This Birkenstock Sale Has Prices So Low, We Thought They Were Typos

Hanging out by the pool, eating fresh fruit at picnics, and driving with the windows down are some of the best summer activities. And there's one shoe that can carry you through all of these carefree outings: Birkenstock sandals.

Thanks to their versatility, comfort, and casual look, Birkenstock shoes are the closet chameleon celebrities reach for all summer long, which is why you should scoop up a fresh new pair while they're on sale. Discount retailer Rue La La just marked down 150 pairs of Birkenstocks including 11 kids styles, and prices start at just $55 for adults. No, that's not a typo.

All you have to do to access this Birkenstock sale — which is without a doubt the best we've ever seen — is sign up to become a Rue La La member for free with your email address. You'll immediately unlock these killer deals and more discounts on designer and celebrity-worn items dropped daily.

Birkenstock Sandals on Sale at Rue La La

Fifty five dollars is a seriously low price for a pair of Birkenstocks, but right now, the Madrid sandal, which typically costs $80, is over 30 percent off. This underrated style is a single-strap version of the wildly popular Arizona. It still offers the support and comfort every Birkenstock shoe does, but with a sleeker look. Celebrities like Sarah Jessica Parker and Gwyneth Paltrow have worn it in the past.

But if you favor the tried-and-true Arizona that all of Hollywood seems to own, don't worry, because plenty versions of the iconic double-buckle shoe are discounted right now, including suede, leather, and metallic styles — and many are going for $80. The list of stars who have stepped out in the fan-favorite footwear includes Reese Witherspoon, Katie Holmes, Chrissy Teigen, and Melissa McCarthy, to name just a few.

There's a reason why Birkenstock keeps racking up legions of loyal customers decade after decade. Birkenstock's signature shoes are made with a moldable cork footbed that provides long-lasting comfort, whether you're boating or walking your dog, and its casual look can be worn anywhere.

This Birkenstock sale ends on April 21, so take advantage of these crazy-low prices and refresh your old Birkenstocks now — or add your first pair to your shoe rack, if you're somehow a newbie.

