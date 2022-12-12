Birkenstock Sandals Are Going for as Little as $60 Right Now — and Many of Them Will Arrive Before Christmas

The people on your holiday shopping list probably have different styles, but if there's one pair of shoes everyone would be happy to see under the Christmas tree, it's Birkenstock sandals.

The classic shoes have been a customer and celebrity favorite footwear choice for decades, but finding a pair in the right size during the holiday season can be tricky. However, Rue La La just slashed prices on 80 pairs of Birkenstock shoes, so you can scoop up a pair for the biggest Birkenstock devotee on your list at a low price — and most styles will arrive in time for Christmas if you order now.

There's nothing more gratifying than watching a recipient's eyes light up when they unwrap your gift, and Birkenstock sandals are a surefire way to make that happen. Shop the best Birkenstocks on sale at Rue La La below.

Birkenstock Sandals on Sale at Rue La La

When you think of Birkenstocks, you probably picture the iconic double buckle shoe, the Arizona Sandal, which stars like Reese Witherspoon and Katie Holmes have been spotted in over the years. Plenty of variations of the wildly popular silhouette, including suede and leather styles, are currently marked down at Rue La La — and prices start at just $80.

Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Narrow Sandal in Brown Leather, $79.99 (orig. $100); ruelala.com

But the Arizona is far from the only smart pick from the brand. Sarah Jessica Parker and Gwyneth Paltrow favor a single-strap version of the sandal, the Birkenstock Madrid, which offers the same moldable cork footbed and long-lasting arch support. Snag it for as little as $60 right now.

Buy It! Birkenstock Madrid Birko-Flor Sandal in Black, $59.99 (orig. $79.95); ruelala.com

Even though we're in the thick of winter, it's always a good time to get a fresh pair of Birkenstock shoes. The high-quality, comfortable closet chameleons will last you countless wears, and celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Kristen Bell wear them with socks year-round.

All you have to do to access this killer Birkenstock sale is sign up to become a Rue La La member for free with your email address. You'll instantly unlock deals on more designer and celebrity-worn brands, dropped daily. Below, shop more Birkenstock shoes that will arrive in time for Christmas.

Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Narrow Sandal in Tan Suede, $79.99 (orig. $100); ruelala.com

Buy It! Birkenstock Ramses Sandal in Black Leather, $79.99 (orig. $99.95); ruelala.com

Buy It! Birkenstock Mayari Birko-Flor Sandal in White, $79.99 (orig. $99.95); ruelala.com

Buy It! Birkenstock Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandal in Black Leather, $79.99 (orig. $100); ruelala.com

Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Narrow Fit Black Leather Sandal, $89.99 (orig. $125); ruelala.com

Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Narrow White Leather Sandal, $89.99 (orig. $125); ruelala.com

Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Soft Footbed Suede Leather Sandal, $109.99 (orig. $140) ruelala.com

