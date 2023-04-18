This Birkenstock Sale Has Prices So Low, We Thought They Were Typos

We’re talking $55 for celebrity-worn styles

By
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer

Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 18, 2023 12:35 PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

celebs wearing birkenstocks
Photo: MEGA; Getty; Splash; Instagram

Hanging out by the pool, eating fresh fruit at picnics, and driving with the windows down are some of the best summer activities. And there's one shoe that can carry you through all of these carefree outings: Birkenstock sandals.

Thanks to their versatility, comfort, and casual look, Birkenstock shoes are the closet chameleon celebrities reach for all summer long, which is why you should scoop up a fresh new pair while they're on sale. Discount retailer Rue La La just marked down 150 pairs of Birkenstocks including 11 kids styles, and prices start at just $55 for adults. No, that's not a typo.

All you have to do to access this Birkenstock sale — which is without a doubt the best we've ever seen — is sign up to become a Rue La La member for free with your email address. You'll immediately unlock these killer deals and more discounts on designer and celebrity-worn items dropped daily.

Birkenstock Sandals on Sale at Rue La La

Fifty five dollars is a seriously low price for a pair of Birkenstocks, but right now, the Madrid sandal, which typically costs $80, is over 30 percent off. This underrated style is a single-strap version of the wildly popular Arizona. It still offers the support and comfort every Birkenstock shoe does, but with a sleeker look. Celebrities like Sarah Jessica Parker and Gwyneth Paltrow have worn it in the past.

Birkenstock Sale
Rue La La

Buy It! Birkenstock Madrid Birko-Flor Sandal in Black Leather, $54.99 (orig. $80); ruelala.com

But if you favor the tried-and-true Arizona that all of Hollywood seems to own, don't worry, because plenty versions of the iconic double-buckle shoe are discounted right now, including suede, leather, and metallic styles — and many are going for $80. The list of stars who have stepped out in the fan-favorite footwear includes Reese Witherspoon, Katie Holmes, Chrissy Teigen, and Melissa McCarthy, to name just a few.

Birkenstock Sale
Rue La La

Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Narrow Birko-Flor Sandal in Black Leather, $79.99 (orig. $110); ruelala.com

There's a reason why Birkenstock keeps racking up legions of loyal customers decade after decade. Birkenstock's signature shoes are made with a moldable cork footbed that provides long-lasting comfort, whether you're boating or walking your dog, and its casual look can be worn anywhere.

This Birkenstock sale ends on April 21, so take advantage of these crazy-low prices and refresh your old Birkenstocks now — or add your first pair to your shoe rack, if you're somehow a newbie.

Birkenstock Sale
Rue La La

Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Birkibuc Sandal in Brown Suede, $79.99 (orig. $99.95); ruelala.com

Birkenstock Sale
Rue La La

Buy It! Birkenstock Mayari Birkibuc Birko-Flor Sandal in Brown Suede, $69.99 (orig. $99.95) ruelala.com

Birkenstock Sale
Rue La La

Buy It! Birkenstock Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandal, $71.99 (orig. $99.95); ruelala.com

Birkenstock Sale
Rue La La

Buy It! Birkenstock Narrow Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal in White Leather, $79.99 (orig. $101.25); ruelala.com

Birkenstock Sale
Rue La La

Buy It! Birkenstock Kids Milano Birko-Flor Sandal in Tan Suede, $59.99 (orig. $70); ruelala.com

Birkenstock Sale
Rue La La

Buy It! Birkenstock Kids Madrid Birko-Flor Sandal in White, $39.99 (orig. $80); ruelala.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Amazon Essentials Women's Short-Sleeve Scoop Neck Swing Dress Tout
Amazon Shoppers Are Stocking Up on This Best-Selling T-Shirt Dress While It's on Sale for $12
The Brand Behind This Popular Lash Serum Is on Sale at Sephora Right Now, and Prices Start at Just $20
The Lash Serum Shoppers Say Gives Them 'Longer, Fuller Lashes' Is on Sale at Sephora Right Now
Joanna Gaines Backpack
Joanna Gaines Just Wore the Practical Bag Style Loved by Nurses, Parents, and Travelers
Related Articles
jennifer lawrence; katie holmes; sophie turner; and jennifer lopez
9 Comfy and Flattering Jean Styles Celebrities Are Wearing This Spring — Starting at $44
Aokosor V Neck T Shirts Swiss Dot Puff Sleeve Tout
This New Blouse with a Unique Detail Is Trending on Amazon — and It's $23 Right Now
Blake Lively One-Piece Swimsuit TOUT
This $36 One-Piece Swimsuit Looks Just Like the One Blake Lively Wore Poolside on Her Family Vacation
ANRABESS Women's Elegant Bridesmaid Dresses TOUT
This 'Super Flattering' Dress Is Perfect for Wedding Guests, Bridesmaids, and Summer Parties — and It's Only $40
Comfortable/Breathable Shoe Roundup
Amazon Just Dropped So Many Deals on Comfortable and Breathable Shoes This Weekend, and Prices Start at $17
Jennifer Lopez Waffle Robe Tout
We Found a Robe That Looks Just Like the One Jennifer Lopez Wore — and It's Only $26
Chrissy Teigen Instagram
Chrissy Teigen Keeps Wearing Oversized Blazers, Proving They're an Elevated Spring Staple Your Wardrobe Needs
Amazon Pastel Storefront Tout
Amazon's New Spring Fashion Storefront Is Full of Pretty Pastel Clothes and Accessories That Start at $10
Premiere Of Apple TV +'s "Sidney" LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 21: Oprah Winfrey attends the premiere of Apple TV +'s "Sidney" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
This Oprah-Approved Jewelry Box Is Perfect for Summer Travel — and It's on Sale for Just $14 at Amazon Right Now
Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner, and Laura Dern wearing Veja sneakers
The Sleek Sneakers Everyone in Hollywood Seems to Own Are on Sale — but Only for a Limited Time
Target Spring Designer Collection Tout
Target's New Spring Designer Collection Is Here with Tons of Colorfully Printed Pieces Starting at $15
Spanx Crepe Collection Drop Tout
Spanx's Latest Drop Features Flowy Pleats in the Stylish Silhouettes Hollywood Has Been Loving for Spring
Zappos Best Kids Spring Shoes on Sale Tout
Spring Shoes for Kids Are on Major Sale at Zappos — Here Are Our 11 Favorite Finds
Emma Roberts Loafers
Emma Roberts Sported Shiny Silver Loafers, and We Found a Super Similar Pair That's Secretly on Sale
The A-List: Spanx Booty Boost Leggings Review TOUT
Kristen Bell and Jennifer Garner Always Wear These Spanx Leggings — and I Do, Too
Anne Hathaway Madewell Jeans Tout
These New Wide-Leg Madewell Jeans Remind Us of Anne Hathaway's Parisian Pair, and They're Doubly Discounted Right Now