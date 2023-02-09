These Best-Selling Sweatshirts, Leggings, and Hoodies Are Trending on Amazon — and Prices Start at $12

Attention, loungewear lovers! It's time to run (metaphorically, of course) to your online cart and stock up on these comfy and cozy Amazon finds, which are all on sale for under $50 right now.

Amazon's hidden Best Sellers section is chock full of stellar loungewear pieces – from toasty fleece-lined leggings to snuggly hoodies that will fit perfectly into the presentable pajamas section of your closet. Your non-elasticized garbs can stay out of sight and out of mind.

Shop Amazon's Best Deals on Leggings, Sweatshirts, and More Loungewear:

For trendy and versatile basics, try some flared leggings or a plush teddy pullover, both of which would be great to rock in and out of the house. Plus, it'll eliminate the I need to immediately change into my comfy clothes-dilemma you experience the second you get home from literally anywhere.

If layers are what you're looking for, check out this $37 Trendy Queen half-zip that one reviewer calls the "most comfortable sweatshirt" they have ever purchased. You should also opt for a full zip-up sweatshirt, which will make adding and shedding layers even easier. Heck, why not throw in a base layer too, like this trending Lemedy tank top, whose bra-meets-shirt design has garnered over 38,000 five-star ratings. One shopper raves that it can be "dressed up or down" and that the "built-in bra is such a good perk."

Those on the hunt for even cozier styles to brace the winter chill should try these heavily discounted fleece-lined leggings. Not only will they keep you warm, but one reviewer bought more pairs after they found they were "living in them" at home. That's comfort at its finest (and toastiest)!

No matter how you like to lounge, these picks are here to keep you comfy through every TV binge, TikTok scroll, and takeout dinner session. Keep reading to check out everything else that's on sale, and just be sure to act fast, since these best-sellers won't be marked down forever!

Amazon

Buy it! Trendy Queen Half Zip Sweatshirt in Grey, $36.99 (orig. $42.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy it! Fire Swan Crossover Flared Leggings in Black, $22.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy it! Anrabess Two-Piece Loungewear Set, $29.69 with coupon (orig. $46.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy it! Ewedoos Fleece-Lined Leggings With Pockets in Black, $21.99–$33.99 with coupon (orig. $39.95); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy it! Efan Zip-Up Sweatshirt, $33.99–$36.99 (orig. $46.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy it! AlvaQ Button Hoodie in Blue, $29.59 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy it! Vinmen Drawstring Sweatpants in Grey, $29.99 (orig. 49.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy it! Satina High-Waisted and Full Length Leggings in Black, $11.99–$12.73 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy it! ReachMe Teddy Pullover, $29.99–$32.99 (orig. $43.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy it! Automet Sweat Shorts, $19.99 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy it! Lemedy Tank Top, $18.05–$21.59 with coupon (orig. $25.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy it! Ueu Loose Lounge Pants in Black, $27.53 with coupon (orig.42.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.