Lifestyle Fashion This Birkenstock Sale Has Prices So Low, We Thought They Were Typos We’re talking $55 for celebrity-worn styles By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Instagram Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 18, 2023 12:35 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: MEGA; Getty; Splash; Instagram Hanging out by the pool, eating fresh fruit at picnics, and driving with the windows down are some of the best summer activities. And there's one shoe that can carry you through all of these carefree outings: Birkenstock sandals. Thanks to their versatility, comfort, and casual look, Birkenstock shoes are the closet chameleon celebrities reach for all summer long, which is why you should scoop up a fresh new pair while they're on sale. Discount retailer Rue La La just marked down 150 pairs of Birkenstocks including 11 kids styles, and prices start at just $55 for adults. No, that's not a typo. All you have to do to access this Birkenstock sale — which is without a doubt the best we've ever seen — is sign up to become a Rue La La member for free with your email address. You'll immediately unlock these killer deals and more discounts on designer and celebrity-worn items dropped daily. Birkenstock Sandals on Sale at Rue La La Birkenstock Madrid Birko-Flor Sandal in Black Leather, $54.99 (orig. $80) Birkenstock Arizona Narrow Birko-Flor Sandal in Black Leather, $79.99 (orig. $110) Birkenstock Arizona Birkibuc Sandal in Brown Suede, $79.99 (orig. $99.95) Birkenstock Mayari Birkibuc Birko-Flor Sandal in Brown Suede, $69.99 (orig. $99.95) Birkenstock Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandal in Brown Suede, $71.99 (orig. $99.95) Birkenstock Narrow Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal in White Leather, $79.99 (orig. $101.25) Birkenstock Kids Milano Birko-Flor Sandal in Tan Suede, $59.99 (orig. $70) Birkenstock Kids Madrid Birko-Flor Sandal in White, $39.99 (orig. $80) 9 Comfy and Flattering Jean Styles Celebrities Are Wearing This Spring — Starting at $44 Fifty five dollars is a seriously low price for a pair of Birkenstocks, but right now, the Madrid sandal, which typically costs $80, is over 30 percent off. This underrated style is a single-strap version of the wildly popular Arizona. It still offers the support and comfort every Birkenstock shoe does, but with a sleeker look. Celebrities like Sarah Jessica Parker and Gwyneth Paltrow have worn it in the past. Rue La La Buy It! Birkenstock Madrid Birko-Flor Sandal in Black Leather, $54.99 (orig. $80); ruelala.com But if you favor the tried-and-true Arizona that all of Hollywood seems to own, don't worry, because plenty versions of the iconic double-buckle shoe are discounted right now, including suede, leather, and metallic styles — and many are going for $80. The list of stars who have stepped out in the fan-favorite footwear includes Reese Witherspoon, Katie Holmes, Chrissy Teigen, and Melissa McCarthy, to name just a few. Rue La La Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Narrow Birko-Flor Sandal in Black Leather, $79.99 (orig. $110); ruelala.com There's a reason why Birkenstock keeps racking up legions of loyal customers decade after decade. Birkenstock's signature shoes are made with a moldable cork footbed that provides long-lasting comfort, whether you're boating or walking your dog, and its casual look can be worn anywhere. This Birkenstock sale ends on April 21, so take advantage of these crazy-low prices and refresh your old Birkenstocks now — or add your first pair to your shoe rack, if you're somehow a newbie. Rue La La Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Birkibuc Sandal in Brown Suede, $79.99 (orig. $99.95); ruelala.com Rue La La Buy It! Birkenstock Mayari Birkibuc Birko-Flor Sandal in Brown Suede, $69.99 (orig. $99.95) ruelala.com Rue La La Buy It! Birkenstock Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandal, $71.99 (orig. $99.95); ruelala.com Rue La La Buy It! Birkenstock Narrow Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal in White Leather, $79.99 (orig. $101.25); ruelala.com Rue La La Buy It! Birkenstock Kids Milano Birko-Flor Sandal in Tan Suede, $59.99 (orig. $70); ruelala.com Rue La La Buy It! Birkenstock Kids Madrid Birko-Flor Sandal in White, $39.99 (orig. $80); ruelala.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Amazon Shoppers Are Stocking Up on This Best-Selling T-Shirt Dress While It's on Sale for $12 The Lash Serum Shoppers Say Gives Them 'Longer, Fuller Lashes' Is on Sale at Sephora Right Now Joanna Gaines Just Wore the Practical Bag Style Loved by Nurses, Parents, and Travelers