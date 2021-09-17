Oprah's Favorite Bedding, Madewell Jeans, and So Many Matching Workout Sets Are All on Sale This Weekend
If you've been holding out on splurging on sumptuous, luxurious bedding or bold new styles for the fall season, this is the weekend you've been waiting for. Several popular brands that we know and love are quietly slashing prices on amazing inventory, and we're taking notice. The savings are steep, so you'll want to shop fast before the best goods from each site are gone before you know it.
First things first, Cozy Earth, as in, yes — Oprah's favorite bedding brand — is rolling out their annual fall sale, which means 20 to 25 percent off sitewide on their line of absurdly inviting and comfy sheets, duvet covers, pillowcases, pajamas, robes, and more. You truly can't go wrong with any item from Cozy Earth (plus, they offer a 100-night sleep trial on everything, so if you don't love it, a full refund can be yours, no questions asked); but we rounded up a few standout selections below to inspire your upcoming shopping spree.
In addition to bedding and home essentials, we sleuthed around to bring you some of the best fashion deals money can buy, too. Madewell is offering insiders an additional 20 percent off select sale items, which includes timeless classics like their signature trainer sneakers, flattering (and very comfortable) jeans, floaty dresses, midi skirts, and so much more. There's much to be had in the sale section, but sizes are selling quickly, so don't sleep on this one.
If ever there was a time to stock up on cute matching workout sets, colorful athletic sneakers, or fashion-forward separates from Carbon38, this is it. Everything on this site is curated in such a way that inspires us all to get moving, and the sale section is positively bursting with deals and loads of inventory in all sizes. Take it from us: Block out some time to start combing through the countless pages of sale merch, and add to cart before you do anything else this weekend.
Farm Rio is one of our favorite fashion brands of all time, word to the wise, and their sale page is fully stocked this weekend. We've been eyeing several of their vibrant, flattering designs, but now that it's officially Hispanic Heritage Month, we're more inspired than ever to snap up a few standouts styles. There's gorgeous dresses, jumpsuits, tops, and swimwear to pick from and the savings are significant.