Nordstrom Rack's Black Friday Sale Is Filled with Handbags, Shoes, and Clothes — Up to 87% Off

They say there's no time like the present, and when it comes to overhauling your wardrobe, Black Friday is the time.

While off-price stores offer deals on clothing and accessories, Nordstrom Rack is taking deals to the next level this holiday season. Its Rack Friday Clearance, happening until November 28, is here to save you even more than usual — up to 86 percent off of fashionable finds, shoes, handbags, and even high-end styles. The eye-popping discounts make it easier than ever to stock up on gifts and give your closet a boost.

With thousands of items in Nordstrom Rack's Rack Friday Clearance section at a steep discount, we combed through them to share some of the best deals, below.

Best Clothing Deals

Some of the steepest savings can be found in Nordstrom Rack's clothing selection, whether you're shopping for cozy finds like oversized shackets or fleece-lined leggings to stay warm through the winter, or grabbing midi dresses as your go-to for when spring returns. And speaking of dresses, Black Friday deals are the perfect time to play with colors and patterns you don't normally gravitate to, like a belted houndstooth dress — a pattern recently worn by Hailey Bieber — that will take you to the office in style, and this one's 86 percent off.

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Maxstudio Houndstooth Notch Collar Belted Dress, $19.98 (orig. $148); nordstromrack.com

Best Handbag Deals

Of course, no outfit is complete without the right handbag, and there are so many designer brands with vibrant colors included in these epic markdowns. Look for fashionable and functional options like the Betsey Johnson Anaya Crossbody Bag, which comes with an attached scarf that adds a pop of color to any 'fit. Or, opt for a practical wintry tote like this super spacious puffer style that can carry it all, and is comfortable on your shoulder.

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Betsey Johnson Anaya Crossbody Bag, $22.48-$29.97 (orig. $78); nordstromrack.com

Best Footwear Deals

To pair with your newly acquired looks, there are plenty of boots on sale that can be worn over leggings for a casually chic and sporty style, or with a dress to stay warm. A lug sole boot like this Vince Camuto pair is a versatile footwear option that not only provides support and comfort with a thick sole, but also offers stylish details like the croc-embossed upper. And even though it's not quite the right season, we had to add these on-trend Sam Edelman sandals in Barbiecore pink that are just $18.

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Vince Camuto Korigan Leather Lug Sole Boot, $56.23 (orig. $149); nordstromrack.com

As always happens with Nordstrom Rack sales, these incredible deals are sure to go quickly, so start adding your favorites to your virtual cart now.

