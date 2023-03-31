Lifestyle Fashion At $55 Per Pair, This Birkenstock Sale Is One You Just Can't Miss Celeb-worn styles like the Arizona sandal and Boston clog are marked down By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Instagram Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 31, 2023 10:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: MEGA; Getty; Splash; Instagram There's a reason you see Birkenstock sandals everywhere in the summer: They're insanely comfortable, they're easy to slip on and go, and you can wear them anywhere. So if your trusty pair is wearing thin, now's the time to grab a new one, because they're secretly on sale. Under-the-radar discount retailer Gilt just slashed prices on over 80 styles of Birkenstock, including fan-favorite styles like the Arizona sandal and Boston Clog. Thanks to the brand's decades-long popularity, finding Birkenstock sandals in your size isn't always easy once summer rolls around, so take advantage of this limited-time sale, which ends on April 4, and scoop up a fresh pair before the season starts. All you have to do to access this Birkenstock sale is sign up to become a Gilt member for free with your email address. You'll immediately gain access to this Birkenstock sale and more deals on designer and celebrity-worn brands dropped daily. Shop Birkenstock sandals for as little as $55 below. Shop the Birkenstock Sale at Gilt Birkenstock Madrid Birko-Flor Sandal in Black Leather, $54.99 (orig. $80) Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal in Black Leather, $79.99 (orig. $110) Birkenstock Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandal in Navy Leather, $79.99 (orig. $100) Birkenstock Arizona Narrow Birko-Flor Sandal in Brown Leather, $79.99 (orig. $110) Birkenstock Boston Wool Mule in Gray, $99.99 (orig. $130) Birkenstock Boston Leather Clog in Black, $115.99 (orig. $140) Riley Keough Grabbed Takeout in the Same Birkenstocks Kristen Bell and Hilary Duff Wear Right now, an underrated Birkenstock style is going for just $55, which is a serious steal. The Birkenstock Madrid Sandal is a single-strap version of the wildly popular Arizona. Celebrities like Sarah Jessica Parker and Gwyneth Paltrow favor this sleek silhouette, which provides the same comfort all Birkenstock shoes do, thanks to the moldable cork footbed. Gilt Buy It! Birkenstock Madrid Birko-Flor Sandal in Black Leather, $54.99 (orig. $80); gilt.com The Arizona sandal is hands down the universal fan-favorite Birkenstock shoe. You know the iconic double buckle silhouette that everyone from Gigi Hadid to Reese Witherspoon has worn — you've likely owned a pair yourself. Right now, dozens of variations of the timeless Arizona sandal are marked down at Gilt, including leather, suede, and metallic versions. It's the perfect time to refresh your worn-down pair or buy your first Arizonas and see what all the hype is about. Gilt Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal in Black Leather, $79.99 (orig. $110); gilt.com Lately, a closed-toe Birkenstock shoe has been steadily growing in popularity. The Birkenstock Boston Clog has more seasonal versatility than its open-toed counterparts, and stars like Kristen Bell, Hilary Duff, Kendall Jenner, and Riley Keough have stepped out in it before. Multiple Birkenstock clogs are discounted at Gilt, including leather and wool options. Gilt Buy It! Birkenstock Boston Leather Clog in Black, $115.99 (orig. $140); gilt.com Summer will be here before you know it, so snag the pair of shoes you'll wear more than the rest while you can score steep savings. Shop more Birkenstock sandals on sale at Gilt below. Gilt Buy It! Birkenstock Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandal in Black Leather, $79.99 (orig. $100); gilt.com Gilt Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Narrow Birko-Flor Sandal in Brown Leather, $79.99 (orig. $110); gilt.com Gilt Buy It! Birkenstock Boston Wool Mule in Gray, $99.99 (orig. $130); gilt.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping These Extra Deep Bed Sheets That Shoppers Call 'Buttery' Soft Are 42% Off Right Now at Amazon Jennifer Lawrence's NYC Street Style Featured the Casual Denim Pants A-Listers Have Been Wearing for Months This $1,500 Pair of All-Weather Adirondack Chairs Is on Super Sale for $280 at Amazon Right Now