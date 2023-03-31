At $55 Per Pair, This Birkenstock Sale Is One You Just Can't Miss

There's a reason you see Birkenstock sandals everywhere in the summer: They're insanely comfortable, they're easy to slip on and go, and you can wear them anywhere. So if your trusty pair is wearing thin, now's the time to grab a new one, because they're secretly on sale.

Under-the-radar discount retailer Gilt just slashed prices on over 80 styles of Birkenstock, including fan-favorite styles like the Arizona sandal and Boston Clog. Thanks to the brand's decades-long popularity, finding Birkenstock sandals in your size isn't always easy once summer rolls around, so take advantage of this limited-time sale, which ends on April 4, and scoop up a fresh pair before the season starts.

All you have to do to access this Birkenstock sale is sign up to become a Gilt member for free with your email address. You'll immediately gain access to this Birkenstock sale and more deals on designer and celebrity-worn brands dropped daily. Shop Birkenstock sandals for as little as $55 below.

Shop the Birkenstock Sale at Gilt

Right now, an underrated Birkenstock style is going for just $55, which is a serious steal. The Birkenstock Madrid Sandal is a single-strap version of the wildly popular Arizona. Celebrities like Sarah Jessica Parker and Gwyneth Paltrow favor this sleek silhouette, which provides the same comfort all Birkenstock shoes do, thanks to the moldable cork footbed.

Gilt

Buy It! Birkenstock Madrid Birko-Flor Sandal in Black Leather, $54.99 (orig. $80); gilt.com

The Arizona sandal is hands down the universal fan-favorite Birkenstock shoe. You know the iconic double buckle silhouette that everyone from Gigi Hadid to Reese Witherspoon has worn — you've likely owned a pair yourself. Right now, dozens of variations of the timeless Arizona sandal are marked down at Gilt, including leather, suede, and metallic versions. It's the perfect time to refresh your worn-down pair or buy your first Arizonas and see what all the hype is about.

Gilt

Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal in Black Leather, $79.99 (orig. $110); gilt.com

Lately, a closed-toe Birkenstock shoe has been steadily growing in popularity. The Birkenstock Boston Clog has more seasonal versatility than its open-toed counterparts, and stars like Kristen Bell, Hilary Duff, Kendall Jenner, and Riley Keough have stepped out in it before. Multiple Birkenstock clogs are discounted at Gilt, including leather and wool options.

Gilt

Buy It! Birkenstock Boston Leather Clog in Black, $115.99 (orig. $140); gilt.com

Summer will be here before you know it, so snag the pair of shoes you'll wear more than the rest while you can score steep savings. Shop more Birkenstock sandals on sale at Gilt below.

Gilt

Buy It! Birkenstock Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandal in Black Leather, $79.99 (orig. $100); gilt.com

Gilt

Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Narrow Birko-Flor Sandal in Brown Leather, $79.99 (orig. $110); gilt.com

Gilt

Buy It! Birkenstock Boston Wool Mule in Gray, $99.99 (orig. $130); gilt.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.