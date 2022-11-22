Spanx's Black Friday Sale Is Here, and It Includes Markdowns on So Many of Oprah's Favorite Things

From new silhouettes of Oprah's favorite flattering pants to trendy variations of the loungewear that made her 2022 Favorite Things list, Spanx's selection of comfy, sleek clothing just keeps getting better. And right now, you can save on all of the brand's best-selling styles.

Spanx just dropped its biggest sale of the year, and it's no joke. Starting today — three days before Black Friday — you can score 20 percent off of everything (yes, everything!) at Spanx. That means fan favorites like the Spanx faux leather leggings, new additions like the brand's first-ever dresses, and celebrity-worn styles like the beloved booty-boosting leggings are all marked down until November 28.

If there's one thing we know about loyal Spanx shoppers, it's that they don't hesitate to scoop up all the coveted items they've been pining for while they're on sale. Below, shop the best early Spanx Black Friday deals before others catch on.

Best Spanx Black Friday Deals

Spanx began as a shapewear brand, and even though it has since expanded into much, much more, intimates are still its bread and butter. Case in point: The ultra-comfy Bra-lellujah! collection continues to be a customer and celebrity favorite, with Jessica Alba and Jennifer Garner counting themselves as fans. Garner loves the Bra-llelujah! Full Coverage Bra so much, she once said she recommends it to all of her friends.

Just a few weeks ago, Kylie Jenner wore the bralette version of the best-seller while getting ready for the CFDA Awards. Unlike its popular predecessor, the Spanx Bra-llelujah! Lightly Lined Bralette is wireless and contains no hardware on its stretchy straps, which creates a lightweight, nearly non-existent feel. Jenner wore one of the five neutral tones, but it's also available in black and one print — all of which you can get for under $50 right now.

Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Bra-llelujah! Lightly Lined Bralette, $46.40 (orig. $58); spanx.com

Garner has also made her love for Spanx's Booty Boost Active Leggings clear, having been spotted in them countless times over the past few years. Designed with a stretchy, breathable, contouring fabric, these butt-lifting leggings are crafted to give you your best backside ever while still passing the "squat test," which means you don't have to worry about them being see-through when you're on the go or working out.

While Garner has worn the original solid-colored Booty Boost pair most often, the popular style also comes in several different lengths and patterns, plus yoga pants and biker shorts versions. Other famous fans of the sculpting collection include Kristen Bell, Reese Witherspoon, and Kourtney Kardashian. Snag the leggings you're bound to wear on repeat while they're marked down to $78.

Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Booty Boost Active Legging, $78.40 (orig. $98); spanx.com

The brand clearly has a star-studded list of supporters, but one reigns supreme as the ultimate Spanx devotee: Oprah Winfrey. The media mogul catapulted Spanx into the spotlight when she deemed the Perfect Pants one of her favorite things back in 2019, and since then, she's gushed about a wide variety of Spanx items.

Most recently, Oprah named the newest Spanx AirEssentials lounge set — which consists of a half-zip pullover and wide-leg pants — one of her Favorite Things of 2022, noting that the fabric feels "like buttah!" This isn't the first time she has raved about the light-as-air loungewear line: Last year, she called the collection "the softest material I have felt for sweats" and even said that wearing it "feels like a hug." (I can back up Oprah's claim! I publicly deemed the luxuriously soft loungewear the coziest thing I've ever owned.)

This two-piece set is bound to be your most-worn clothing this winter, and anyone on your holiday shopping list would be thrilled to unwrap it. Pick up each piece for $95 during this epic Spanx sale.

Spanx

Buy It! Spanx AirEssentials Half-Zip, $94.40 (orig. $118); spanx.com

Spanx

Buy It! Spanx AirEssentials Wide Leg Lounge Pant, $94.40 (orig. $118); spanx.com

Of course, the pair of pants that Oprah loved so much, she called Spanx founder Sara Blakely to thank her for designing them, are also marked down right now. Although the Spanx Perfect Pant has transformed many times over the past few years — from straight to flare to wide-leg silhouettes — each style is made with the same stretchy, buttery-soft fabric that subtly shapes and lifts.

The machine-washable pants skip the fuss of messing with zippers and buttons, and the stretchy waist is oh-so-comfortable. All Perfect Pant styles are currently marked down, including this best-selling high-rise flare version.

Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Perfect Pant Hi Rise Flare, $134.40 (orig. $168); spanx.com

Back in September, Spanx took the sleek, comfy design shoppers know and love about the Perfect Pant collection and expanded it into more pieces, including a polished blazer and the brand's first-ever dresses: an A-line style with three-quarter sleeves and a classic sheath dress. Both styles are available in black and bright red, the latter of which is, well, perfect for upcoming holiday parties.

Both dresses are made with Spanx's signature four-way stretch fabric, and the A-line version features convenient pockets. The flattering, machine-washable dresses are appropriate for the office, but they could also be dressed down with sneakers for brunch.

Spanx

Buy It! Spanx the Perfect A-Line 3/4 Sleeve Dress, $158.40 (orig. $198); spanx.com

We'd be remiss not to mention Spanx's faux leather leggings, which have consistently been a best-selling Spanx style for years. The closet staple typically costs $98, but today, you can snag it for $79 — that is, while sizes last.

Faux leather leggings are a fall and winter wardrobe essential, and Spanx offers one of the very best options around. In fact, PEOPLE Tested editors selected them as the best overall pick out of 15 top-quality pairs in a "pretty unanimous choice." Testers praise the leggings' versatility, shaping and compression benefits, and inclusive sizing. One editor wrote, "If you invest in one leather legging for fall, this is your safest bet."

Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $78.40 (orig. $98); spanx.com

If leather-like isn't your thing, consider another unique (and warm!) fabric for pants this season. The Spanx Faux Suede Leggings are machine-washable, unlike real suede, and feature a convenient high-waisted design that provides flexibility and comfort. You can get them on sale in navy, rose, and a rich caramel color that screams "fall."

Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Faux Suede Leggings, $78.40 (orig. $98); spanx.com

While Spanx is best known for its comfy basics, the brand has also been gaining traction for its high-quality denim lately. If you're someone who dreads the constricting feel of a pair of jeans, Spanx has your solution.

Spanx jeans look like your typical denim, minus the buttons and zippers. But they offer a hidden shaping technology that makes them super flattering, and they're designed with a comfy fabric that stretches with your body. This best-selling style will complement all your favorite sweaters this winter, and the subtle flare offers just the right touch of retro style.

Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Flare Jeans, Midnight Shade, $118.40 (orig. $148); spanx.com

Spanx has gained such a loyal fan base over the years because the inclusive brand offers quality, comfortable, flattering closet chameleons that will last you years of wear. But with such high standards comes high prices, so take advantage of Spanx' biggest sale of the year before your size sells out.

Spanx

Buy It! Spanx the Perfect Blazer, $198.40 (orig. $248); spanx.com

