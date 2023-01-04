Lifestyle Fashion Prices Are So Low at This Secret Birkenstock Sale, We Thought They Were Typos We’re talking $50 per pair By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Instagram Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. If you scoured the virtual shelves for a pair of Birkenstocks in your size at some point in the last few months, chances are, you were hard-pressed to find one. The holiday season is prime Birkenstock-buying time, but now that it's over, supplies are plentiful — and many are on sale. Gilt just slashed prices on more than 90 pairs of Birkenstock shoes, and prices start at $50. Yes, you read that right. For shoes that typically go for $100 or more, these are can't-miss deals that likely won't come around again soon. This Birkenstock sale ends on January 7 at 12 p.m. ET, so don't wait around, or the shoes that didn't make it under your Christmas tree will be out of your reach again. Birkenstock Sandals on Sale at Gilt Birkenstock Madrid Birko-Flor Sandal in Black Leather, $49.99 (orig. $80) Birkenstock Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandal in Black Leather, $58.99 (orig. $100) Birkenstock Madrid Sandal in White Leather, $59.99 (orig. $79.95) Birkenstock Gizeh Birkobuc Sandal in Tan Leather, $79.99 (orig. $99.95) Birkenstock Ramses Sandal in Black Leather, $79.99 (orig. $99.95) Birkenstock Arizona Narrow Birko-Flor Sandal in Black Leather, $79.99 (orig. $115) Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Narrow Sandal in Brown Leather, $79.99 (orig. $100) Birkenstock Florida Soft Footbed Birko-Flor Sandal in Black Leather, $79.99 (orig. $120) Birkenstock Narrow Arizona Birkobuc Sandal in Tan Leather, $79.99 (orig. $100) Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. The Madrid Sandal, a single-strap version of the wildly popular Birkenstock Arizona, typically costs $80, but right now, you can snag it for just $50. We've never seen a pair of Birkenstock shoes for this cheap, so step on it. Gwyneth Paltrow and Sarah Jessica Parker both favor this lesser-known (and less expensive!) style that offers everything you love about Birkenstock shoes — a moldable cork footbed, long-lasting arch support, and easy slip-on fit — but in a sleeker silhouette. Snag it in black for just $50 or get the white version while it's just $59. Gilt Buy It! Birkenstock Madrid Sandal in Black Leather, $49.99 (orig. $80); gilt.com If you've been on the hunt for that iconic double buckle sandal you see all over Hollywood, aka the Birkenstock Arizona, that's marked down right now, too. Reese Witherspoon, Gigi Hadid, Katie Holmes, and many more celebs have stepped out in the classic pick over the years, which makes them the hardest to come by — but right now, plenty of colors are going for $80. Gilt Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Narrow Birko-Flor Sandal in Black Leather, $79.99 (orig. $115); gilt.com All you have to do to gain access to this epic Birkenstock sale is sign up to become a Gilt member for free with your email address. You'll immediately unlock these killer deals, plus more discounts on celebrity-worn and designer items dropped daily. Below, shop more Birkenstock sandals on sale at Gilt before styles sell out. And remember — have less than 72 hours left to take advantage of these major markdowns. Gilt Buy It! Birkenstock Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandal in Black Leather, $58.99 (orig. $100); gilt.com Gilt Buy It! Birkenstock Madrid Sandal in White Leather, $59.99 (orig. $79.95); gilt.com Gilt Buy It! Birkenstock Gizeh Birkobuc Sandal in Tan Leather, $79.99 (orig. $99.95); gilt.com Gilt Buy It! Birkenstock Ramses Sandal in Black Leather, $79.99 (orig. $99.95); gilt.com Gilt Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Narrow Sandal in Brown Leather, $79.99 (orig. $100); gilt.com Gilt Buy It! Birkenstock Florida Soft Footbed Birko-Flor Sandal in Black Leather, $79.99 (orig. $120); gilt.com Gilt Buy It! Birkenstock Narrow Arizona Birkobuc Sandal in Tan Leather, $79.99 (orig. $100); gilt.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.