love of a movie or character: The iconic graphic tee. Amazon has tons of styles to choose from, and we've pulled a few favorites. There are plenty of styles that feature the recognizable Black Panther mask, both in monochrome and vibrant shades.

However, our personal favorite T-shirt employs a vintage feel — intentionally faded but bright colors in a '70s-esque movie poster look, featuring the titular character at the forefront. The shirt has scored over 1,600 five-star ratings and a lot of love from reviewers, one of whom attested, "I love the texture of the shirt and vintage look…[it] fits perfect."

Buy It! Marvel Black Panther Vintage '70s Poster Style T-Shirt, $22.99; amazon.com

Those gearing up for cold weather and looking for some comfy sweatshirt options have no shortage of choices either, and we're loving this blue hoodie with a sleek and stark design, as well as this crewneck pullover repping your favorite fictional country.

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Fleece Crewneck Wakanda Forever Sweatshirt, $19.88–21.17; amazon.com

If shirts and hoodies aren't your style, you can also snag a black beanie with a subtle Wakanda Forever graphic on the front. For other cold-weather options, there's also a flashy set of five pairs of socks, each with vibrant patterns reminiscent of the costumes and stylization in the films, and festooned with Black Panther faces or imagery.

No matter how you like to show your love of a fandom, rest assured you can find the merch you're looking for at Amazon, and shop all of our Black Panther favorites below.

Buy It! Marvel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Movie Mask Icon T-Shirt, $22.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Marvel Fleece Pullover Wakanda Forever Hoodie, $32.32–$39.90; amazon.com

Buy It! Black Panther Wakanda Forever Superhero Logos Women's 5-Pack Ankle Socks, $15.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Superhero Logo Adult Black Cuff Beanie, $22.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Marvel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Graphic T-Shirt, $22.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Marvel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Compression Straps Tech Backpack, $69.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Marvel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Movie Panther Slash T-Shirt, $22.99; amazon.com

