Shop a Surprise Amazon Beauty Sale, Plus Score Major Savings on Tory Burch, Neiman Marcus, and More
If you're anything like us, holiday shopping is (very) high on the to-do list this weekend, and the good news is that there's still ample time to secure enviable gifts — if you act fast. With major sales happening on several of our favorite sites, you may be able to spoil the ones you love just a little bit more this season.
One of note: a surprise sale over at Amazon, where you can find doorbuster deals on premium products like the NuFace toning device, Sunday Riley skincare, Deborah Lippman nail polish sets, Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream, and so much more. These luxe skincare and makeup finds are rarely discounted, so we highly recommend taking advantage of this special opportunity to save.
Amazon Premium Beauty
- Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream, $83.20 (orig. $128)
- Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Nail Polish Set, $32.40 (orig. $36)
- Sunday Riley Mini Vault Skincare Collection, $79 (orig. $129)
- Dermablend Insta-Grip Jelly Primer, $23.10 (orig. $33)
- NuFace Complete Toning Facial Kit, $446.25 (orig. $525)
- Vichy LiftActiv Vitamin C Serum, $21.38 (orig. $28.50)
You can also save up to 50 percent at the Neiman Marcus designer sale, where we found cool Cult Gaia handbags, luxe lingerie, Badgley Mischka embellished pumps, and Alo Yoga workout gear marked down in a major way.
Neiman Marcus
- Cult Gaia Rope Sphere Bag, $518 (orig. $698)
- Kooreloo Sequined Crossbody Bag, $332 (orig. $475)
- Hanky Panky Stretch Lace Thong, $16 (orig. $22)
- Alo Yoga Peak Ribbed Top, $46 (orig. $62)
- Else Bare Long-Line Underwire Bra, $71 (orig. $95)
- Badgley Mischka Crystal Buckle Pumps, $115 (orig. $235)
- Chloe Tulip Mini Crossbody Bag, $875 (orig. $1,250)
Tory Burch also added loads of new markdowns (including patent leather boots, cozy shearling clogs, calf hair gloves, and quilted satchel bags) to its sale this week. To sweeten the deal, the celeb-approved brand is even throwing in a free tote bag for all purchases over $350 until December 25, so there's never been a better time to add all the things to cart.
Tory Burch
- Jessa Shearling Clog, $219 (orig. $368)
- Kira Quilted Satchel, $419 (orig. $698)
- Printed Calf Hair Gloves, $169 (orig. $328)
- Equestrian Link Heeled Mule, $269 (orig. $358)
- McGraw Smooth Satchel, $349 (orig. $578)
On the topic of sweet offers, we just got word that M.Gemi, a luxe Italian-made footwear brand, is offering shoppers $100 off its popular Alpi Due boot with code HOLIDAY100 through December 10 (i.e. this offer ends tonight, so don't delay.) The adorable ankle boot comes in five fresh colors and is perfect for outdoor adventures or running errands in the city, and the genuine shearling and leather lining provide cozy warmth and comfort with each step. While you're there, check out the sale section.
M.Gemi
- Alpi Due boot, $248 with code HOLIDAY100 (orig. $348)
- Livia Heel, $195 (orig. $328)
- Feliz Suede, $145 (orig. $198)
- Giovanna Sneaker, $195 (orig. $248)
And finally, Samsung is slashing prices on so many of its popular gadgets, including vacuums, Chromebooks, earbuds, and more. If you've been meaning to spring for a new smartphone, you can do just that and score a free pair of earbuds with an ongoing promotion.
Samsung
- Jet70 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum, $299 (orig. $399)
- Galaxy Buds2, $119.99 (orig. $149.99)
- Galaxy Watch4, $129.99 (orig. $249.99)
- Jet Bot Robot Vacuum, $499 (orig. $599)
- Fold3 or Flip 3 Phone and Galaxy Buds2, $749.99 (valued at $899.98)
- Galaxy Chromebook2, from $49.99 (orig. $549.99)
