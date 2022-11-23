Lifestyle Fashion Nordstrom Rack's Black Friday Sale Is Filled with Handbags, Shoes, and Clothes — Up to 87% Off You can start holiday shopping for just $15 By Lauren Fischer Lauren Fischer Website Lauren Fischer is the Partnerships Editor for Dotdash Meredith, where she writes about products and deals for InStyle, Travel + Leisure, People, Real Simple and more, with a focus on beauty, fashion, parenting and home. Prior to joining Dotdash Meredith, Lauren was an editor at BergenMama.com and a fashion editor for Woman's World Magazine. She also managed editorial for a number of websites sponsored by Fortune 500 companies across the categories of beauty, fashion, home, pets, and teens. Lauren loves testing out the latest innovations in beauty products and home. As a mom of three, she loves time-saving products across the board. We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Nordstrom Rack They say there's no time like the present, and when it comes to overhauling your wardrobe, Black Friday is the time. While off-price stores offer deals on clothing and accessories, Nordstrom Rack is taking deals to the next level this holiday season. Its Rack Friday Clearance, happening until November 28, is here to save you even more than usual — up to 86 percent off of fashionable finds, shoes, handbags, and even high-end styles. The eye-popping discounts make it easier than ever to stock up on gifts and give your closet a boost. With thousands of items in Nordstrom Rack's Rack Friday Clearance section at a steep discount, we combed through them to share some of the best deals, below. Best Clothing Deals Steve Madden Polo V-Neck Mini Dress, $14.98–$19.48 (orig. $59) Belle and Bloom Leopard Faux-Fur Jacket, $99.99 (orig. $269.95) Max Studio Houndstooth Belted Dress, $19.98 (orig. $148) Zella Recycled Pocket Leggings, $26.97 (orig. $65) Frnch Cropped Crew Neck Sweater, $19.99–$24.98 (orig. $98) 90 Degree by Reflex Fleece Lined High Rise Leggings, $17.23–$22.97 (orig. $78) Max Studio V-Neck Floral Print Tiered Dress, $17.99 (orig. $148) Adrianna Papell Woven Print Midi Skirt, $22.45–$29.97 (orig. $79) Topshop Ribbed Belted Cardigan, $37.46 (orig. $74) BCBGeneration Oversized Shirt Jacket, $40.49–$89.97 (orig. $220) Found: The 31 Best Deals Under $25 from Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale Some of the steepest savings can be found in Nordstrom Rack's clothing selection, whether you're shopping for cozy finds like oversized shackets or fleece-lined leggings to stay warm through the winter, or grabbing midi dresses as your go-to for when spring returns. And speaking of dresses, Black Friday deals are the perfect time to play with colors and patterns you don't normally gravitate to, like a belted houndstooth dress — a pattern recently worn by Hailey Bieber — that will take you to the office in style, and this one's 86 percent off. Nordstrom Rack Buy It! Maxstudio Houndstooth Notch Collar Belted Dress, $19.98 (orig. $148); nordstromrack.com Best Handbag Deals Ted Baker London Quinsin Oversize Puffer Tote, $74.98–$89.97 (orig. $195) The Sak De Young Leather Camera Crossbody Bag, $32.99–$59.99 (orig. $129) Marc Jacobs Tempo Baguette Shoulder Bag, $118.98–$169.97 (orig. $395) Kate Spade New York Newbury Lane Briar Tote, $149.96–$199.97 (orig. $478) Furla Bella Snakeskin Embossed Mini Crossbody Bag, $157.49 (orig. $398) Hobo Dare Leather Crossbody Bag, $55.98-$79.97 (orig. $148) Betsey Johnson Anaya Crossbody Bag, $22.48-$29.97 (orig. $78) Of course, no outfit is complete without the right handbag, and there are so many designer brands with vibrant colors included in these epic markdowns. Look for fashionable and functional options like the Betsey Johnson Anaya Crossbody Bag, which comes with an attached scarf that adds a pop of color to any 'fit. Or, opt for a practical wintry tote like this super spacious puffer style that can carry it all, and is comfortable on your shoulder. Nordstrom Rack Buy It! Betsey Johnson Anaya Crossbody Bag, $22.48-$29.97 (orig. $78); nordstromrack.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Best Footwear Deals Toms Cleo Water Resistant Chelsea Boot, $45.49–$49.99 (orig. $99.95) Sam Edelman Skeet Sandal, $17.98–$29.97 (orig. $90) Vince Camuto Korigan Leather Lug Sole Boot, $56.23 (orig. $149) Cole Haan Grandpro Rally Canvas Court Sneaker, $24.49–$69.97 (orig. $110–$140) Sam Edelman Jaye Platform Boot, $59.48–$84.97 (orig. $180) Adidas Lite Racer Adapt 3.0 Sneaker, $29.96 (orig. $65) Steve Madden Checker Lug Sole Combat Boot, $55.98–$79.97 (orig. $109.95) Jessica Simpson Mesila Wedge Bootie" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.nordstromrack.com/s/jessica-simpson-mesila-wedge-bootie-women/6446122" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten" rel="sponsored">Jessica Simpson Mesila Wedge Bootie, $29.98–$59.97 (orig. $109.95) Franco Sarto Croc Embossed Faux Leather Boot, $67.46 (orig. $159) To pair with your newly acquired looks, there are plenty of boots on sale that can be worn over leggings for a casually chic and sporty style, or with a dress to stay warm. A lug sole boot like this Vince Camuto pair is a versatile footwear option that not only provides support and comfort with a thick sole, but also offers stylish details like the croc-embossed upper. And even though it's not quite the right season, we had to add these on-trend Sam Edelman sandals in Barbiecore pink that are just $18. Nordstrom Rack Buy It! Vince Camuto Korigan Leather Lug Sole Boot, $56.23 (orig. $149); nordstromrack.com As always happens with Nordstrom Rack sales, these incredible deals are sure to go quickly, so start adding your favorites to your virtual cart now. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.