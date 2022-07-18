More Than 140 Birkenstock Sandals Are Secretly on Sale Right Now — but Only for Less Than 48 Hours
When you think of winter shoes, you probably picture a cozy pair of Ugg boots. When you think of summer shoes, chances are, Birkenstock sandals come to mind. The iconic double-buckle slip-ons never go out of style, so scooping up a fresh pair while they're on sale is always a good idea.
Right now, more than 140 Birkenstock shoes are on sale at discount retailer Gilt, including the wildly popular Birkenstock Arizona sandal — which is currently marked down to just $80 — and lesser-known (but just as comfy and versatile!) styles like the Gizeh, Mayari, and Madrid. However, all of these coveted picks will return to full price at noon ET on July 20, which means you have less than 48 hours to snag the staple summer sandals on sale.
Find a wide variety of Birkenstock shoes on sale at Gilt below — and hurry, because the brand notoriously sells out quickly.
Shop Birkenstock Sandals on Sale at Gilt:
- Birkenstock Madrid Birko-Flor Sandal, $69.99 (orig. $80)
- Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Leather Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $100)
- Birkenstock Gizeh BS Birko-Flor Birkibuc Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $100)
- Birkenstock Mayari Birko-Flor Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $100)
- Birkenstock Boston BS Birko-Flor Birkibuc Clog, $89.99 (orig. $115)
- Birkenstock Arizona Leather Sandal, $99.99 (orig. $125)
- Birkenstock Rio BS Birko-Flor Sandal, $99.99 (orig. $125)
For decades, everyone from celebrities to folks like us have been turning to Birkenstock sandals for the ultimate comfy, can't-go-wrong kicks in the summer — and even when the temperatures dip, many fans still wear the slip-ons with socks. You can't understate the extreme comfort Birkenstock shoes provide: With a moldable cork footbed for arch support and a roomy toe bed, they're the shoes you slip on for quick errands and the pair you always wear to picnics and beach days.
Famous Birkenstock devotees include Hollywood royalty like Reese Witherspoon and Katie Holmes, supermodels like Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner — who favors an under-the-radar clog version, which is on sale now — and even shoe fanatic Sarah Jessica Parker, who recently wore the underrated Madrid style while filming And Just Like That (her sleek pick is currently marked down, too.)
All you have to do to unlock this killer Birkenstock sale is become a Gilt member (for free!) by signing up with your email address. You'll immediately gain access to this exciting shopping event and more exclusive discounts on designer brands, including plenty that are worn by celebs.
Below, shop more Birkenstock shoes on sale — and hurry! You have less than 48 hours before this deal expires, and the clock is ticking.
