The Underrated Birkenstock Sandal Gwyneth Paltrow and Sarah Jessica Parker Favor Is on Sale for 24 Hours Only
It's no secret that celebrities love Birkenstock shoes. Everyone from Chrissy Teigen to Gigi Hadid has worn the classic sandals on repeat for years, typically opting for the iconic double-buckle style — but it's high time that a different pair gets some praise, too.
The Birkenstock Madrid Sandal is designed with the same moldable cork footbed as the famous Arizona style, but unlike the latter, the former features a single buckle strap for a much sleeker look. The simple silhouette isn't quite as bulky as the one you see everywhere this time of year, but it still offers the same arch support and comfort the brand is known for.
And right now is the perfect time to try a new pair on for size, because the Birkenstock Madrid Sandal is on sale for $56 — but just for one day.
Buy It! Birkenstock Madrid Birko-Flor Sandal, $55.99 (orig. $80); ruelala.com
This Birkenstock flash sale ends at 11 a.m. ET on July 16, so don't wait around to snag a pair of the underrated version of Hollywood's favorite summer shoe. The key to unlocking this wow-worthy deal is simple: Become a Rue La La member for free by signing up with your email address and immediately gain access to this exclusive discount and more daily deals on celeb-loved and designer brands.
Even though it hasn't been spotted on as many famous feet as the Arizona sandal (which is on sale at sister retailer Gilt right now, by the way), the Madrid style has earned the approval of several stars over the years: Gwyneth Paltrow has been spotted in a white pair multiple times dating back to 2016 and Sarah Jessica Parker recently wore a taupe pair on the set of And Just Like That. Take a page out of Parker and Paltrow's book and deviate from the norm by snagging the Madrid Sandal on sale while you can — the clock is ticking!
But if your classic pair is looking a little worn, plenty of other Birkenstock shoes are on sale at Gilt right now, including the classic Arizona slides and the rare clog version Kendall Jenner has worn. That sale runs a bit longer, ending on July 19 at 9 a.m. ET and sizes notoriously sell out fast, so if you know what's good for you, you won't wait around to scoop up your new pair of go-to sandals while they're marked down.
Below, shop more Birkenstock shoes on sale at Gilt before they're gone.
