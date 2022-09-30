Right Now, Amazon's Fashion Deals Are Up to 68% Off — and the Prime Early Access Sale Hasn't Even Started Yet

Get your credit cards ready, bargain hunters! You don't have to wait until Black Friday to score major savings on wardrobe upgrades.

Ahead of the holiday season, Amazon announced its first-ever Prime Early Access Sale, a 48-hour shopping event with Prime Day-level deals across virtually every category. The mega sale doesn't officially start until Tuesday, October 11, but Amazon is already dropping fashion deals that you can shop right now.

Whether your closet is in need of staple fall pieces or comfortable loungewear, there are plenty of early deals on highly rated cardigans, long-sleeve dresses, athleisure sets, and more clothing must-haves.

There are also a slew of discounts on footwear for fall too, from comfy sneakers to cute boots. You can also save big on all kinds of handbags, including convertible backpacks and crossbody bags.

Anyone can shop the early fashion deals that we curated ahead. But if you want access to the very best discounts from the Prime Early Access Sale, you'll need a Prime membership. The good news is that you can sign up for a free 30-day trial, which also comes with free shipping, access to Prime Video, exclusive discounts at Whole Foods.

Best Fashion Deals at Amazon's Early Access Sale

Just in time for sweater weather, some of the best deals are on knits that are great for layering. We're eyeing the Merokeety Open Front Cardigan while it's up to 26 percent off. Available in 31 colors, the waffle knit cardigan has two pockets, ribbed cuffs, and a curved hem that hits under the hip.

More than 5,200 customers have given the "cute and comfy" sweater a five-star rating, with several saying it's "perfect for fall." Reviewers also rave that the "beautiful" cardigan gets them "so many compliments," with one saying: "This sweater has a nice drape and the cocoon shape is flattering."

Buy It! Merokeety Open Front Cardigan with Pockets in Wine, $37 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

For more coverage, opt for the Lillusury Oversized Cowl Turtleneck Sweater that's on sale and has an on-site coupon that you can find in the product description. The soft sweater, which is available in sizes up to XL, has a roomy (read: comfortable) fit. But it isn't baggy thanks to its split hem. You can take your pick from 37 colors, including dark orange, burgundy, forest green, and brown hues that go with the new season.

Reviewers who gave the sweater a perfect rating praised the "great quality" of the sweater, with one saying that the "material is very soft and so comfortable to wear!" And another shopper wrote, "This sweater is so warm and cozy that I bought a second one in another color."

Buy It! Lillusury Oversized Turtleneck with Split Hem, $28.69 with coupon (orig. $54.99); amazon.com

Whether you're running errands or staying in, you can't go wrong with comfy loungewear. For hanging at home, shoppers love the Zessica Waffle Knit Top and Shorts Lounge Set that comes with a long-sleeve pullover top and matching drawstring shorts. Both pieces are made of soft material and have a loose fit, making them super comfy. Some reviewers loved the "cozy outfit" so much, they ordered it in more than one color.

Buy It! Zessica Waffle Knit Top and Shorts Lounge Set, $37.99 with coupon (orig. $50.99); amazon.com

If you want something warm that's easy to throw on, snag the Hanes EcoSmart Crewneck Sweatshirt while it's as little as $11. Hanes is known for its comfortable clothes, and this crewneck is no exception. It's made of a cotton-polyester blend that feels soft against the skin. The highly rated piece has racked up more than 16,800 five-star ratings from shoppers who say it "fits great" and "washes well."

To complete your cozy outfit, pair the Hanes sweatshirt with the mega-popular Leggings Depot Joggers (they have more than 66,200 perfect ratings!) that are up to 38 percent off. They're currently the best-selling sweatpants on Amazon — and for good reason. The joggers feature smooth material that has some stretch to seamlessly move with you, whether you're out and about, exercising, or at home. They also have an elasticized waistband and a drawstring that you can adjust for a custom fit.

Buy It! Hanes EcoSmart Crewneck Sweatshirt, $10.76 (orig. $18); amazon.com

Buy It! Leggings Depot Joggers, $14.99 (orig. $23.99); amazon.com

If you're in the market for dressier bottoms, consider the Exlura High Waist Midi Swing Skirt that has a smocked elastic waistband, flowy pleats, and, best of all, side pockets. It comes in 17 colors that feature polka dot, floral, and animal print patterns. You can dress it up with a chunky boot, a cropped sweater, and your favorite jewelry. Or simply wear it with sneakers and a basic long-sleeve T-shirt for a more casual look.

Buy It! Exlura High Waist Pleated Midi Swing Skirt with Pockets, $31.89 (orig. $38.89); amazon.com

Some of the most notable pre-sale discounts are in the footwear category. Case in Point: the Soda Reno Western Cowboy Boots are currently up to 68 percent off. Celebrities (including Kendall Jenner and Dua Lipa) have been spotted wearing cowboy boots ahead of fall, and now is the perfect time to get in on the trend thanks to this incredible deal on the western-style boots. For a cute fall outfit, pair them with everything from midi skirts to long-sleeve dresses.

Buy It! Soda Reno Western Cowboy Boots in Black, $32.12–$39.12 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

Looking for classic white sneakers? Check out this pair from Superga, a go-to shoe brand for celebs, royals, and supermodels. On sale for up to 54 percent off, the sneakers have a cotton canvas upper and a textured rubber outsole that provides traction. They also have a cushioned footbed for sustained comfort throughout the day.

More than 4,300 Amazon shoppers have awarded the "versatile" shoes a five-star rating, with some saying "they go with everything." Others appreciate that the sneakers have no "break-in period." One shopper wrote, "This is the most comfortable shoe I own. I can wear them all day long, and my feet never hurt."

Buy It! Superga Cotu Classic Sneaker, $29.99 (orig. $64.95); amazon.com

Headed to the office with a laptop to carry? Add the Ecosusi Convertible Tote Bag to your virtual shopping cart while it's on sale for just $35. The bag has a padded sleeve that can fit a 14-inch laptop. Plus, the main compartment also has plenty of space and pockets for your wallet, keys, cell phone, notebooks, pens, and more. There's even a hidden zipper pocket on the back of the bag to store small valuables.

But the best feature of the bag is that it's convertible. With two detachable and adjustable shoulder straps, it can be worn as a backpack. You can also attach one of the shoulder straps to the side loops and wear it as a shoulder bag. Or you can remove all the straps and carry it as a tote bag using the two top handles.

Buy It! Ecosusi Convertible Tote Bag, $35.19 (orig. $61.99); amazon.com

Keep scrolling for more of our favorite fashion deals happening at Amazon ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale.

Shop More Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022 Deals:

Buy It! Qualfront Oversized Cotton Cardigan with Buttons in Mustard, $36.99 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Evaless Lantern Sleeve Dress, $27.98 with coupon (orig. $34.98); amazon.com

Buy It! Miholl Long Sleeve Blouse, $19.67 (orig. $37.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Automet Plaid Shacket, $38.98 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Buy It! FashionPuzzle Triple Zip Small Crossbody Bag, $18.85 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jean, $27.99 with coupon (orig. $69.50); amazon.com

