130+ Pairs of Birkenstock Sandals and the Staple Sneakers Meghan Markle Made Famous Are Majorly Marked Down

Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018.

Published on November 25, 2022 09:30 AM

Birkenstock
Photo: Birkenstock

What do Birkenstock and Veja have in common? For starters, both brands craft comfortable and supportive shoes you want to wear on repeat year-round. Secondly, each one has an impressively long list of famous fans. Oh — and most importantly, both brands are majorly marked down during this epic Black Friday sale.

Discount retailer Gilt just slashed prices on more than 130 pairs of Birkenstock sandals and Veja sneakers, collectively — and prices start at $70. But another common thread between the brands? They sell out fast. Black Friday might have just begun, but eager shoppers aren't hesitating to scoop up the best deals at their fingertips — and that's exactly what you should be doing, too.

Simply sign up to become a Gilt member for free with your email address, and immediately unlock this killer sale (plus more discounts on celebrity-worn and designer deals dropped daily.) Below, shop Birkenstock sandals and Veja sneakers on sale at Gilt before your size is gone.

Birkenstock Sandals on Sale at Gilt

Birkenstock shoes have been a customer and celebrity-favorite footwear choice for decades, which means finding a pair in your size isn't always easy — especially during the holiday season. Now's the time to scoop up a new pair for the biggest Birkenstock devotee on your shopping list, because the options will just keep dwindling the closer we get to the holidays.

Currently, 20 variations of the brand's best-selling silhouette, the Birkenstock Arizona sandal, are marked down during this Black Friday sale, including suede, leather, and narrow versions. Join the likes of Reese Witherspoon, Chrissy Teigen, and Katie Holmes when you wear the iconic double-buckle sandal, which is marked down to as little as $80 right now.

Birkenstock sandal
Birkenstock

Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Narrow Sandal in Tan Suede, $79.99 (orig. $100); gilt.com

Celebs like Sarah Jessica Parker and Gwyneth Paltrow favor the Birkenstock Madrid, a single-strap version of the double buckle sandal you know and love. The sleeker silhouette is just as supportive, but not quite as bulky as the Birkenstock Arizona — and right now, it's on sale for $70.

Lesser-known styles like the Birkenstock Gizeh, which typically costs between $100 and $135, are going for as little as $80 during this sale. With a thong design, this Birkenstock sandal feels more secure on your foot than the wildly popular Arizona slip-on when you're on the go, but it still features the qualities you've come to expect from Birkenstocks, like a moldable cork footbed and arch support for long-lasting comfort.

Birkenstock sandal
Birkenstock

Buy It! Birkenstock Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandal in Black, $79.99 (orig. $100); gilt.com

Even though Birkenstocks are known as a summer shoe, many people (including Gigi Hadid) wear them year-round with socks — and regardless, anyone will love unwrapping a new pair on Christmas morning.

Veja Sandals on Sale at Gilt

There are also 95 pairs of Veja shoes marked down at Gilt right now, including best-selling styles like the Veja Campo and Esplar. The luxurious French footwear brand blew up back in 2018, thanks to Meghan Markle wearing a black and white leather pair of the Esplar style on a boating trip with Prince Harry. Since then, a slew of celebs have caught on to the appeal of the sleek sneakers.

In fact, Markle's sister-in-law Kate Middleton and her sister Pippa have both been spotted in the Veja Esplar Sneaker on numerous occasions, too. The low-top style offers everything you're looking for in a staple sneaker: a subtle, everyday look, easy-to-clean leather, a durable outsole, and a comfy cushioned insole. However, the Veja "V" logo looks high-end without being gaudy.

Jennifer Garner and Kourtney Kardashian favor suede styles of the shoes, with the former opting for a retro blue pick and the latter wearing an all-black V-10 style for a workout. While the Poosh founder's exact pair isn't included in this Veja sale, her choice is available in a handful of other color combinations, like this eye-catching pink and purple.

Gilt_VEJA v-10
Veja

Buy It! Veja V-10 Suede Sneaker, $145.99 (orig. $175); gilt.com

The Veja Campo is another fan-favorite style, and for good reason. Similarly to the Esplar, the low-top style is understated and casual, and right now, 11 different color and material (suede and leather) combinations are on sale — like this polished black and white leather pick.

Gilt Esplar

Buy It! Veja Esplar Logo Sneaker in White and Black, $99 (orig. $130); gilt.com

If you hadn't clocked Veja sneakers before, now, you'll see them everywhere on the streets. Take advantage of these low prices and look and feel good in the cool kicks all year round. Below, shop more Veja sneakers and Birkenstock sandals at this Gilt Black Friday sale. And hurry — sizes are selling like hot cakes.

Birkenstock sandal
Birkenstock

Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Narrow Sandal in Black Leather, $79.99 (orig. $100); gilt.com

Birkenstock sandal
Birkenstock

Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Narrow Sandal in Red Snakeskin, $79.99 (orig. $100); gilt.com

Birkenstock sandal
Birkenstock

Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Narrow Sandal in Red Leather, $79.99 (orig. $100); gilt.com

VEJA Esplar Logo
Veja

Buy It! Veja Esplar Sneaker in White and Gold, $99 (orig. $130); gilt.com

Gilt VEJA

Buy It! Veja Campo Leather Sneaker in Black, $135.99 (orig. $165); gilt.com

VEJA Esplar Logo sneaker
Veja

Buy It! Veja Esplar Logo Sneaker in White and Purple, $99 (orig. $130); gilt.com

