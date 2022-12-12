Lifestyle Fashion Birkenstock Sandals Are Going for as Little as $60 Right Now — and Many of Them Will Arrive Before Christmas Make someone on your shopping list very happy By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Instagram Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. She also has experience writing timely news stories and in-depth explainers for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle verticals, interviewing over 40 celebrities, assisting with beauty awards testing, and covering awards shows. Now, Claire specializes in covering celebrities, fashion, and beauty content for People while researching the best shopping events and deals readers will be interested in. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 12, 2022 01:01 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Shutterstock; Getty (3) The people on your holiday shopping list probably have different styles, but if there's one pair of shoes everyone would be happy to see under the Christmas tree, it's Birkenstock sandals. The classic shoes have been a customer and celebrity favorite footwear choice for decades, but finding a pair in the right size during the holiday season can be tricky. However, Rue La La just slashed prices on 80 pairs of Birkenstock shoes, so you can scoop up a pair for the biggest Birkenstock devotee on your list at a low price — and most styles will arrive in time for Christmas if you order now. There's nothing more gratifying than watching a recipient's eyes light up when they unwrap your gift, and Birkenstock sandals are a surefire way to make that happen. Shop the best Birkenstocks on sale at Rue La La below. Birkenstock Sandals on Sale at Rue La La Madrid Birko-Flor Sandal in Black, $59.99 (orig. $79.95) Arizona Birko-Flor Narrow Sandal in Stone Leather, $79.99 (orig. $100) Arizona Birko-Flor Narrow Sandal in Brown Leather, $79.99 (orig. $100) Ramses Sandal in Black Leather, $79.99 (orig. $99.95) Mayari Birko-Flor Sandal in White, $79.99 (orig. $99.95) Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandal in Black Leather, $79.99 (orig. $100) Arizona Narrow Fit Black Leather Sandal, $89.99 (orig. $125) Arizona Narrow White Leather Sandal, $89.99 (orig. $125) Arizona Soft Footbed Suede Leather Sandal, $109.99 (orig. $140) Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. When you think of Birkenstocks, you probably picture the iconic double buckle shoe, the Arizona Sandal, which stars like Reese Witherspoon and Katie Holmes have been spotted in over the years. Plenty of variations of the wildly popular silhouette, including suede and leather styles, are currently marked down at Rue La La — and prices start at just $80. Rue La La Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Narrow Sandal in Brown Leather, $79.99 (orig. $100); ruelala.com But the Arizona is far from the only smart pick from the brand. Sarah Jessica Parker and Gwyneth Paltrow favor a single-strap version of the sandal, the Birkenstock Madrid, which offers the same moldable cork footbed and long-lasting arch support. Snag it for as little as $60 right now. Rue La La Buy It! Birkenstock Madrid Birko-Flor Sandal in Black, $59.99 (orig. $79.95); ruelala.com Even though we're in the thick of winter, it's always a good time to get a fresh pair of Birkenstock shoes. The high-quality, comfortable closet chameleons will last you countless wears, and celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Kristen Bell wear them with socks year-round. All you have to do to access this killer Birkenstock sale is sign up to become a Rue La La member for free with your email address. You'll instantly unlock deals on more designer and celebrity-worn brands, dropped daily. Below, shop more Birkenstock shoes that will arrive in time for Christmas. Rue La La Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Narrow Sandal in Tan Suede, $79.99 (orig. $100); ruelala.com Rue La La Buy It! Birkenstock Ramses Sandal in Black Leather, $79.99 (orig. $99.95); ruelala.com Rue La La Buy It! Birkenstock Mayari Birko-Flor Sandal in White, $79.99 (orig. $99.95); ruelala.com Rue La La Buy It! Birkenstock Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandal in Black Leather, $79.99 (orig. $100); ruelala.com Rue La La Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Narrow Fit Black Leather Sandal, $89.99 (orig. $125); ruelala.com Rue La La Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Narrow White Leather Sandal, $89.99 (orig. $125); ruelala.com Rue La La Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Soft Footbed Suede Leather Sandal, $109.99 (orig. $140) ruelala.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.