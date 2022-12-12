Birkenstock Sandals Are Going for as Little as $60 Right Now — and Many of Them Will Arrive Before Christmas

Make someone on your shopping list very happy

By
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer

Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. She also has experience writing timely news stories and in-depth explainers for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle verticals, interviewing over 40 celebrities, assisting with beauty awards testing, and covering awards shows. Now, Claire specializes in covering celebrities, fashion, and beauty content for People while researching the best shopping events and deals readers will be interested in.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 12, 2022 01:01 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

kristen bell, kaia gerber, lucy hale, Gigi Hadid, BIRKENSTOCKS
Photo: Shutterstock; Getty (3)

The people on your holiday shopping list probably have different styles, but if there's one pair of shoes everyone would be happy to see under the Christmas tree, it's Birkenstock sandals.

The classic shoes have been a customer and celebrity favorite footwear choice for decades, but finding a pair in the right size during the holiday season can be tricky. However, Rue La La just slashed prices on 80 pairs of Birkenstock shoes, so you can scoop up a pair for the biggest Birkenstock devotee on your list at a low price — and most styles will arrive in time for Christmas if you order now.

There's nothing more gratifying than watching a recipient's eyes light up when they unwrap your gift, and Birkenstock sandals are a surefire way to make that happen. Shop the best Birkenstocks on sale at Rue La La below.

Birkenstock Sandals on Sale at Rue La La

When you think of Birkenstocks, you probably picture the iconic double buckle shoe, the Arizona Sandal, which stars like Reese Witherspoon and Katie Holmes have been spotted in over the years. Plenty of variations of the wildly popular silhouette, including suede and leather styles, are currently marked down at Rue La La — and prices start at just $80.

Rue La La Birkenstock Sale
Rue La La

Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Narrow Sandal in Brown Leather, $79.99 (orig. $100); ruelala.com

But the Arizona is far from the only smart pick from the brand. Sarah Jessica Parker and Gwyneth Paltrow favor a single-strap version of the sandal, the Birkenstock Madrid, which offers the same moldable cork footbed and long-lasting arch support. Snag it for as little as $60 right now.

Rue La La Birkenstock Sale
Rue La La

Buy It! Birkenstock Madrid Birko-Flor Sandal in Black, $59.99 (orig. $79.95); ruelala.com

Even though we're in the thick of winter, it's always a good time to get a fresh pair of Birkenstock shoes. The high-quality, comfortable closet chameleons will last you countless wears, and celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Kristen Bell wear them with socks year-round.

All you have to do to access this killer Birkenstock sale is sign up to become a Rue La La member for free with your email address. You'll instantly unlock deals on more designer and celebrity-worn brands, dropped daily. Below, shop more Birkenstock shoes that will arrive in time for Christmas.

Rue La La Birkenstock Sale
Rue La La

Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Narrow Sandal in Tan Suede, $79.99 (orig. $100); ruelala.com

Rue La La Birkenstock Sale
Rue La La

Buy It! Birkenstock Ramses Sandal in Black Leather, $79.99 (orig. $99.95); ruelala.com

Rue La La Birkenstock Sale
Rue La La

Buy It! Birkenstock Mayari Birko-Flor Sandal in White, $79.99 (orig. $99.95); ruelala.com

Rue La La Birkenstock Sale
Rue La La

Buy It! Birkenstock Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandal in Black Leather, $79.99 (orig. $100); ruelala.com

Rue La La Birkenstock Sale
Rue La La

Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Narrow Fit Black Leather Sandal, $89.99 (orig. $125); ruelala.com

Rue La La Birkenstock Sale
Rue La La

Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Narrow White Leather Sandal, $89.99 (orig. $125); ruelala.com

Rue La La Birkenstock Sale
Rue La La

Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Soft Footbed Suede Leather Sandal, $109.99 (orig. $140) ruelala.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Saks Off 5TH Cyber Monday Deals
Surprise! Saks Off 5th Extended Its Cyber Monday Deals — Major Designer Styles Are Still Up to 75% Off
PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 29: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Katie Holmes attends the Chloe Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images); TED BAKER LONDON. https://www.saksoff5th.com/product/ted-baker-london-belted-wool-trench-coat-0400016171700.html ; CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 24: Bella Hadid attends the "Cannes 75" Anniversary Dinner during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at on May 24, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Katie Holmes and Bella Hadid Are Wearing Trench Coats This Fall, and We Found Similar Styles for Up to 72% Off
TASVAC Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Stick Vacuum with 260w 28Kpa Powerful Suction
Right Now, a $700 Vacuum That Customers Say 'Cuts Cleaning Time in Half' Is Only $140 at Amazon
Related Articles
Katie Holmes, US actress, comes to the show of the label "Marc Cain" at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
Katie Holmes Is Proof That You Can Bundle Up and Still Look Stylish — So Long as You Have a Good Teddy Coat
Flare Leggings Sale
These Popular Flared Leggings Look Just Like the Ones Celebrities Are Wearing, and They're Up to 50% Off
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Meghan Markle Enjoyed an NYC 'Date Night' with Prince Harry in This Alluring Style She's Been Wearing for Years
Dokotoo Womens Fuzzy Sweatshirt
This Fuzzy Hooded Sweatshirt Is 'So Warm' and 'Snuggly,' According to Shoppers, and It's on Sale at Amazon Now
Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama Put a Fake Leather Spin on the Flattering Pants Style Hollywood Loves
ORORO Heated vests tout
Yes, You Need a Heated Jacket — and PEOPLE Tested's Top Pick Is on Sale on Amazon Right Now
Rockettes Sneakers Interview
Radio City Rockettes Who Dance for 6 Hours Every Day Love Changing Into These Comfy Sneakers Post-Show
Jennifer Garner attends the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala
Jennifer Garner Packed This Practical Black Tote Bag with Endless Supplies for a Family Road Trip
Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Full-Zip Polar Soft Fleece Jacket tout
Deal Alert! The 'Warm and Cozy' Fleece Jacket Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying Is Up to 45% Off Right Now
Jennifer Lopez Green Houndstooth Coat Tout
Jennifer Lopez Wore a Houndstooth Coat in an Unexpected Color While Christmas Tree Shopping with Ben Affleck
anrabess-sweater-roundup-tout
This Under-the-Radar Brand Is Taking Over Amazon's Best-Seller Charts with Its Affordable Cozy Sweaters
Mindy Kaling, jennifer garner, jennifer lopez,gigi hadid
Mini Uggs Are So Hard to Get Right Now — but We Found Some for Up to 38% Off at This Under-the-Radar Sale
Cariuma Pantone Viva Magenta
Cariuma's Ultra-Comfy and Sustainable Sneakers Now Come in the Newest Pantone Color of the Year
Daily Ritual Women's Relaxed-Fit Mock-Neck Short Puffer Jacket
Shoppers Call This Puffer Jacket 'Soft and Comfy' — and It's on Sale at Amazon Right Now
Nordstrom Skirts
9 Comfortable and Cozy Winter Skirts on Sale for Under $50 You Can Buy at Nordstrom Right Now
Amazon Shapewear Bodysuit tout
Shoppers Call Amazon's Best-Selling Shapewear Bodysuit 'Flattering' and 'Comfortable,' and It's on Sale