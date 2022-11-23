Nordstrom Rack's Black Friday Sale Is Filled with Handbags, Shoes, and Clothes — Up to 87% Off

You can start holiday shopping for just $15

By
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer

Lauren Fischer is the Partnerships Editor for Dotdash Meredith, where she writes about products and deals for InStyle, Travel + Leisure, People, Real Simple and more, with a focus on beauty, fashion, parenting and home. Prior to joining Dotdash Meredith, Lauren was an editor at BergenMama.com and a fashion editor for Woman's World Magazine. She also managed editorial for a number of websites sponsored by Fortune 500 companies across the categories of beauty, fashion, home, pets, and teens. Lauren loves testing out the latest innovations in beauty products and home. As a mom of three, she loves time-saving products across the board. Lauren received her BA in journalism from The George Washington University's School of Media and Public Affairs.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 23, 2022 12:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Nordstrom Rack Black Friday Clearance
Photo: Nordstrom Rack

They say there's no time like the present, and when it comes to overhauling your wardrobe, Black Friday is the time.

While off-price stores offer deals on clothing and accessories, Nordstrom Rack is taking deals to the next level this holiday season. Its Rack Friday Clearance, happening until November 28, is here to save you even more than usual — up to 86 percent off of fashionable finds, shoes, handbags, and even high-end styles. The eye-popping discounts make it easier than ever to stock up on gifts and give your closet a boost.

With thousands of items in Nordstrom Rack's Rack Friday Clearance section at a steep discount, we combed through them to share some of the best deals, below.

Best Clothing Deals

Some of the steepest savings can be found in Nordstrom Rack's clothing selection, whether you're shopping for cozy finds like oversized shackets or fleece-lined leggings to stay warm through the winter, or grabbing midi dresses as your go-to for when spring returns. And speaking of dresses, Black Friday deals are the perfect time to play with colors and patterns you don't normally gravitate to, like a belted houndstooth dress — a pattern recently worn by Hailey Bieber — that will take you to the office in style, and this one's 86 percent off.

Nordstrom Rack Black Friday Clearance
Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Maxstudio Houndstooth Notch Collar Belted Dress, $19.98 (orig. $148); nordstromrack.com

Best Handbag Deals

Of course, no outfit is complete without the right handbag, and there are so many designer brands with vibrant colors included in these epic markdowns. Look for fashionable and functional options like the Betsey Johnson Anaya Crossbody Bag, which comes with an attached scarf that adds a pop of color to any 'fit. Or, opt for a practical wintry tote like this super spacious puffer style that can carry it all, and is comfortable on your shoulder.

Nordstrom Rack Black Friday Clearance
Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Betsey Johnson Anaya Crossbody Bag, $22.48-$29.97 (orig. $78); nordstromrack.com

Best Footwear Deals

To pair with your newly acquired looks, there are plenty of boots on sale that can be worn over leggings for a casually chic and sporty style, or with a dress to stay warm. A lug sole boot like this Vince Camuto pair is a versatile footwear option that not only provides support and comfort with a thick sole, but also offers stylish details like the croc-embossed upper. And even though it's not quite the right season, we had to add these on-trend Sam Edelman sandals in Barbiecore pink that are just $18.

Nordstrom Rack Black Friday Clearance
Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Vince Camuto Korigan Leather Lug Sole Boot, $56.23 (orig. $149); nordstromrack.com

As always happens with Nordstrom Rack sales, these incredible deals are sure to go quickly, so start adding your favorites to your virtual cart now.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

kristen bell, kaia gerber, lucy hale, Gigi Hadid, BIRKENSTOCKS
Birkenstock Is a Celebrity Favorite, and This Early Black Friday Sale Has Arizona Sandals Starting at $70
matching family holiday pajamas
The Best Matching Family Holiday Pajamas of 2022
editor's picks gift guide
Holiday Gift Guide 2022: PEOPLE Editors' Picks
Related Articles
Tory Burch Black Friday Sale Tout
Celebrities Always Wear Tory Burch, and Its Best Black Friday Deals Start at Just $48
Early Amazon Fashion Customer Most-Loved Roundup Tout
Amazon Shoppers Are Loving These On-Sale Sweater Dresses, Jeans, and Boots Ahead of Black Friday
Early Nordstrom Black Friday Deals Tout
Nordstrom Has Thousands of Early Black Friday Deals Available Right Now — Here Are the 45 Best
Amazon 50 Best Early Black Friday Deals
Don't Wait! We Found the 50 Best Early Black Friday Deals at Amazon — and They're Up to 76% Off
celebrities in animal print
Jennifer Lopez, Reese Witherspoon, and More Celebs Have Worn This Wild Trend for Years
Best Fall Boots of 2022
The 17 Best Fall Boots of 2022 That Are Worth Investing in This Season
Nordstrom Cyber Monday Deals
Nordstrom's Cyber Monday Sale Is Here — and It's Even Better Than We Imagined
Amazon Outlet Dress Deals Roundup
PSA: Amazon's Outlet Has Fashion-Forward Dresses Up to 54% Off Ahead of Black Friday
Aerie Black Friday Sale
Aerie's Soft Leggings and Cozy Sweatshirts Are My Winter Staples, and They're Up to 60% Off Before Black Friday
Nordstrom sale editor's picks
Get an Exclusive First-Look at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale
Nordstrom Winter Sale dresses
Nordstrom's Massive Winter Sale Is Here! Shop Must-Have Clothing, Shoes, and Accessories Under $100
Courtesy Markarian x Summersalt Rep:  savannah@savannahengel.com Full dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/rcdz0xurq9zpz5t/AADooaGLzNtqZLpy7SdCmyO4a?dl=0
The Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now
CELEB-INSPIRED OUTFITS tout
Get the Look: Celeb-Inspired Fall Outfits
fall ed picks tout
Editors' Picks: What We're Buying This Fall