lululemon's Black Friday Event Has Hundreds of Specials — and These Are the 37 Best

Photo: Lululemon Buckle up: Black Friday has officially arrived at lululemon. If one of your most coveted clothing brands is lululemon, then you're not alone. There is high demand for its popular workout wear, which has been worn by celebrities, athletes, and shoppers galore. And on this rare occasion, you can find savings at lululemon thanks to Black Friday. From the famously soft Align High-Rise Pants to the versatile Energy Bra and the sweat session-ready Wunder Train High-Rise Tight, lululemon has seemingly countless pieces ending up on wish lists every year. So whether you're shopping for an avid runner or want to treat yourself to a new workout set, you'll be happy to see great finds across clothing and accessories for the next few days. The 10 Best Lululemon Leggings of 2022, Tested and Reviewed To simplify things, we collected a few of our favorites to make holiday shopping easier than ever. But Black Friday at lululemon is set to end on Sunday, November 27, so grab what you can while customer-favorite styles are off-price. Keep scrolling to discover the 37 lululemon pieces you need to shop during Black Friday. Lululemon Best lululemon Pants for Black Friday Everyone's obsession with lululemon leggings most likely started with the famed Align High-Rise Pant thanks to its buttery fabric. The brand's signature Nulu fabric is fortified with lycra to keep the leggings' shape while it stretches and moves with you, and it also helps keep you dry while you work up a sweat. The 25-inch version is the most popular, and don't forget that you can grab them with pockets, too. (Total game changer.) The best-selling Wunder Train High-Rise Tights are also available for Black Friday, with price tags considerably cut down (especially in the case of the Wunder Train 28″, which has been lowered by 50 percent). The Wunder Train tights are made to take on the most intense of movements thanks to its Everlux material, dubbed lululemon's "fastest-drying fabric," per the brand, as it's made to wick sweat as quickly as it's produced. You can take on your next HIIT class with confidence thanks to this pair of leggings that works just as hard as you do. Not far off is the Base Pace High-Rise Running Tight, a pair of leggings made for beating personal records. This pair is made from an ultra-breathable material called Nulux that allows you to move as fast as lightning without holding onto sweat or losing its shape, despite the miles traveled in them. Celebrities Like Hailey Bieber Are Taking the Wide-Leg Trend to a New Level of Coziness This Season Cut from a different cloth, the Wunder Train is made for dynamic exercises and has the fabric to withstand them. The cool-to-the-touch Everluxe fabric is lululemon's "fastest-drying fabric," per the brand, and is made to wick sweat as quickly as it's produced. An honorable mention goes to the Hotty Hot High-Rise Skirt, an internet-adored style that can be worn both on the track and on the street. You'll be sprinting to the finish line and the checkout tab in this layered, ventilated skort that features drop-in pockets and comes in 13 shades. And if shorts are more your vibe, then you can try the Align High-Rise Short on for size. Align High-Rise Pant 25″, $109 (orig. $118) Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets 25″, $89 (orig. $128) InStill High-Rise Tight 25″, $79 (orig. $128) InStill High-Rise Tight 28″, $79 (orig. $128) Power Thru High-Rise Tight 25″, $69 (orig. $128) Base Pace High-Rise Running Tight 25″, $69 (orig. $98) Invigorate High-Rise Tight 25″, $89 (orig. $128) Align High-Rise Short 8″, $49 (orig. $64) Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 28″, $49 (orig. $98) Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25″, $99 (orig. $118) Wunder Under High-Rise Tight 25″, $59 (orig. $69) Wunder Under Short 10″, $29 (orig. $58) Hotty Hot High-Rise Skirt Long, $49 (orig. $78) Ready to Rulu High-Rise Jogger Full Length, $79 (orig. $108) Warm Down High-Rise Jogger, $69 (orig. $118) Lululemon Best lululemon Tops for Black Friday Now that you've picked out your favorite bottoms, it's time to complete your outfit — these styles never last long, and that's without Black Friday specials. We're loving the classic Align Waist-Length Tank Top, a full-length style that goes seamlessly with the Align family of leggings. The Energy Bra is another must-have, available in 23 fun colors and patterns. This sports bra is your match if you're searching for a medium-support, sweat-wicking, and versatile style that can support you through several types of training, from yoga flows to morning runs and sweaty HIIT sessions. And if you want an aerodynamic top to train for future races, you should definitely add the Swiftly Tech Racerback Tank Top 2.0 — a warm-weather version of the must-have Swiftly Tech Long Sleeve Shirt 2.0 — to your growing cart. Made to flow with you, this buttery shirt is made from an ultra-breathable elastane blend and is entirely seamless to avoid the annoyance of chafing. You can find the brand's signature horseshoe pattern embedded in the ultralight fabric, which is available in 12 different colors to match your personal style (it's also designed in a race length and with a short sleeve). Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Rounding out your cart is the GridLiner Fleece Hoodie, a men's hoodie (but really, we can all wear it) loved by customers for its performance and comfort. The fleece fabric is made to not only keep you warm, but also to wick sweat, and it can even act as a guard against odor with bacteria-fighting technology sewn into the fabric. Align Reversible Bra, $29 (orig. $58) Energy Bra High-Neck Longline, $39 (orig. $49) Energy Bra, $39 (orig. $52) AirSupport Bra, $39 (orig. $69) All Powered Up Bra, $49 (orig. $88) Enlite Front-Zip Bra, $49 (orig. $108) Align Waist-Length Tank Top, $39 (orig. $68) Love Tank Top, $29 (orig. $42) All Yours Cropped Cotton Tank Top, $24 (orig. $44) Swiftly Tech Racerback Tank Top 2.0, $39 (orig. $58) Hold Tight Tank Top, $29 (orig. $58) Cap Sleeve Hiking Tank Top, $34 (orig. $68) Power Pivot Ribbed Tank Top, $39 (orig. $58) Align T-Shirt, $49 (orig. $68) Align Long Sleeve Shirt, $54 (orig. $78) Swiftly Tech Long Sleeve Shirt 2.0, $39 (orig. $58) All Yours Cotton T-Shirt, $39 (orig. $64) Back in Action Short Sleeve Shirt, $39 (orig. $58) Surge Warm Half-Zip, $59 (orig. $118) GridLiner Fleece Hoodie, $79 (orig. $148) Lululemon's First-Ever Running Sneaker Is Available Now Lululemon Best lululemon Accessories for Black Friday You may have your new favorite leggings and sports bras picked out, but no outfit is complete without some fun accessories (yes, even when going to the gym). lululemon is featuring two adorable accessories this Black Friday: the Uplifting Scrunchie Bow and the Women's On My Level Bucket Hat. Don't let its playful appearance fool you — this delicate-looking scrunchie means business during workouts, helping to keep hair securely tucked away from your face as you flow through Vinyasa and pedal hard during cycling class. And here to complete your post-training outfit (or take any casual look up a notch) is the breathable bucket hat, which comes in opal multicolor and black to match your personal style. The best part? You can pack this must-have hat on your next trip to the beach and not worry about how it will hold up thanks to its water-repellent fabric. Uplifting Scrunchie Bow, $9 (orig. $12) Women's On My Level Bucket Hat, $19 (orig. $48) These in-demand pieces (and prices) won't last long, so add them to your cart before Black Friday at lululemon ends or they're out of stock — whichever comes first. 