Shoppers Say This Best-Selling Pleated Tennis Skirt Is 'Incredibly Flattering' — and It's Just $25 at Amazon
Ready, set, match!
If you're anything like us, you've been searching high and low for a few new summer staples to add to your wardrobe, and it's hard to miss the rising popularity of tennis skirts these days.
For starters, they're just so darn cute. As much as we love basic shorts and leggings for working out, running errands, or lounging at home, we're suddenly smitten with the idea of expanding our athleisure options into the world of comfy tennis skirts, and highly suggest you follow suit.
For starters, the sporty style offers the best of both worlds. Tennis skirts provide a flirty, feminine silhouette with the added bonus of built-in shorts (typically with generous side pockets for storing your phone or other essentials) for worry-free coverage and on-the-go ease.
They're also versatile — on or off the court. Simply pair a breezy tank or tee with your tennis skirt, add sneakers, and you've got a casual daytime look that will keep you cool, no matter how hot it is outside.
If you're ready to rock a pleated style of your own, take a look at Werena Pleated Tennis Skirt. It comes in 19 colors, is available in sizes XXS to XXL, and has racked up so many positive reviews, we can't help but think this affordable style is 100 percent worth adding to your cart. Plus, it's Amazon's best-selling athletic skirt, so it really is shoppers' top pick.
"It's the cutest tennis skirt I have. It has pockets and the design is very flattering," one reviewer shared. "I love it! In fact, I am going to order a second one in a different color. [The] price is very reasonable, too."
Another five-star reviewer explained that although they're not a huge tennis fan, they couldn't help but fall in love with this skirt, highlighting the "soft and stretchy" built-in shorts that stay in place. "Even though I didn't wear it to play tennis/sports, I feel it is much more comfortable than other skirts…I am able to move smoothly with this skort. Thrilled with [the] quality and look. Highly recommend [it]," they wrote.
And finally, a third shopper shared their final verdict on this one, making note of its size-inclusive design: "I love this skirt! This is great for plus-size women and is incredibly flattering. It's great for workouts, but can also easily be worn [as] a cute outfit, as well."
We'll take one in every color. Shop this Amazon best-seller below, and get ready to serve looks all summer long.
