Lifestyle Fashion Whoa! Birkenstock Sandals Are Going for as Little as $60 Right Now Hurry up and snag best-selling styles before they’re gone By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Instagram Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 1, 2023 05:08 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Shutterstock; Getty (3) Searching for a crowd-pleasing Valentine's Day gift that doesn't involve chocolate or roses? Look no further than this Birkenstock sale. While Birkenstock shoes are definitely not a clichè present for Love Day, like the aforementioned treats and flowers, they are universally loved. And right now, more than 80 pairs of Birkenstocks are on sale at under-the-radar discount retailer Gilt. Even fan-favorite pairs like the Birkenstock Madrid are going for as little as $60 — so this year, skip the truffles and surprise your Valentine with a fresh pair of sandals that they'll wear on repeat. Birkenstocks on Sale at Gilt Birkenstock Madrid Birko-Flor Sandal in White Leather, $59.99 (orig. $79.95) Birkenstock Gizeh BS Patent Birko-Flor Sandal in Purple Metallic, $79.99 (orig. $99.95) Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal in Black Metallic, $79.99 (orig. $100) Birkenstock Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandal in Black Leather, $79.99 (orig. $99.95) Birkenstock Mayari Birko-Flor Sandal in White Leather, $79.99 (orig. $99.95) Birkenstock Ramses Sandal in Black Leather, $79.99 (orig. $99.95) Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal in Black Leather, $89.99 (orig. $110) Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Until 4 p.m. ET on February 5, you can snag deep discounts on the classic Birkenstock shoes customers and celebrities have been wearing for decades. Plenty of variations of the iconic double buckle style, the Birkenstock Arizona, are marked down right now, including leather, suede, and metallic versions. Stars like Reese Witherspoon, Chrissy Teigen, and Katie Holmes have all been spotted wearing the timeless sandal on countless occasions over the years, so the versatile style is a smart pick for any Valentine. Gilt Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal in Black Metallic, $79.99 (orig. $100); gilt.com No matter the silhouette you choose, all Birkenstock shoes are made with a moldable cork footbed for long-lasting comfort and arch support that holds up for years. The Madrid sandal, a single-strap version of the Birkenstock Arizona, is just as supportive, but sleeker — and it's on sale for just $60 today. Plus, Sarah Jessica Parker and Gwyneth Paltrow count themselves as fans of the underrated style. Gilt Buy It! Birkenstock Madrid Birko-Flor Sandal in White Leather, $59.99 (orig. $79.95); gilt.com All you have to do to access this Birkenstock sale is sign up to become a Gilt member for free with your email address. You'll immediately unlock these markdowns and discounts on designer and celebrity-worn items dropped daily. A beautiful bouquet and creamy chocolates are expected on Valentine's Day, so why not shake things up and give your loved one something that's actually long-lasting this year? Shop more Birkenstocks on sale below. Gilt Buy It! Birkenstock Gizeh BS Patent Birko-Flor Sandal in Purple Metallic, $79.99 (orig. $99.95); gilt.com Gilt Buy It! Birkenstock Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandal in Black Leather, $79.99 (orig. $99.95); gilt.com Gilt Buy It! Birkenstock Mayari Birko-Flor Sandal in White Leather, $79.99 (orig. $99.95); gilt.com Gilt Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal in Black Leather, $89.99 (orig. $110); gilt.com Gilt Buy It! Birkenstock Ramses Sandal in Black Leather, $79.99 (orig. $99.95); gilt.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping The 17 Best Presidents Day Sales You Can Shop Right Now These 3 Esthetician-Approved Products Have Transformed My Dull, Dry Winter Complexion Into a Radiant Glow Amazon Shoppers Swear This Space Heater Keeps You 'Toasty' in the Winter, and It's 31% Off Now