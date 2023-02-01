Whoa! Birkenstock Sandals Are Going for as Little as $60 Right Now

Hurry up and snag best-selling styles before they’re gone

By
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer

Published on February 1, 2023 05:08 PM

kristen bell, kaia gerber, lucy hale, Gigi Hadid, BIRKENSTOCKS
Photo: Shutterstock; Getty (3)

Searching for a crowd-pleasing Valentine's Day gift that doesn't involve chocolate or roses? Look no further than this Birkenstock sale.

While Birkenstock shoes are definitely not a clichè present for Love Day, like the aforementioned treats and flowers, they are universally loved. And right now, more than 80 pairs of Birkenstocks are on sale at under-the-radar discount retailer Gilt. Even fan-favorite pairs like the Birkenstock Madrid are going for as little as $60 — so this year, skip the truffles and surprise your Valentine with a fresh pair of sandals that they'll wear on repeat.

Birkenstocks on Sale at Gilt

Until 4 p.m. ET on February 5, you can snag deep discounts on the classic Birkenstock shoes customers and celebrities have been wearing for decades. Plenty of variations of the iconic double buckle style, the Birkenstock Arizona, are marked down right now, including leather, suede, and metallic versions.

Stars like Reese Witherspoon, Chrissy Teigen, and Katie Holmes have all been spotted wearing the timeless sandal on countless occasions over the years, so the versatile style is a smart pick for any Valentine.

Birkenstock Gilt Sale
Gilt

Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal in Black Metallic, $79.99 (orig. $100); gilt.com

No matter the silhouette you choose, all Birkenstock shoes are made with a moldable cork footbed for long-lasting comfort and arch support that holds up for years. The Madrid sandal, a single-strap version of the Birkenstock Arizona, is just as supportive, but sleeker — and it's on sale for just $60 today. Plus, Sarah Jessica Parker and Gwyneth Paltrow count themselves as fans of the underrated style.

Birkenstock Gilt Sale
Gilt

Buy It! Birkenstock Madrid Birko-Flor Sandal in White Leather, $59.99 (orig. $79.95); gilt.com

All you have to do to access this Birkenstock sale is sign up to become a Gilt member for free with your email address. You'll immediately unlock these markdowns and discounts on designer and celebrity-worn items dropped daily.

A beautiful bouquet and creamy chocolates are expected on Valentine's Day, so why not shake things up and give your loved one something that's actually long-lasting this year? Shop more Birkenstocks on sale below.

Birkenstock Gilt Sale
Gilt

Buy It! Birkenstock Gizeh BS Patent Birko-Flor Sandal in Purple Metallic, $79.99 (orig. $99.95); gilt.com

Birkenstock Gilt Sale
Gilt

Buy It! Birkenstock Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandal in Black Leather, $79.99 (orig. $99.95); gilt.com

Birkenstock Gilt Sale
Gilt

Buy It! Birkenstock Mayari Birko-Flor Sandal in White Leather, $79.99 (orig. $99.95); gilt.com

Birkenstock Gilt Sale
Gilt

Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal in Black Leather, $89.99 (orig. $110); gilt.com

Birkenstock Gilt Sale
Gilt

Buy It! Birkenstock Ramses Sandal in Black Leather, $79.99 (orig. $99.95); gilt.com

