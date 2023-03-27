The Birkenstock Sandals Celebrities Always Wear Are as Little as $80 for a Limited Time

Spring is officially here, and that means it's time to pack away the boots and sweaters and bring out the flowy clothes and strappy sandals. And if you're looking to add to your summer sandal collection, you can score a pair from one of Hollywood's go-to brands at a major discount thanks to a flash sale at this under-the-radar website.

For the next 48 hours, Birkenstock sandals are on sale for as little as $80 at Rue La La, a discount retailer that offers impressive deals on designer clothes, shoes, and accessories. To get in on the savings, all you have to do is sign up for a free account, and then you can shop away. But you'll want to act quickly, as celebrity-worn styles like the iconic Arizona Sandals are included in the sale, and popular picks are already going fast.

From double-buckle sandals and clogs to thong silhouettes and strappy styles, shop discounted Birkenstock sandals at Rue La La before the sale ends on March 30 at 11 a.m. ET.

Birkenstocks on Sale at Rue La La

If there's one Birkenstock style Hollywood can't get enough of, it's the Arizona Sandal, which features the classic double-buckle the shoe band is known for. Celebs like Gigi Hadid and Reese Witherspoon have worn the sandal for years, and a pair is going for $100 at Rue La La right now.

In addition to the supportive double buckle (which can be adjusted for a snug fit), the shoes have an ultra-soft footbed made of cork that cushions the feet. The sandals also have a high arch and open-toe box for even more support, and the slip-on style is ideal for getting ready quickly. And this option in white is perfect for spring and summer.

Rue La La

Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Narrow Leather Sandal in White, $99.99 (orig. $130); ruelala.com

Clogs are one of the many '90s trends that came back with full force in recent years, and for those who didn't snap up a pair this winter, check out the Boston Leather Clog, a spring version of the shoe. It has been a top choice for celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Hilary Duff, and more, and is as little as $80 at Rue La La's secret sale. With a closed-toe silhouette and black leather exterior, the shoes are ideal for rainy spring weather, keeping feet protected against the elements. The adjustable single bucket along with Birkenstock's signature cork footbed make the shoes feel even more cushioned and supportive.

Rue La La

Buy It! Birkenstock Women's Boston Leather Clog, $79.99–$115.99 (orig. $130–140); ruelala.com

It is spring, after all, so showing more skin is welcome at this time of year — especially when it comes to footwear. The Birkenstock Women's Ramses Sandal has a thong silhouette with a single buckle, offering more breathability. Plus, the sandals' suede-lined natural cork footbed molds and shapes to your feet, and along with a deep heel cup and roomy toe box, these sandals offer so much more support than the average pair of strappy flip-flops. Snap up a pair while they're $80 right now.

Rue La La

Buy It! Birkenstock Women's Ramses Sandal in Black, $79.99 (orig. $99.95); ruelala.com

The season of sandals is here. If you've had your eye on celebrity-worn Birkenstocks for months, now is the best time to save big on sought-after styles ahead of summer at Rue La La's flash sale. Shop more on-sale Birkenstock sandals below.

Rue La La

Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Leather Sandal in Taupe, $109.99 (orig. $145); ruelala.com

Rue La La

Buy It! Birkenstock Gizeh Oiled Leather Sandal in Habana Leather, $109.99 (orig. $135); ruelala.com

Rue La La

Buy It! Birkenstock Siena II Narrow Fit Leather Sandal in Pink, $99.99 (orig. $125); ruelala.com

Rue La La

Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Soft Footbed Birko-Flor Sandal in Black, $89.99 (orig. $120); ruelala.com

Rue La La

Buy It! Birkenstock Mayari Birkibuc Birko-Flor Sandal in Mocha, $79.99 (orig. $99.95); ruelala.com

Rue La La

Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Narrow Birko-Flor Sandal in Yellow, $79.99 (orig. $110); ruelala.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.