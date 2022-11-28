Last Call! Everything at Spanx Is Still on Sale for Cyber Monday — but Not for Long

By now, you've likely had your fill of turkey, binged a few holiday movies with family and friends, and are now squarely focused on shopping several can't-miss sales while you still can.

Cyber Monday is in full swing, and Spanx is treating us all to 20 percent off sitewide for the rest of the day. If your heart is racing at the thought of filling your wardrobe with several confidence-boosting closet staples at a discount, you're not alone! Admittedly, we pretty much always have Spanx on the brain since the buzzy fashion and shapewear brand counts Jennifer Garner and Oprah among its famous fans — but even without a celebrity stamp of approval, these reliable, high-quality, figure-flattering essentials deserve every ounce of praise.

Whether you're in the market for new shapewear for under holiday dresses or simply want to restock everyday basics like office-ready blazers, wide-leg pants, and leg-lengthening flare jeans, this sale is not to be missed.

Spanx

At the time of this writing, most of the popular items are still well stocked in most sizes, but don't delay in adding to your cart and checking out ASAP. Keep scrolling to get our expert rundown of exactly what to shop at the Spanx Cyber Monday sale.

Spanx

Best Overall Spanx Cyber Monday Deals

There's much to be had at the Spanx Cyber Monday sale, and if you're not sure where to start, we've got you covered. While you really can't go wrong with anything from the brand, the seven items above are definite crowd pleasers.

Now would be a great time to refresh your bra and underwear drawer, and Spanx has several tried-and-true styles that won't let you down. Kylie Jenner recently wore the popular Unlined Bra-llelujah! Bralette while getting glammed up for the 2022 CFDA Awards and even posted an intimate photo of her getting-ready outfit on social media.

Spanx

The stretchy pull-on style is made of hosiery for maximum comfort all the way around, which eliminates the need for bulky and unflattering clasps and wires. It's no wonder why this unlined, machine-washable bra is a popular pick among shoppers. We recommend buying a few while it's still available in both black and light beige.

Other items not to miss are the AirEssentials loungewear separates, which earned recognition from Oprah via her Favorite Things list this year. The plush, cloud-like half-zip pullover and coordinating wide-leg pants are hot commodities this season, selling out quickly in core colors. The latest cozy releases from the brand are clear winners, according to our writer.

Spanx

Customer-Loved Spanx Must-Haves

While we often look to celebrities for fashion inspiration, it's just as sweet when we discover that discerning shoppers (i.e. regular people like us) vouch for the same products. Case in point: The Spanx Booty Boost Active Leggings — which are some of the most beloved bottoms from the brand — have earned high marks from just about every reviewer. Jennifer Garner owns them in both navy and black, and Spanx customers claim they really live up to the hype.

One shopper described them as the "best ever" and "so worth the money", while another reviewer said these leggings definitely "give a slimming look" while "boost[ing] the booty." A third reviewer said this style is "magnificent" because they're made of "top-notch, high-quality material." Purchase a few pairs in any of the nine appealing colors while they're still in stock in all sizes.

Other fan favorites include the leg-lengthening Flare Jeans, sumptuous Velvet Leggings, and the Perfect Hi-Rise Flare Pants — all of which would pair well with the brand's sleek bodysuits, button-down blouses, and draped jackets this winter.

Spanx

Just-Restocked Spanx Essentials

A rep for the brand tells us that three of its most popular styles were restocked in anticipation of Cyber Monday, so beeline to the site now before they're gone for good.

The aforementioned AirEssentials Wide-Leg Pants are still available in three of four shades, and they're so deliciously, buttery soft, you'll want one in every color. We also learned that the festive Faux Suede Leggings sold out just one week after they debuted last year, so get them while you can this time around.

And finally, if you're feeling adventurous, pick up a pair of the Faux Patent Leather Leggings, a fancy variation of the brand's most popular pant silhouette. We hear that these glossy leggings have sold out not once, not twice, but three times in the past — so they're definitely worth taking out for a spin now that they are back in stock.

Spanx

Most-Reviewed Spanx Items

And finally, in case you need a little extra assurance as you add all the things to your cart, check out the Spanx must-haves with the most reviews overall. The sleek Faux Leather Leggings have garnered over 4,600 reviews to date and are so comfortable, our writer once fell asleep in them.

If you're looking for a new supportive bra, the Low Profile Minimizer is a safe bet for cup sizes DD through G, with over 1,900 reviewers singing its praise. One shopper said this style is the "most comfortable bra [they] have ever owned," while another reviewer echoed that sentiment with a letter of endorsement noting that this style is quite simply, "flattering and comfortable."

A third satisfied shopper said this bra visibly reduced "inches off the top part of [their] body," and noted how this one miracle worker even improved the way they feel while wearing it.

Shop these key styles to take advantage of the Spanx Cyber Monday sale before it ends tonight.

