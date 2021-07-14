These Target Dresses Look Way More Expensive Than They Really Are
After months (and months) of wearing nothing but cozy sweatpants and stretchy leggings at home, there's simply no better feeling than stepping out in a flirty sundress once again. From billowy, voluminous skirts to sweet and strappy styles, this season's dress trends are anything but ordinary.
And now that the world is slowly reopening and social calendars filling up once more, there's never been a more opportune time to splurge on a few fresh looks to revamp your wardrobe. If you're not quite ready to spend big bucks on new additions to your closet, we hear you.
Target, our beloved one-stop shop, just so happens to have an ample selection of incredibly cute summer dresses that will turn heads for months to come without breaking the bank. We've rounded up 10 of the very best styles that we're currently coveting — and good news: They're all under $40. Click below to shop immediately, or keep scrolling to see your options. Either way, let the shopping spree begin!
The Best Summer Dresses to Buy from Target
- Who What Wear Multi-Tiered Dress, $31.44 (orig. $36.99)
- A New Day Ruffle Hem Dress, $27.99
- A New Day Flutter Sleeveless Dress, $27.99
- A New Day Sleeveless Dress, $29.99
- Who What Wear Puff Sleeve Denim Dress, $37.99
- A New Day Button Front Dress, $27.99
- A New Day Empire Waist Dress, $36.99
- Knox Rose Long Sleeve Shift Dress, $29.99
- Knox Rose Smocked Dress, $29.99
- Universal Thread Sleeveless Dress, $29.99
Bold, voluminous shapes are trending now more than ever, so let's dive into the wonderful world of tiered ruffles, whimsical hemlines, puff sleeves, and oversized silhouettes for a striking look that won't go unnoticed. These adorable styles play with proportions and keep you cool and breezy, no matter the weather.
If you're after a more understated aesthetic this summer, there are also a handful of cool, contemporary dresses from Target that won't let you down. We love the simple, flattering, feminine vibes each of these designer-inspired dresses evoke; and trust us, they will never go out of style.
And finally, if you're looking to scoop up a few splashy statement pieces, check out these cheerful, eclectic dresses that make our hearts race. We're all about embracing playful prints and patterns, and these awe-inspiring styles do not disappoint.
