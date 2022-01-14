The Best Heated Jackets That Will Keep You Warm This Winter, According to Amazon Shoppers
You know the feeling you get when you take a big gulp of hot cocoa or apple cider? A rush of heat spreads through your chest and fills your body with warmth. Well, when you wear a heated jacket, that feeling never ends. It's like having a heating pad attached to your body, but without the extra weight. If you're thinking, "Why have I never owned one before?" you're probably not alone.
Whether you're shoveling snow off of your driveway or you're always cold at outdoor sporting events, chances are, you've wished for a warmer coat before. The answer to your plea is here: A heated jacket keeps you toasty without having to wear multiple layers underneath. Powered by batteries, most heated jackets last between a couple of hours to a few days, depending on the battery strength, so you can comfortably tailgate for a football game or scrape ice off of your windshield without shivering the whole time.
From fleece-lined picks to soft shell parkas, there's bound to be a style and fit of a heated jacket that you'll love. Unfortunately, because of their innovative design, heated jackets aren't cheap. But the investment is worthwhile, and you likely won't regret it when you're the only one not shaking in the cold while ice skating.
Although, you might be surprised to see these five heated jackets for women on Amazon actually range from $140 to $220, which probably isn't that much more expensive than what you pay for coats without heaters. Choose between Amazon shoppers' top picks for a heated jacket below.
The Best Heated Jackets for Women:
Buy It! Venustas Unisex Heated Jacket with Detachable Hood $129.99–$139.99; amazon.com
This jacket is Amazon's number one best-seller in women's work utility and safety outerwear, so you know it's legit. One of the over 1,000 shoppers who gave it a five-star rating said they'd "give this one 10 stars" if they could, and raved about how warm it kept them while walking their dog in Ohio.
"I plugged in the battery last night and this morning we took our walk like normal," they explained. "The only thing different today [was] that I wasn't miserable! I actually got a little warm. I had the jacket set too high, but turned it down along the way, and ended up turning it off about half way and unzipping about three-fourths of the way home! I'm so happy with this jacket."
Buy It! Ororo Women's Slim Fit Heated Jacket in Black, $149.99–$159.99; amazon.com
A whopping 4,000 customers have given this heated jacket a five-star rating and raved about how warm it keeps them. "After wearing this Ororo heated jacket (slim fit) for close to two years, I can honestly say I love it," wrote one shopper. "I've had zero issues [with] any parts. The battery is still charging to full capacity and works just as well as when I got it… I loved this jacket so much I bought an extra for myself, plus just ordered three as gifts for others."
Buy It! Ororo Women's Heated Parka Jacket, $219.99; amazon.com
Although this is the priciest heated jacket on the list, it's also the longest, which adds plenty of warmth on its own. "This is one of the best purchases I have made," said a happy customer. "It's warm even without turning on the warmers. I live on a cold and windy mountain. It definitely blocks the wind and all the warmers work correctly. The hood is nice and warm…The coat is definitely worth the price."
Buy It! Ptahdus Women's Heated Jacket Soft Shell with Hand Warmer, $149.99; amazon.com
Over 1,300 Amazon reviewers have rated this heated jacket five stars, and one customer had nothing but positive things to say about making the decision to try it. "This is my very first heated jacket and I honestly don't know what took me so long to purchase one!" they wrote. "I'm always cold especially with the changes in season and this past week, this jacket has been a lifesaver. The jacket is a very nice material inside and out. The inside is super soft…Got to use this on a super windy 36-degree day and I still felt the heat on my back and chest."
