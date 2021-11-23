9 Comfy Sweaters That Are Up to 50% Off at Amazon Right Now — Starting at $11
If you haven't updated your winter wardrobe as yet, take this as a sign: It's time to lean into all things sweater weather. Whether you're in search of warm sweaters for the season ahead or need a trendy off-the-shoulder option to wear out, you're in luck. Days before Black Friday, Amazon is already cutting prices on things like smart cleaning gadgets, kitchen essentials, and fashion must-haves — including cozy sweaters for up to 50 percent off.
You might be surprised by how many early Black Friday sales are happening on best-selling sweaters at Amazon right now. Choose from classic turtlenecks and cozy oversized options from lounge brands like Hanes and Barefoot Dreams, as well as sporty options from Columbia and Adidas. Plus, you'll find discounts on Amazon customer favorites from Zesica, Anrabess, Lacozy, and more.
9 Early Black Friday Sweater Deals on Amazon
- Hanes ComfortSoft EcoSmart Crewneck Sweatshirt, $10.91–$11 (orig. $22)
- Lacozy Off-Shoulder Long-Sleeve Knit Sweater, $23.99 (orig. $46)
- Adidas Core 18 Hoodie Sweater, $38.73–$48.86 (orig. $50)
- Anrabess Turtleneck Batwing Asymmetric Sweater, $40.99–$41.99 (orig. $54.99)
- Goranbon Cable Knit Cardigan Sweater, $36.99–$37.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Columbia Ali Peak Fleece Tunic Sweater, $54.99–$64.99 (orig. $80)
- Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardi Sweater, $88.94–$92.66 (orig. $116)
- Imily Bela Knitted Oversized Cardigan, $42.98 (orig. $59.99)
- Zesica Long-Sleeve Crew Neck Casual Sweater, $33.99 with coupon (orig. $35.99)
Chilly weather calls for staying in and cuddling up in bed with a good movie — and this soft crewneck sweater from Hanes is just the thing to wear for it. Made with a cotton and polyester blend that includes recycled materials, per the brand, the sweater is "soft to the touch," has a classic crewneck fit, and comes in 12 colors. Plus, it's a number one best-seller on Amazon with more than 21,000 five-star ratings from owners who say it's the "perfect sweatshirt." If you're all about loungewear, you'll want to check out this Barefoot Dreams cardigan, too (yes, the same brand that makes the buttery soft socks!). The cardigan is easy to wear over anything (including pajamas) thanks to its oversized design, but it still has an elegant look that's nice enough to wear out.
Looking for something to wear on Thanksgiving? Consider this stylish asymmetrical knit sweater that's loved by more than 12,000 reviewers — one of which calls it the "comfiest sweater" they own. Currently 24 percent off, it comes in 34 colors, including autumnal hues like orange rust, dark green, and caramel. And if you'd prefer a cardigan to a full-on sweater, this cute slouchy option is a must. It has an oversized appearance with batwing sleeves to give it dimension — and the best part is, it's easy to dress up or down while still feeling comfy after your turkey meal.
For athletic-inspired everyday wear, check out this pullover hoodie from Adidas. It has the classic Adidas stripe on the sides, a kangaroo pocket, and ribbed cuffed sleeves, making it ideal for lounging at home or wearing underneath a jacket for outdoor winter runs. Another athleisure option on sale is the Columbia fleece tunic that's great for hikes and long walks this season. The sweater fits longer than usual on most people, which — along with the turtleneck collar — will provide extra coverage and warmth. Outdoor lovers will also appreciate that it's designed with UV-resistant fabric to offer protection from the sun year-round.
Can't wait to shop? Below, browse 9 early Black Friday sweater deals on Amazon that you won't want to miss — starting at $11.
