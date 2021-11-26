Old Navy's Black Friday Sale Is Offering 50% Off Everything — and Prices Start at $5
Whether you're in the market for a new sweater, a festive pajama set, or a cozy pair of socks, you're going to want to check out Old Navy's Black Friday sale for a winter wardrobe refresh that won't break the bank.
Right now, the retailer is offering 50 percent off just about everything on its site. With deals starting at just $5, thousands of items are at their lowest prices of the year, so now's a great time to pick up your favorite finds and make major progress on your holiday shopping.
The outerwear section is packed with pieces that will keep you warm during colder weather, including water-resistant puffers, cozy shackets, denim jackets, and faux shearling jackets. Ideal for layering, cozy sweaters and cardigans are on sale for as little as $15.
There are also a whole host of popular bottoms on sale like the High-Waisted Rockstar Super Skinny Dark Wash Jeans, which have more than 3,000 five-star ratings. Customers call them "the best jeans ever," saying that they're comfortable and soft. Shoppers also love their fit, color, and wide range of sizes. Dress them up with booties and loafers, or wear them casually with ultra-comfy sneakers.
Looking to get in the holiday spirit? There are plenty of festive options on sale, like the Fair Isle Button Front Cardigan Sweater that's marked down to $25. And for lounging around the house, check out this holiday pajama set that comes in a variety of prints.
For stocking stuffer ideas, check out the accessories section: Comfy socks and best-selling headbands, and are on sale, with prices starting at $5. This beanie and mittens set and printed scarf also make great holiday gifts.
Keep scrolling to shop the best Old Navy Black Friday deals. Popular styles are selling out fast, so be sure to snap up your favorites while they're still available.
Best Outerwear Deals
- Oversized Soft-Brushed Overcoat, $39.99 (orig. $79.99)
- Water-Resistant Hooded Puffer Jacket, $39.99 (orig. $79.99)
- Long Bouclé Utility Shacket, $37.40 (orig. $69.99)
- Classic Medium Wash Jean Jacket, $19.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Collarless Faux Shearling Jacket, $22.48 (orig. $50)
- Water-Resistant Double-Breasted Puffer Jacket, $32.50 (orig. $64.99)
- Water-Resistant Narrow Channel Puffer Vest, $19.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Water-Resistant Frost-Free Puffer Jacket, $39.99 (orig. $79.99)
Best Shirt and Sweater Deals
- Cropped Cable Knit Cardigan, $24.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Long Sleeve Plaid Flannel Shirt, $14.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Fair Isle Button Front Cardigan Sweater, $24.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Puff Sleeve Smocked Dobby Stripe Wrap Blouse, $17.50 (orig. $34.99)
- Marled Cable Knit Popcorn Sweater, $22.49 (orig. $49.99)
- Oversized Boyfriend Tunic Jean Shirt, $17.49 (orig. $34.99)
- Long Sleeve Clip Dot Blouse, $18.50 (orig. $36.99)
- Mock Neck Pullover Sweater, $14.99 (orig. $29.99)
Best Jeans and Pants Deals
- High-Waisted Rockstar Super Skinny Dark Wash Jeans, $19.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Mid-Rise Pop Icon Skinny Black Jeans, $17.49 (orig. $34.99)
- High-Waisted Kicker Boot Cut Jeans, $19.99 (orig. $39.99)
- High-Waisted Light Wash Super Skinny Jeans, $14.99 (orig. $29.99)
- High-Waisted Garment-Dyed Utility Pants, $19.99 (orig. $39.99)
- High-Waisted Cropped Belted Straight Leg Pants, $19.99 (orig. $39.99)
- High-Waisted Button Fly Curvy O.G. Straight Cut-Off Jeans, $19.99 (orig. $39.99)
- High-Waisted Linen Blend Wide-Leg Pants, $17.49 (orig. $34.99)
Best Pajamas and Loungewear Deals
- Matching Printed Flannel Pajama Bottoms, $9.99 (orig. $19.99)
- High-Waisted Fleece-Lined Ankle Leggings, $9.99 (orig. $19.99)
- Matching Printed Flannel Pajama Set, $17.49 (orig. $39.99)
- Mid-Rise Breath ON Jogger Pants, $17.49 (orig. $32)
- Matching Printed Thermal Knit Long Sleeve Pajama Top, $8.49 (orig. $16.99)
- Long Sleeve Velvet Pajama Top, $12.49 (orig. $24.99)
- Matching Printed Flannel Pajama Shorts, $7.49 (orig. $14.99)
- Long Sleeve Thermal Tee 2-Pack, $14.99 (orig. $29.99)
Best Shoes and Accessories Deals
- Quarter Crew Socks 6-Pack, $8.49 (orig. $16.99)
- Cozy Faux Shearling Lined Slip-on Sneakers, $16.50 (orig. $32.99)
- Soft Brushed Printed Bouclé Scarf, $11.49 (orig. ($22.99)
- Faux Suede Side Buckle Booties, $19.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Cozy Socks Variety 3-Pack, $6.50 (orig. $12.99)
- Faux Leather Pointy Toe Loafer, $14.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Printed Pom Pom Beanie and Mitten Set, $11.50 (orig. $22.99)
- Fabric-Covered Headband, $5 (orig. $10)
