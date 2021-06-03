This ‘Soft and Flattering’ Workout Shirt Is 64% Off on Amazon — but Not for Much Longer
Getting ready to workout requires a few staples: comfortable sneakers, stretchy, sweat-wicking leggings, and a motivating playlist to get your blood pumping. For anyone who's still pulling on old T-shirts or sliding into saggy tank tops, it's time to finally invest in workout shirts that will actually give your body some space to breathe.
Right now, Amazon shoppers can't stop buying the Bestisun Cropped Workout Top, and for good reason: Its price has been slashed by 64 percent, with the top going for just $14.43 (originally $39.99). Made from a blend of spandex and modal (a semi-synthetic fabric), the top is designed with a twisted, knot detail in the front, so you don't have to constantly pull your shirt up or down while working out. Plus, it hits right above the hips so it will look cute with a pair of high-waisted leggings.
Slip into the crop top for a range of activities, whether you're practicing yoga, exercising, going for a jog, or simply running errands on a hot summer day. The soft, jersey material not only drapes nicely in the front, but also provides comfort and support during long workouts. Shoppers can choose from a range of 18 colors, including light blue, white, and yellow in sizes XS-XL.
Nearly 3,000 Amazon reviewers have given the top a perfect rating, with shoppers calling it their "favorite workout top" because of how "soft and flattering" it is. One shopper says since purchasing the top, she "feels beautiful in the gym."
"I love this shirt," one five-star reviewer shares. "I've been taking fitness more seriously the last few months and finally got around to replacing all of my old activewear. I ended up purchasing three workout crop tops, and while I do like all of them, this one is my favorite! It's just loose enough that I don't have to adjust it while I'm working out and also provides cleavage coverage. I'm thinking I'm going to buy the wine color next."
"I wear it for workouts (barre, yoga, running, lifting)," another customer says. "It's very comfortable with the perfect balance of flowy and formfitting. It's not skintight, but I can still bend, stretch, and lift without any worries of readjusting or it catching on a weight. I will be buying more of this style in every color."
If you are looking to invest in more activewear, head to Amazon now and shop the Bestisun Cropped Workout Top for just $14.43.
