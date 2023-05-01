Shoppers Get 'Compliments Every Time' They Wear This Amazon Blouse — and It's on Sale for Just $26

For those who are heading back into the office full-time — or at the very least a few times a week — you may be on the hunt to restock your wardrobe with some business casual clothes. But if you're not sure where to look, simply head to Amazon, which is teeming with ready-to-wear office garb.

Start by snapping up the Big Dart Button-Down Blouse while it's on sale. The blouse is woven out of 100 percent viscose, making it wonderfully soft, silky, and breathable. It's complete with long sleeves, a collar, and buttons down the front, so you can wear it open with a camisole underneath or closed for a more business casual feel. The blouse hits slightly below the waist, so it can be tucked in, or you can wear it out for a more boho and casual look.

Shoppers can choose from a slew of bright and colorful prints, including striped burgundy and khaki green, all of which are available in XS through 3X. Plus, when it's time to clean the blouse, it can be tossed in the washing machine — no sending it out to the dry cleaner required.

The blouse is extremely popular on Amazon, having picked up over 16,000 perfect ratings. Shoppers say they get "compliments every time" they wear the shirt and add that it "dresses up" jeans or black pants. One user wrote, "Even though I bought it for travel, I will be wearing this shirt a lot," while another enthused, "Just what I need to add to my office wardrobe!"

A third reviewer added that the blouse is "gorgeous," explaining, "I read the reviews and sized up because I wanted it to fit loose, and [I'm] glad I did." They also wrote, "Buy this top. It's cute, flattering, and you won't be disappointed. I'm ordering two more just to have in my closet."

Head to Amazon to get the Big Dart Button-Down Blouse while it's as little as $26.

