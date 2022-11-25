Flattering Jeans, Cozy Outerwear, and a Meghan Markle-Approved Denim Jacket Are All on Sale at Madewell Today

As fashionistas, we can safely say, it's officially the best day of the year: Black Friday! And if you're planning to use this time to revamp your winter wardrobe, you'll definitely want to head over to Madewell.

For a limited time, Madewell is offering 50 percent off everything on its website, including cozy coats, cashmere sweaters, trendy shoes, and, of course, flattering denim. Oh, and you can even snag some of the pieces Meghan Markle owns on sale. To get the discount, add everything you want to your cart and enter the promo code OHJOY at checkout.

So dare we ask, what are you waiting for? Below, we've highlighted 10 items that will perk up your wardrobe tenfold for winter.

The Best Madewell Black Friday Deals

Sometimes you just want something that's reliable, like a good ol' denim jacket — and this one with a fitted design is now only $59. Previously worn in a similar shade by Meghan Markle, this fail-safe find is a fashion chameleon. It can be worn with practically any outfit without calling too much attention to it, yet subtly highlights the look with its always timeless nature.

To steal Meghan's style, pair the jean jacket with a crisp white button-down shirt and a pair of black jeans, which, courtesy of the sale, are also 50 percent off.

Madewell

Buy It! MadewellThe Jean Jacket in Medford Wash, $59 with code OHJOY (orig. $118); madewell.com

Durable meets classy with this roomy everyday leather tote bag that closely resembles the one the Duchess of Sussex once carried. The only difference? It's made from a soft, vegetable-tanned leather instead of canvas. The detachable shoulder strap makes on-the-go movement easy and the exterior pocket takes the struggle out of the inevitable deep-dive search for your phone or keys. Plus, you can make the bag completely yours by adding your initials or your name, up to a 10-character limit.

Madewell

Buy It! MadewellThe Medium Transport Tote, $84 with code OHJOY (orig. $168); madewell.com

In case you missed it, puffer coats are still in. Earlier this month, Hailey Bieber stepped out with her husband sporting a black cropped puffer jacket, and instantly, they were back on our radar. But if you don't want the bulk of the coat, this cropped nylon vest will be an ideal pick, especially on warmer days.

It can also be layered with knits and scarves and comfy athleisure for those days when you do need to bundle up. Drawstrings at the hem make it easy to switch up the look by tightening or loosening the fit.

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell MWL (Re)sourced Nylon Puffer Vest, $69 with code OHJOY (orig. $138); madewell.com

Loafers typically return like clockwork every fall, but Kendall Jenner and Lily Collins broke theirs out way ahead of the season. And it seems as though the preppy footwear style is here to stay for winter, too.

For just under $80, these crocodile-embossed leather loafers fill the shoe-shaped hole that lies somewhere between sneakers and ballet flats — which, by the way, are also trending. Their thick soles make the shoe pop amongst regular flat footwear, while the gold hardware looks like it could be from a designer-label brand.

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell The Bradley Hardware Lugsole Loafer in Croc Embossed Leather, $79 with code OHJOY (orig. $158); madewell.com

Camel might as well be the color of the season. Reese Witherspoon, Lea Michele, Jessica Chastain, and Kate Middleton have all been spotted in coats featuring this caramel shade. So you might want to get in on the trend while you can get a great deal on this double-breasted jacket.

It normally retails for close to $330, but it can be yours for just $164 with the Madewell promo code. The slightly oversized wool and cashmere piece is sans zippers, making it easy to bundle up without being too bulky like your massive parkas.

Madewell

Buy It! MadewellHaydon Coat in Insuluxe Fabric, $164 (orig. $328); madewell.com

Other sought-after styles from the sale include this academia-inspired sweater vest, so you can copy Kendall Jenner's cool-girl style, along with these faux leather pants, which remind us of the ones Hilary Duff recently wore. There's also this cashmere sweater that's now only $100 and these wide-leg jeans for under $50, a style celebs are wearing on repeat this season.

Keep scrolling for more must-have finds from Madewell before the Black Friday sale ends.

Madewell

Buy It! MadewellMWL Betterterry Crop Polo Sweatshirt, $39 with the code OHJOY (orig. $78); madewell.com

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell Superwide-Leg Jeans in Moreland Wash, $49 with code OHJOY (orig. $98); madewell.com

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell (Re)sourced Cashmere Mockneck Pullover Sweater, $99 with code OHJOY (orig. $198); madewell.com

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Pant: Faux Leather Edition, $49.75 with code OHJOY (orig. $138); madewell.com

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell Pointelle Knowe Sweater Vest, $34.75 with code OHJOY (orig. $69.50); madewell.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.