Birkenstock Sandals Start at Just $55 at This Under-the-Radar Flash Sale

Celebrity style trends come and go (anyone remember the bandage dress?) — but certain pieces stand the test of time.

Birkenstock is one of the most ubiquitous footwear brands sported by celebs, particularly in the warmer months. Its Arizona sandal is regularly seen on everyone from It girls like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid to A-list actresses including Reese Witherspoon and Katie Holmes. In recent years, stars like Gwyneth Paltrow and Sarah Jessica Parker have opted for the Birkenstock Madrid sandal, a chic single-strap style. And, for a limited time, you can get a pair of Birkenstock sandals for as little as $55 at this under-the-radar sale.

Gilt, the flash sale site, is running a sale on 108 styles of Birkenstocks for a few days. Until May 2 at noon ET, you can shop timeless Birkenstock styles like the Arizona, Madrid, Gizeh, Milano, and more at a discount. All you have to do is enter your e-mail address to get access to the sale.

Birkenstock Sandals on Sale at Gilt

We did a sweep of the vast offerings and culled a handful of the best deals on the most stylish options. Among our picks are, obviously, the Arizona sandal, which is available in dozens of colors from classic black and white to pretty pink suede and summery lemonade yellow.

The best deal is on the Madrid style, which is marked down to $55. The slip-on sandal has a single strap with an adjustable buckle and the brand's signature suede-lined cork footbed, which molds to your foot over time. The style runs large but it's also available in narrow for a more snug fit.

Gilt

Buy It! Birkenstock Madrid Birko-Flor Sandal, $54.99 (orig. $80); gilt.com

Then there's the Arizona. Each of the straps are adjustable to get the right fit across the top of your foot, and it's made with the same signature footbed, which offers pronounced arch support, a deep heel cup, and a roomy shoe box (if those terms don't mean anything to you, just know they're very, very comfy — and supportive!).

Gilt

Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Narrow Birko-Flor Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $110); gilt.com

Don't miss this deal before it ends on May 2 at noon ET, and keep scrolling for more of the best styles from the Birkenstock sale at Gilt.

Gilt

Buy It! Birkenstock Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandal in Black, $79.99 (orig. $100); gilt.com

Gilt

Buy It! Birkenstock Siena II Narrow Fit Leather Sandal in Orchid, $99.99 (orig. $125); gilt.com

Gilt

Buy It! Birkenstock Florida Fresh Birko-Flor Sandal in Brushed Vanilla, $79.99 (orig. $100); gilt.com

Gilt

Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal in Silver, $109.99 (orig. $135); gilt.com

Gilt

Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Shearling Narrow Sandal in Mink Suede, $126.99 (orig. $160); gilt.com

