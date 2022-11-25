Meghan Markle and Sarah Jessica Parker's Stylish Flats That Are Secretly Slippers Are 25% Off Right Now

A little birdie told us that a certain celeb-loved brand is having a shoe sale. But they're not regular shoes, they're actually more like slippers.

Allow us to introduce you to Birdies, the San Francisco-based brand that uses seven-layer technology to create shoes that feel like your favorite pair of cozy slippers. But they probably look fancier than the ones you probably have lying next to the side of your bed. And now through Cyber Monday, you can score all of its comfortable footwear for 25 percent off.

The holidays are the time and place to break out your top-tier outfits and merrily mingle with the masses. But once a sizable blister starts forming on your heel from a) your extremely uncomfortable footwear, and b) the long periods spent standing, those around you might as well start calling you the grinch. So now's the perfect time to grab a pair of Birdies flats!

Shop Birdies Flats on Sale for Black Friday:

Show your heels to the door and choose comfort this holiday season. But don't be mistaken — cute shoes can be just as plush, if not more. For just under $100, you can snag the Starling flats that Meghan Markle has been seen globe-trotting in. Sarah Jessica Parker is also a fan! These secret slipper suede flats have been reviewed by more than 19,000 customers, many of which have overwhelmingly positive things to say, and come in 20 different colors and prints.

Shoppers have praised their comfort level and said they're work-friendly (aka: a chic solution for those days your pedometer hits double digits). And even if you choose to go retro with flare jeans or opt for elegant with a turtleneck dress, these Birdies shoes make the perfect finishing touch.

Birdies

Buy It! Birdies The Starling Flat in Latte Suede, $97.50 (orig. $130); birdies.com

While the occasional shoe trend is hard to resist — by the way, we still stand by cowgirl boots — we're always searching for our next pair of white sneakers. And now, we're grabbing these leather ones with a comfy quilted insole that's removable while they're $36 off.

As an added bonus, they have a hidden wedge to give you a few more inches, and they come in three classic colors, including a beige-white version, as well as seasonal shades, like this shimmery navy.

Birdies

Buy It! Birdies The Cardinal Sneaker in Ice, $108.75 (orig. $145); birdies.com

Cold feet are the worst, right? Avoid them altogether with these velvet slides that are lined with faux fur to keep your toes toasty both in and outside your home. Each pair has a rubber sole, so no, they won't get ruined when you take them to the streets. For the perfect trifecta, grab the same slipper-like flat in black and the seasonal berry color.

Get your hands — or should we say feet — on the perfect holiday shoes while they're 25 percent off. Keep scrolling for more on-sale styles at Birdies.

Birdies

Buy It! Birdies The Phoebe Flat in Cream Faux Fur, $63.75 (orig. $85); birdies.com

Birdies

Buy It! Birdies The Songbird Flat in Blush, $90 (orig. $120); birdies.com

Birdies

Buy It! Birdies The Blackbird Flat in Black Cheetah Tassel, $105 (orig. $140); birdies.com

Birdies

Buy It! Birdies The Goldfinch Flat in Hunter Green, $82.50 (orig. $110); birdies.com

