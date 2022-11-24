Ugg Slippers and Koolaburra Boots Are on Sale at Amazon for Black Friday — Including This Celeb-Loved Style

Whether or not you've experienced your first snowfall of the season just yet, it's about that time of year when the cold weather makes you want to cozy up indoors with a large throw blanket and a hot cup of tea. But for when you have to go outside, it might be time to upgrade your winter shoe collection with the warmest, comfiest shoes around. And no brand does cozy better than Ugg.

From plush, sheepskin-lined boots to fluffy, cloud-like slippers, Ugg's shoes are basically designed to help you reach peak comfort season after season. And you can score some of Ugg's top-rated, celebrity-favorite styles on sale at Amazon for Black Friday, where savings are up to 55 percent off.

And unlike Prime Day, you don't have to be a Prime member to save big for Black Friday — but there are so many benefits to signing up. A free 30-day trial of Prime gives you access to free two-day shipping on qualifying items, including many pairs of Uggs.

In case you haven't heard, Ugg shoes are all the rage again in Hollywood right now, with celebrities like Jennifer Garner, Gigi Hadid, and more wearing them with matching loungewear sets, stretchy leggings, and baggy sweatpants. Popular styles include mini ankle boots, which Elsa Hosk and Bella Hadid have worn, as well as boots and slippers in Uggs' signature chestnut style that Hilary Duff and Mindy Kaling are fans of.

Fuzzy slippers have also been the shoe choice for many stars. Cardi B wore a pair over July 4 weekend, and Selena Gomez styled hers with sweatpants, a T-shirt, and a cardigan this past spring. No matter when or how you wear them, Ugg boots and slippers are versatile shoes that are ready for anything.

If you're looking to buy Uggs on sale, stock up on our 10 favorite cozy finds while these impressive Black Friday deals last. Bonus: You can save even more by tapping into Ugg's budget-friendly sister brand, Koolaburra, which is also discounted at Amazon.

Ugg and Koolaburra Shoes on Sale for Black Friday

Looking for something classic? You can get some of the brand's chestnut boots at a discount at Amazon for Black Friday, including the Koola Short Fashion Boot. The best-selling boots come with a plush sheep's fur lining that shoppers say feels "very warm and comfortable." And because the outsoles have traction, you can wear these shoes indoors and outdoors. In addition to classic chestnut, you can get them in 11 chic colors for winter.

Amazon

Buy It! Koolaburra by Ugg Women's Koola Short Fashion Boot, $64.95 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

If you're into the tiny style that the Hadid sisters have been loving, you can score the Koolaburra by Ugg Koola Mini II boots for just $60 right now. Because they stop at your ankle, these mini shoes are pretty much a slipper and a boot all in one. They have a plush interior for extra warmth, plus some traction to help you face the elements. The outside is soft, too, thanks to cozy sheepskin leather. You can get them in four different colors, including chestnut, gray, black, and dark purple.

Amazon

Buy It! Koolaburra by Ugg Koola Mini II, $59.95 (orig. $84.99); amazon.com

Winter is bound to be cold, so it's understandable that you'd like a little more coverage for when it starts to feel icy outside. These lengthy Koola Tall Boots cover more of your legs to keep you extra warm. Plus, celebrities like Paulina Porizkova are fans of the extra-high style from Ugg. With dyed lamb fur and a soft suede exterior, the chic boots are designed for comfort. The pull-on boots hit just below the knee to keep your legs extra warm.

Amazon

Buy It! Koolaburra by Ugg Women's Koola Tall Boot, $74.95 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

Winter weather also calls for more fluffiness, and it doesn't get fuzzier than Koolaburra's Dezi Short Mid Calf Boots. In addition to the plush inner lining, the popular boots have more faux fur on the exterior, guaranteeing that your ankles stay warm on even the coldest of days. The synthetic rubber sole also means that you can wear these boots inside or outside. And how cute is the asymmetrical topline fur design? These boots are made to pair with an oversized chunky knit sweater.

Amazon

Buy It! Koolaburra by Ugg Women's Dezi Short Mid Calf Boot, $74.95 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

Sliding into slippers during the winter is exactly what your feet deserve, and several celebrity-inspired options are included in Amazon's Ugg and Koolaburra sale, including the Ugg Cozette Women's Slipper, which is 39 percent off for Black Friday. The soft shearling slippers are made of dyed sheep fur and have a soft wool lining that cushions your feet. The slip-on shoes also have a Treadlite by Ugg outsole for even more support, plus a rubber sole to make the versatile slippers indoor- and outdoor-ready.

Amazon

Buy It! Ugg Cozette Women's Slipper, $54.97 (orig. $89.95); amazon.com

The Ugg Oh Yeah Slipper, which looks so similar to the popular Fluff Yeah Slippers Cardi B, Selena Gomez, and more celebrities have worn, are also marked down to 44 percent off right now. The all-season slippers have a slip-on silhouette that makes them ideal for sliding into when on the go, and the back strap offers additional ankle support. And thanks to their soft sheepskin lining, they have all of the fluffiness you should ever need this winter, whether you wear them inside or outside.

Amazon

Buy It! Ugg Oh Yeah Slipper, $44.98 (orig. $99.95); amazon.com

No brand does cozy better than Ugg. Whether you're treating yourself to a soft pair of slippers or are gifting them to a loved one this holiday season, shop more impressive deals on Ugg and Koolaburra shoes below — but hurry, popular styles are going fast.

Amazon

Buy It! Koolaburra by Ugg Women's Lezly Slipper, $44.95 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Ugg Women's Classic Clear Mini, $75.18 (orig. $160); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Koolaburra by Ugg Women's Victoria Tall Fashion Boot, $79.95 (orig. $109.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Koolaburra by Ugg Aribel Short, $74.95 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

