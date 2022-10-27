Some celebrities favor statement-making footwear like chunky platform boots while others rotate through a never-ending supply of comfy sneakers. But if there's one shoe seemingly everyone in Hollywood owns — and wears year-round — it's Birkenstock sandals. And right now, the universally-favored choice is majorly on sale.

Discount retailer Rue La La just slashed prices on more than 70 pairs of Birkenstock shoes, from best-selling styles like the Birkenstock Arizona (you know the iconic double-buckle pick) to underrated silhouettes like the Madrid, Gizeh, and Mayari — and prices are as low as $66. Below, shop the best deals at this secret Birkenstock sale before eager shoppers beat you to the punch.

The Birkenstock Arizona Sandal is by far the most popular pick among both famous fans and shoppers, with Katie Holmes, Chrissy Teigen, Gigi Hadid, Reese Witherspoon, and many more stars all having worn them over the years. And right now, dozens of versions of the best-seller are discounted at Rue La La, including this tan suede option that you can snag for $70 — $40 less than its typical price.

Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Narrow Sandal in Tan Suede, $69.99 (orig. $100); ruelala.com

At just $66, the Birkenstock Madrid Sandal is a total steal. The single-strap style has all the benefits of the iconic Arizona sandal (a moldable cork footbed and arch support for long-lasting comfort) but with a simplified design, which celebs like Gwyneth Paltrow and Sarah Jessica Parker favor.

Buy It! Birkenstock Madrid Birko-Flor Sandal, $65.99 (orig. $80); ruelala.com

Recently, one style has been reigning supreme among A-listers, and in turn, has been selling out everywhere: the Birkenstock clog. Hilary Duff, Kristen Bell, and Kendall Jenner have all been spotted wearing the closed-toe shoe lately, and a shearling-lined version is currently discounted at Rue La La — but sizes are selling like hotcakes.

Buy It! Birkenstock Boston Suede & Shearling Clog, $149.99 (orig. $170); ruelala.com

Although this killer Birkenstock sale doesn't end until October 31, you don't want to wait around to score these major discounts, because some styles are already selling out. Birkenstock shoes are notoriously hard to find during the holiday season, so take advantage of this secret sale and scoop up the crowd-pleasing gift for less before every retailer's supply is wiped clean.

Gain access to this secret sale and more deals on celebrity-worn and designer deals daily by signing up to become a Rue La La member for free with your email address. And below, snag more deals on the Birkenstocks you — or a loved one — will wear on repeat for years to come.

Buy It! Birkenstock Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandal in White Leather, $69.99 (orig. $99.95); ruelala.com

Buy It! Birkenstock Mayari Birko-Flor Sandal, $69.99 (orig. $99.95); ruelala.com

Buy It! Birkenstock Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandal in Black Leather, $89.99 (orig. $100); ruelala.com

Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Soft Footbed Suede Leather Sandal, $109.99 (orig. $135–$140); ruelala.com

Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Shearling Narrow Sandal, $134.99 (orig. $160); ruelala.com

