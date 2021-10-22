The 5 Biggest Sales You Don't Want to Miss This Weekend
If you've been wondering how early is too early to start holiday shopping, you need to stop second-guessing. This weekend ushers in countless sales that are so good, you'll want to carve out some serious time to hunker down with your laptop and your shopping list.
You'll find luxe beauty like face oils, skin serums, and lip tints during Credo Beauty's annual Friends and Family Sale; and don't sleep on the steep savings to be had over at Intermix and celeb-loved Outdoor Voices. Here's a rundown of the best fashion and beauty discounts you need to know about this weekend.
Credo Beauty
This doorbuster sale only happens once a year, so scoop up any and all clean beauty essentials you've had on your radar. With 20 percent off sitewide (no code necessary), you can discover over 130 of the best clean beauty brands available for less. A rep for 5 lithe retailer tells us that more than 90 percent of the brands carried at Credo Beauty are founded by women, and many products are treasured by some of our favorite celebrities.
- Osea Malibu Undaria Algae Oil, $38.40 (orig. $48)
- Ilia Multi-Stick, $27.20 (orig. $34)
- Westman Atelier Lip Suede, $68 (orig. $85)
- Beauti Skincare Beauty Sleep Elixir, $56 (orig. $70)
- Ranavat Luminous Ceremony Cream Cleanser, $36 (orig. $45)
Caraa
This cool handbag and travel accessories brand is rolling out its first-ever anniversary sale this weekend, and all Studio Bags and Studio 2 styles will be discounted up to 50 percent off. We love Caraa because the brand designs with the modern multitasker in mind, and we can attest that these durable bags (which come in three size options) are not only functional, but also fashionable. Pick up a few Studio Bags for upcoming holiday travel and thank us later.
- Caraa Studio Small Bag, $148 (orig. $395)
- Caraa Studio Medium Bag, $234 (orig. $425)
- Caraa Studio Large Bag, $248 (orig. $450)
- Caraa Studio 2 Large Bag, $336 (orig. $395)
Intermix
With the holidays right around the corner, we were pleasantly surprised to find killer deals on some gift-worthy fashion and accessories brands at Intermix. One to note: Short & Suite, a go-to statement jewelry line with eye-catching rings, standout choker necklaces, and chic tennis bracelets. These discounted prices are totally palatable, so we suggest you stock up on all the things while you can.
- Short & Suite Lariat Chain Necklace, $119 (orig. $165)
- Short & Suite Double Gem Ring, $69 (orig. $88)
- Flash Jewellery Waves Huggie Earrings, $39 (orig. $108)
- Alix NYC Twisted Crop Top, $89 (orig. $115)
- Re/Done Stove Pipe Jeans, $119 (orig. $260)
- Splits59 Lace-Up Techflex Leggings, $99 (orig. $135)
Dearfoams
We actually did a double take when we spotted these super fluffy, ultra-comfy shearling slippers from Dearfoams recently, and now we're making a list of all of the family members who need a pair. This classic cozy brand is currently running a sale on all styles sitewide, which means this is the weekend to place your bulk order.
- Fireside by Dearfoams Cross Band Cross Slide, $39.95 (orig. $50)
- Genuine Shearling Scuff Slipper, $49.95 (orig. $69)
- Fireside by Dearfoams Beach Shearling Scuff, $49.95 (orig. $69)
Outdoor Voices
And lastly, popular athleisure brand Outdoor Voices has slashed prices on a number of classic pieces, like cute crop tops, flattering leggings, pullovers, and more. There's still a good amount of inventory in all colors and sizes available online, so act fast and grab these look-good-feel-good basics from the brand that celebs like Lizzo and Camila Mendes wear while you can.
- Outdoor Voices Core Leggings, $59 (orig. $88)
- Outdoor Voices Sunday Sweatpants, $54 (orig. $78)
- Outdoor Voices Move Free Crop Top, $34 (orig. $48)
- Outdoor Voices Zip Sweatshirt, $54 (orig. $88)