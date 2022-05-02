Amazon Is Overflowing with Cute Tennis Skirts Right Now — and Prices Start at Just $15
There's so much spring and summer fashion to choose from, but few pieces are as versatile and timeless as the tennis skirt.
Even if you're not planning on hitting the tennis court, you can still reap the benefits of wearing a tennis skirt. The skirts, after all, are outfitted with spandex pockets to store keys and a phone, and are airy enough to keep you cool during the hottest of days. Slip into one if you're heading to a workout class or simply lounging around a home — plus, they're cute enough to pair with a tank while you're running errands or heading to brunch.
If you're not quite sure where to look, we did the bulk of the work and plucked out some of the best tennis skirts available at Amazon — and many have been seriously marked down. Prices start at just $15, with discounts up to 41 percent off. Whether you're looking for the classic white for the tennis court or simply want to spice up your workout garments with a pop of color, there's something for everyone.
Amazon Tennis Skirt Deals
- Stelle Women's High Waisted Tennis Skirt, $19.37 with coupon (orig. $20.38)
- Baleaf Women's High Waisted Tennis Skirt, $29.74 (orig. $35.99)
- Werena Pleated Tennis Skirt, $21.60 (orig. $23.99)
- Satiny Women's High Waisted Tennis Skirt, $26.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Head Women's Athletic Tennis Skirt, $33.08 (orig. $36.95)
- Ekouaer Women's Athletic Pleated Skirt, $21.25 with coupon (orig. $26.99)
- Toumett Women's Lightweight Skirt, $20.99 (orig. $28.99)
- Baleaf Women's Tennis Skirt, $27.99
- Blevonh Women Tennis, $24.99 (orig. $37.99)
- Fancyskin Women's Tennis Skirt, $14.86 (orig. $24.99)
- Soothfeel Women's Skirt, $34.99 ($45.99)
- Crz Yoga High-Waisted Tennis Skirt, $35
- Adidas Women's Club Tennis Skirt, $45
- Sangtree Women's Pleated Skirt, $24.99
- LouKeith Tennis Skirts for Women, $24.99
- Crz Yoga Women's High Waisted Pleated Tennis Skirt, $32
Those looking to hit the tennis court this summer shouldn't overlook the Baleaf Women's High Waisted Tennis Skirt, which is constructed out of a mix of nylon, spandex, and polyester. The tennis skirt includes a high waistband and built-in shorts to hold tennis balls in between points. Plus, it's available in a slew of colors, including black and pink.
If you're more on the hunt for an exercise skirt that can also double as a garment you can wear when you're not planning on sweating, look to the Soothfeel Women's Skirt, which is under $35 right now. The skirt comes in a host of solid colors and patterns — giving you the option to dress it up or down — and is finished off with some gentle pleats in the back.
And if you're searching for the look of a tennis skirt — but want something less athletic — you won't want to miss out on the Sangtree Women's Pleated Skirt. The skirt is inspired by the classic athletic version, but doesn't come with the same fixings, like sweat-wicking properties and mesh shorts. Instead, the sleek A-line skirt is designed with perfect pleats and includes a zipper in the back; it comes in several colors, including purple plaid and green.
Keep scrolling to check out all the rest of our picks on some of the best tennis skirts, or head directly to Amazon to see everything else that's available right now.
