So Many Levi's Jeans Are Up to 51% Off for Black Friday on Amazon
A good pair of jeans is essential, no matter the season. Especially if they're from Levi's, one of the most recognizable celeb-loved denim brands out there. And this Black Friday, Amazon is showing some extra love to Levi's fans: Right now, you can find the popular label on sale for up to 51 percent off — so prices start at just $34. With Black Friday discounts like these, you might not be able to contain yourself.
Best Levi's Jeans Deals
- Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans, $41.70 (orig. $79.50)
- Levi's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans, $33.92 (orig. $59.50)
- Levi's 711 Skinny Jeans, $33.81 (orig. $69.50)
- Levi's New Boyfriend Jeans, $33.92 (orig. $59.50)
- Levi's 724 High-Rise Straight Jeans, $39.62 (orig. $69.50)
- Levi's 720 High-Rise Super Skinny Jeans, $39.62 (orig. $69.50)
- Levi's Wedgie Straight Jeans, $41.70 (orig. $69.50)
Once you regain composure, get to shopping, because time is of the essence. To start, you can get these cute ankle jeans that'll show off your boots for 48 percent off. They come in seven washes and have an extra high-rise waist and a looser fit.
But if you're into jeans with a little room, you'll love these distressed boyfriend jeans; they hug your waist and butt but have a relaxed fit in the leg. Another trendy look? These wedgie jeans, which have a tighter fit on the hips and waist and a straight leg silhouette. They're available in both standard and plus sizes and are going for just $42 at the moment.
Not ready to give up skinny jeans? No problem: The flattering 711 skinny jeans are just the thing to reach for day after day. With their four-way stretch, you'll feel comfortable all day long, and you can buy them on sale for $34. For those who like high-rise jeans, consider this 720 super skinny pick. It provides a good amount of give, cuts right above the navel, and comes in 26 washes.
Scroll down to see other Levi's jeans on sale for Black Friday. If you're curious about what else is on sale at Amazon, head to the Black Friday hub which has everything you need to know.
