Lifestyle Fashion Birkenstock Sandals Start at Just $55 at This Under-the-Radar Flash Sale We constantly see celebs like Reese Witherspoon in these comfy shoes By Nicola Fumo Nicola Fumo Nicola has covered style and culture since 2012, with work published by The New York Times, Vanity Fair, GQ, Harper's Bazaar, Slate, Forbes, and more. She has worked as an editor for Vox Media, Hearst, Forbes, The Daily Beast, and Interview Magazine on projects spanning print, digital, social, video, and podcasts. Originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she now lives between Los Angeles and New York City. Published on April 28, 2023 11:30 AM We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: GC Images, Instagram; theimagedirect Celebrity style trends come and go (anyone remember the bandage dress?) — but certain pieces stand the test of time. Birkenstock is one of the most ubiquitous footwear brands sported by celebs, particularly in the warmer months. Its Arizona sandal is regularly seen on everyone from It girls like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid to A-list actresses including Reese Witherspoon and Katie Holmes. In recent years, stars like Gwyneth Paltrow and Sarah Jessica Parker have opted for the Birkenstock Madrid sandal, a chic single-strap style. And, for a limited time, you can get a pair of Birkenstock sandals for as little as $55 at this under-the-radar sale. Gilt, the flash sale site, is running a sale on 108 styles of Birkenstocks for a few days. Until May 2 at noon ET, you can shop timeless Birkenstock styles like the Arizona, Madrid, Gizeh, Milano, and more at a discount. All you have to do is enter your e-mail address to get access to the sale. Birkenstock Sandals on Sale at Gilt Birkenstock Madrid Birko-Flor Sandal in Black, $54.99 (orig. $80) Birkenstock Arizona Narrow Birko-Flor Sandal in Black, $79.99 (orig. $110) Bizeh Birko-Flor Sandal in Black, $79.99 (orig. $100) Birkenstock Florida Fresh Birko-Flor Sandal in Brushed Vanilla, $79.99 (orig. $100) Birkenstock Siena II Narrow Fit Leather Sandal in Orchid, $99.99 (orig. $125) Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal in Silver, $109.99 (orig. $135) Birkenstock Arizona Shearling Narrow Sandal in Mink Suede, $126.99 (orig. $160) What Are PEOPLE Readers Buying Right Now? 9 Amazon Products That'll Get Them Ready for Warm Weather We did a sweep of the vast offerings and culled a handful of the best deals on the most stylish options. Among our picks are, obviously, the Arizona sandal, which is available in dozens of colors from classic black and white to pretty pink suede and summery lemonade yellow. The best deal is on the Madrid style, which is marked down to $55. The slip-on sandal has a single strap with an adjustable buckle and the brand's signature suede-lined cork footbed, which molds to your foot over time. The style runs large but it's also available in narrow for a more snug fit. Gilt Buy It! Birkenstock Madrid Birko-Flor Sandal, $54.99 (orig. $80); gilt.com Then there's the Arizona. Each of the straps are adjustable to get the right fit across the top of your foot, and it's made with the same signature footbed, which offers pronounced arch support, a deep heel cup, and a roomy shoe box (if those terms don't mean anything to you, just know they're very, very comfy — and supportive!). Gilt Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Narrow Birko-Flor Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $110); gilt.com Don't miss this deal before it ends on May 2 at noon ET, and keep scrolling for more of the best styles from the Birkenstock sale at Gilt. Gilt Buy It! Birkenstock Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandal in Black, $79.99 (orig. $100); gilt.com Gilt Buy It! Birkenstock Siena II Narrow Fit Leather Sandal in Orchid, $99.99 (orig. $125); gilt.com Gilt Buy It! Birkenstock Florida Fresh Birko-Flor Sandal in Brushed Vanilla, $79.99 (orig. $100); gilt.com Gilt Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal in Silver, $109.99 (orig. $135); gilt.com Gilt Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Shearling Narrow Sandal in Mink Suede, $126.99 (orig. $160); gilt.com