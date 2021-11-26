Shop

Old Navy's Black Friday Sale Is Offering 50% Off Everything — and Prices Start at $5

Here are 40 deals worth shopping
By Isabel Garcia November 26, 2021 08:30 AM
Whether you're in the market for a new sweater, a festive pajama set, or a cozy pair of socks, you're going to want to check out Old Navy's Black Friday sale for a winter wardrobe refresh that won't break the bank. 

Right now, the retailer is offering 50 percent off just about everything on its site. With deals starting at just $5, thousands of items are at their lowest prices of the year, so now's a great time to pick up your favorite finds and make major progress on your holiday shopping.

The outerwear section is packed with pieces that will keep you warm during colder weather, including water-resistant puffers, cozy shackets, denim jackets, and faux shearling jackets. Ideal for layering, cozy sweaters and cardigans are on sale for as little as $15. 

There are also a whole host of popular bottoms on sale like the High-Waisted Rockstar Super Skinny Dark Wash Jeans, which have more than 3,000 five-star ratings. Customers call them "the best jeans ever," saying that they're comfortable and soft. Shoppers also love their fit, color, and wide range of sizes. Dress them up with booties and loafers, or wear them casually with ultra-comfy sneakers

Looking to get in the holiday spirit? There are plenty of festive options on sale, like the Fair Isle Button Front Cardigan Sweater that's marked down to $25. And for lounging around the house, check out this holiday pajama set that comes in a variety of prints. 

For stocking stuffer ideas, check out the accessories section: Comfy socks and best-selling headbands, and are on sale, with prices starting at $5. This beanie and mittens set and printed scarf also make great holiday gifts. 

Keep scrolling to shop the best Old Navy Black Friday deals. Popular styles are selling out fast, so be sure to snap up your favorites while they're still available. 

Best Outerwear Deals

Best Shirt and Sweater Deals

Best Jeans and Pants Deals 

Best Pajamas and Loungewear Deals

Best Shoes and Accessories Deals

