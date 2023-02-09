These Best-Selling Sweatshirts, Leggings, and Hoodies Are Trending on Amazon — and Prices Start at $12

This is what Amazon shoppers are buying right now

By Clara McMahon
Published on February 9, 2023 06:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Loungewear Under $50 Tout
Photo: People / Pamela Jew

Attention, loungewear lovers! It's time to run (metaphorically, of course) to your online cart and stock up on these comfy and cozy Amazon finds, which are all on sale for under $50 right now.

Amazon's hidden Best Sellers section is chock full of stellar loungewear pieces – from toasty fleece-lined leggings to snuggly hoodies that will fit perfectly into the presentable pajamas section of your closet. Your non-elasticized garbs can stay out of sight and out of mind.

Shop Amazon's Best Deals on Leggings, Sweatshirts, and More Loungewear:

For trendy and versatile basics, try some flared leggings or a plush teddy pullover, both of which would be great to rock in and out of the house. Plus, it'll eliminate the I need to immediately change into my comfy clothes-dilemma you experience the second you get home from literally anywhere.

If layers are what you're looking for, check out this $37 Trendy Queen half-zip that one reviewer calls the "most comfortable sweatshirt" they have ever purchased. You should also opt for a full zip-up sweatshirt, which will make adding and shedding layers even easier. Heck, why not throw in a base layer too, like this trending Lemedy tank top, whose bra-meets-shirt design has garnered over 38,000 five-star ratings. One shopper raves that it can be "dressed up or down" and that the "built-in bra is such a good perk."

Those on the hunt for even cozier styles to brace the winter chill should try these heavily discounted fleece-lined leggings. Not only will they keep you warm, but one reviewer bought more pairs after they found they were "living in them" at home. That's comfort at its finest (and toastiest)!

No matter how you like to lounge, these picks are here to keep you comfy through every TV binge, TikTok scroll, and takeout dinner session. Keep reading to check out everything else that's on sale, and just be sure to act fast, since these best-sellers won't be marked down forever!

Loungewear Under $50
Amazon

Buy it! Trendy Queen Half Zip Sweatshirt in Grey, $36.99 (orig. $42.99); amazon.com

Loungewear Under $50
Amazon

Buy it! Fire Swan Crossover Flared Leggings in Black, $22.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Loungewear Under $50
Amazon

Buy it! Anrabess Two-Piece Loungewear Set, $29.69 with coupon (orig. $46.99); amazon.com

Loungewear Under $50
Amazon

Buy it! Ewedoos Fleece-Lined Leggings With Pockets in Black, $21.99–$33.99 with coupon (orig. $39.95); amazon.com

Loungewear Under $50
Amazon

Buy it! Efan Zip-Up Sweatshirt, $33.99–$36.99 (orig. $46.99); amazon.com

Loungewear Under $50
Amazon

Buy it! AlvaQ Button Hoodie in Blue, $29.59 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Loungewear Under $50
Amazon

Buy it! Vinmen Drawstring Sweatpants in Grey, $29.99 (orig. 49.99); amazon.com

Loungewear Under $50
Amazon

Buy it! Satina High-Waisted and Full Length Leggings in Black, $11.99–$12.73 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Loungewear Under $50
Amazon

Buy it! ReachMe Teddy Pullover, $29.99–$32.99 (orig. $43.99); amazon.com

Loungewear Under $50
Amazon

Buy it! Automet Sweat Shorts, $19.99 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com

Loungewear Under $50
Amazon

Buy it! Lemedy Tank Top, $18.05–$21.59 with coupon (orig. $25.99); amazon.com

Loungewear Under $50
Amazon

Buy it! Ueu Loose Lounge Pants in Black, $27.53 with coupon (orig.42.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Shark NV501 Rotator Professional Lift-Away Upright Vacuum
This Powerful Shark Vacuum Has 'Unbelievable Suction' That's 'Better Than a Dyson' — and It's on Sale at Amazon
Afloia Air Purifiers for Home Large Room tout
Amazon Shoppers Swear This Air Purifier 'Does a Great Job' Reducing Dust — and It's on Sale
Best Price Mattress 3 Inch Egg Crate Memory Foam Mattress Topper Tout
Shoppers Say Their Sleep Quality Has 'Dramatically Improved' Since Investing in This On-Sale Mattress Topper
Related Articles
Nordstrom Sweater Sale Tout
9 Cute and Cozy Sweaters on Sale for Under $35 to Grab at Nordstrom Right Now
Spanx new launch
The Spanx Pants Oprah Once Named Her 'Favorite' Are Now Available with Trendy Side Slits
Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner, and Laura Dern wearing Veja sneakers
The Veja Sneakers Worn by Kate Middleton, Jennifer Garner, and More Are on Sale for Under $100
Sarah Jessica Parker seen on the set of And Just Like That... / Strathberry
Sarah Jessica Parker Says Her New Handbag Collaboration 'Can Go with Any Carrie Bradshaw Outfit'
Selena Gomez Champion Sweatshirt Tout
Selena Gomez Posed Makeup-Free in a Cozy Sweatshirt from the Brand Thousands of Amazon Shoppers Love
Kate Hudson Pajamas Tout
Kate Hudson Kicked Off the Anniversary of 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' in These Chic Patterned Pajamas
Jennifer Garner, Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber
Over 150 The North Face Jackets, Vests, and Hoodies Are Secretly on Sale — but Only for 48 More Hours
MEROKEETY Women's 2023 Causal Long Balloon Sleeve Shirt Smocked Cuffs Tout
This $22 Blouse with Balloon Sleeves Was Just Released on Amazon — and It's Already a Hit with Shoppers
gwyneth paltrow; sweater
Gwyneth Paltrow's Cozy Sweaters Cost Thousands of Dollars, but We Found Similar Styles Starting at $40
Amazon Essentials Women's Soft Touch Pleated Shoulder Crewneck Sweater tout
A $23 Puff-Sleeve Sweater That Shoppers Call 'Super Soft and Flattering' Is Trending on Amazon Right Now
Nordstrom activewear sale TOUT
Nike, Sweaty Betty, The North Face, and More Top Activewear Brands Are Up to 75% Off at Nordstrom
Hanes Sweatshirt Sale
The 'Very Flattering' Hanes Sweatshirt Amazon Shoppers Love Is Just $11 Right Now
MEROKEETY Women's Long Sleeve Oversized Crew Neck Sweater Tout
Found: An Under-$40 Sweater That Shoppers Are Calling the 'Best Clothing Purchase' They've Made on Amazon
Reese Witherspoon/Instagram
Reese Witherspoon's Little Red Skirt Set Is the Valentine's Day Outfit Inspiration We Needed
Sarah Jessica Parker Pink Pants Tout
Sarah Jessica Parker's Pink Pants from the 'And Just Like That…' Set Look Straight Out of 'Sex and the City'
Jennifer Garner
Found! Jennifer Garner's Ultra-Cozy and Warm Plaid Shacket She Wears for Strolls with Her Boyfriend John Miller