Those Classic Birkenstock Sandals We See All Over Hollywood Are Quietly on Sale for as Little as $80
During the summer, a pair of slip-on-and-go sandals is key. 'Tis the season for pool and park days, so it's important to have a pair of shoes you can easily kick off once you lay down your beach towel or picnic blanket. And the time to snag your new go-to pair is now because one of the most trusted sandal brands is having a major sale.
Under-the-radar discount retailer Gilt just slashed prices on more than 100 pairs of Birkenstocks, including the recently-revived clog style and the brand's most popular pair, the Arizona sandal. While the iconic double buckle slides typically cost between $130-$140, you can scoop up a pair for just $80. But hurry, the sale ends at 12 p.m. ET on June 14.
Find 6 coveted Birkenstock sandals on sale at Gilt below.
Birkenstock Sandals on Sale at Gilt:
- Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Narrow Sandal in White, $79.99 (orig. $99.95)
- Birkenstock Madrid Birko-Flor Sandal in Black, $69.99 (orig. $79.95)
- Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Narrow Sandal in Black Leather, $79.99 (orig. $110)
- Birkenstock Gizeh BS Birkibuc Sandal in Faded Khaki, $79.99 (orig. $99.95)
- Birkenstock Madrid Birko-Flor Narrow Sandal in White, $69.99 (orig. $79.95)
- Birkenstock Boston BS Waxy Leather Clog in Brown, $109.99 (orig. $140)
The key to unlocking these incredible deals is simple: Become a Gilt member (for free!) by signing up with your email address, and immediately gain access to this exciting Birkenstock sale and more exclusive discounts on designer and celeb-loved brands.
There's a reason you see instantly-recognizable Birkenstock sandals all over the place every time summer rolls around: Each pair is made with a cork material that offers cushioned support for all-day wear, which is why many loyal fans also sport their Birks outside of the summer months with socks.
The timeless buckle sandals have been around for decades, with celebrities and common folk alike turning to the brand for high-quality, comfortable, and durable shoes. Katie Holmes, Reese Witherspoon, Chrissy Teigen, and Gigi Hadid are just a few of the many famous fans of Birkenstock sandals.
Plenty of A-listers have given the classic Birkenstock Arizona sandal their seal of approval over the years, but recently, other styles have made their mark, too. Gwyneth Paltrow and Sarah Jessica Parker both favor the Madrid sandal (a single-strap version of the Arizona), and Kendall Jenner was spotted in Birkenstock clogs back in March.
Regardless of which style you choose, one thing's for sure: A pair of Birkenstock sandals will last you countless wears for years to come, so they're worth the investment. But why not snag them for less while you can? Shop more Birkenstock sandals on sale at Gilt below.
