You Only Have a Few Days Left to Shop This Rare Birkenstock Sale
Much of the country is welcoming sweater weather, but a major sale on a celeb-favorite sandal will have you dreaming of fun in the sun. Rue La La has discounted many of its top Birkenstock styles (you know, the classic shoe worn by celebs like Reese Witherspoon and Katie Holmes), but you'll have to act fast to enjoy these markdowns.
With prices on select styles at a low of $70, now is your chance to see what the Hollywood fashion fuss is all about. Until November 16, you can shop and save on multiple Birkenstock styles. To enjoy the sale, you will need to create a free Rue La La account. All that's required of an account is providing your email for registration.
Shop the Best Birkenstock Deals at Rue La La
- Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal, $69.99 (orig. $99.95)
- Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal, $69.99 (orig. $100)
- Birkenstock Women's Narrow Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal, $75.99 (orig. $99.95)
- Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Leather Sandal, $99.99 (orig. $135)
- Birkenstock Arizona Oiled Leather Sandal, $99.99 (orig. $125)
- Birkenstock Arizona Leather Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $100)
- Birkenstock Athen Leather Sandal, $99.99 (orig. $130)
- Birkenstock Boston Leather Clog, $119.99 (orig. $150)
It's not often that Birkenstocks go on sale and unlike your traditional flip-flop or other slip-on styles, this shoe provides support and comfort. Made in Germany, Birkenstocks have a footbed made of suede-lined cork that grips and fits exactly to your foot, allowing for arch support and a roomy fit.
Celebs like Charlize Theron, Naomi Watts, and Kendall Jenner have all sported Birkenstocks, pairing the slip-on style with jeans, dresses, and shorts. As for wearing the shoe style with your fall fits, you could always take another style cue from Hollywood and add a pair of socks. You'll be cozy and comfortable.
Not sure which Birkenstock style to shop? The Arizonas remain a popular option among celebrities, with its double strap and multiple color options. Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted in the single strap Madrid Birko-Flor, while Yara Shahidi once wore brightly-colored Birkenstock clogs with pajamas.
The sale has just started, but select styles are already selling out, so head to Rue La La now and start your shopping.
Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Leather Sandal, $99.99 (orig. $135); ruelala.com
Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Leather Sandal, $99.99 (orig. $135); ruelala.com
Buy It! Birkenstock Madrid Birko-Flor Sandal, $59.99 (orig. $80); ruelala.com
Buy It! Birkenstock Athens Leather Sandal, $99.99 (orig. $130); ruelala.com
Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Glean Sandal, $89.99 (orig. $135); ruelala.com
- You Only Have a Few Days Left to Shop This Rare Birkenstock Sale
- Sephora's Once-a-Year Holiday Savings Event Is Here, Plus More Weekend Sales Not to Be Missed
- Taylor Swift Just Wore a Necklace from This Selena Gomez-Approved Brand
- Amazon's Most Popular Roomba Vacuum Is $100 Off Ahead of Black Friday — and It's Bound to Sell Out