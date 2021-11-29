Missed Black Friday? These Cyber Monday Deals Are Almost Too Good to Be True
Cyber Monday is here, and the sales are on — and better than ever. If you're on the hunt for killer savings from your favorite brands (or maybe you're shrewdly keeping an eye out for fresh new discoveries this year), bookmark this page for a comprehensive guide on where to shop the best deals online today.
The good news is that just about every retailer imaginable is generously slashing prices with sitewide discounts, which means that some of the most coveted items are now within reach. But as always, act fast with online orders today because inventory will inevitably run out as the hours tick by.
Amazon Deals
We've been eyeing the amazing deals at Amazon all weekend long, and the savings on must-have products like Apple AirPods Pro, the Echo Dot, the highly-reviewed Orolay Down Jacket, the perfect holiday candle, and classic Ray-Ban sunglasses are impressive. Every time we check the site, we find ourselves clicking 'Add to Cart,' and with rock-bottom prices, you really can't go wrong. Jump on these deals ASAP.
- Orolay Thickened Down Jacket, $88.50–$95.99 (orig. $159.99)
- Apple AirPods Pro, $170 (orig. $249)
- Ray-Ban Erika Round Sunglasses, $115.04 (orig. $173)
- Echo Dot, $19.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Adidas Cloudfoam Sneakers, $38.49–$70 (orig. $70)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet, $74.99 (orig. $149.99)
- Yankee Candle Balsam & Cedar Large Jar, $14 (orig. $27.99)
Nordstrom Deals
Leave it to Nordstrom to inspire holiday shopping like no other. One glance at the homepage, and it's safe to say there's no shortage of fashion, beauty, and home items that will delight everyone on your list this year. The department store has slashed prices on popular picks, including wireless bralettes, fluffy slippers, luxe makeup essentials, designer handbags, and so much more.
- Kate Spade Leather Shoulder Bag, $174 (orig. $348)
- True and Co. Convertible Bralette, $30.80 (orig. $44)
- Ugg Fluffette Slipper, $69.90 (orig. $89.95)
- Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lipstick, $28.90 (orig. $34)
- Free People Arden Top, $43.50 (orig. $58)
- Sam Edelman Platform Boot, $99.96 (orig. $180)
Target Deals
There's something for absolutely everyone on sale at Target today. Shop cozy clothing and cute shoes and accessory deals at 30 percent off; or spruce up your home for holiday entertaining with classic essentials like plush bath mats and towels for40 percent off, and furniture finds up to 50 percent off. There's never been a better time to spring for a fancy new air fryer or an iRobot vacuum, and this festive Christmas tree is a steal at just $240 for a limited time only. This Cyber Monday sale is one not to miss.
- iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, $174.99 (orig. $249.99)
- Pre-Lit Flocked Glittered Balsam Fir Artificial Christmas Tree, $240 (orig. $300)
- Threshold Signature Bath Mat, $15 (orig. $20)
- PowerXL Vortex Air Fryer, $89.99 (orig. $149.99)
- Universal Thread Women's Open-Front Cardigan, $17.50 (orig. $25)
Walmart Deals
Shop cool tech deals during Walmart's Cyber Monday sale. Take your pick from laptops, mini fridges, cordless vacuums, and more for up to 50 percent off. This top-rated, queen-sized air mattress features an antimicrobial coating, which would be a wise purchase to accommodate out-of-town guests during the holiday season.
- LG CordZero™ A9 Cordless Stick Vacuum, $279 (orig. $439)
- Frigidaire Mini Fridge, $25 (orig. $39.98)
- Onn Wireless Charging Pad, $13 (orig. $24.88)
- Bestway Tritech™ Air Mattress, $39 (orig. $69.97)
- Lenovo Ideapad Laptop, $329 (orig. $439.99)
Spanx Deals
Our favorite body-smoothing brand is currently running a sitewide sale, which means you can pick up sleek shapewear, clothing, and undergarments at a nice discount. Score 20 percent off ultra-flattering flared pants, faux patent leather leggings, and comfy bras (that eliminate bulges from every angle) so you can look and feel your best this holiday season.;
- Perfect Black Pants, $118.40 (orig. $148)
- Leather-Like Ankle Skinny Pant, $118.40 (orig. $148)
- Bra-llelujah!® Lightly Lined Full Coverage Bra, $54.40 (orig. $68)
- Low Profile Minimizer Bra, $54.40 (orig. $68)
- Faux Patent Leather Leggings, $88 (orig. $110)
- Look at Me Now Seamless Cropped Leggings, $34 (orig. $68)
More Cyber Monday Beauty Deals
Beauty lovers should take note of the steady stream of sales happening at just about every brand, including Aloisia Beauty, which is currently offering 25 percent off sitewide. The cool Korean skincare line is loved by Kate Hudson, Jenna Dewan, and Adriana Lima, and the Glow Exfoliating Soft Peel is a standout. For glam holiday makeup, hop over to KVD Beauty, where shoppers can score 30 percent off everything, plus buy one get one on all complexion products, including the top-rated Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Foundation Balm, which has been a hit with Kourtney Kardashian, among other stars.
Another sale worth mentioning is Bossy Cosmetics, a BIPOC-owned makeup brand whose ultra-matte lipstick was one of Oprah's Favorite Things this year. Be sure to add several of the bold lipsticks to your cart for holiday gifting. Pick up gorgeous hair extensions from Glam Seamless, the high-quality line loved by Kylie Jenner and Megan Fox.
- Alosia Beauty Glow Soft Exfoliating Peel, $45 with code HOLIDAY21 (orig. $60)
- KVD Beauty Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Foundation Balm, two balms for $38 (orig. one for $38)
- Bossy Cosmetics Power Woman Bullet Lipsticks, $15 (orig. $20)
- Clean Reserve Winter Pine Candle, $29.40 (orig. $42)
- Glam Seamless Clip-In Hair Extensions, $199.99 with code CYBER20 (orig. $249.99)
- Luxsb Monthly Fragrance Subscription, $7.97 with code MONDAY (orig. $15.95)
- Ogee Sculpted Face Stick, $41.60 with code GIFTGLOW (orig. $52)
- Paula's Choice 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant, $23.60 (orig. $29.50)
- Swoon Heavenly Hair Towels, $25.50 (orig. $29.99)
More Cyber Monday Fashion Deals
When it comes to clothing, the Cyber Monday deals are endless. We've got our eyes on sparkly trinkets from Bauble Bar and Kendra Scott, eye-catching leggings and workout clothes from Koral, and stretchy separates from LNA Clothing. Lele Sadoughi, the designer headband brand adored by Kate Middleton, is also offering 25 percent off everything in honor of Cyber Monday, which is a rare occurrence.
- Bauble Bar Mini Alidia Ring, $12 (orig. $44)
- Lele Sadoughi Jet Black Pearl Headband, $112.50 with code BF25 (orig. $150)
- Gym Shark Seamless Sports Bra, $17.50 (orig. $35)
- Hermoza Genevieve Swimsuit, $96 with code BF25 (orig. $128)
- Kendra Scott Gold Chain Necklace, $89.60 (orig. $128)
- Kitty and Vibe Pajama Pants, $36 (orig. $52)
- Koral Lustrous Legging, $48.40 with code GIFTEARLY (orig. $88)
- LNA Clothing Endless Midi Dress, $107.80 with code BLACKFRIDAY (orig. $154)
- Shebird Freedom Racerback Tank, Buy one for $67, get a second for $40.20 (orig. $67)
- Stella & Bow Venus Huggie Hoops, $49 with code HOLIDAY22 (orig. $70)
More Cyber Monday Home and Lifestyle Deals
And finally, we also rounded up the very best, not-to-be-missed sales, including some from a few celeb-loved brands that are so good, you won't have to think twice about filling up your cart. One deal to note is the Soul Cycle at-home bike — which is popular among famous fitness enthusiasts like Jessica Alba, Dwayne Wade, and Jenna Dewan — and is now $600 off throughDecember 24 with code HOLIDAY 2021.
A word to the wise: now is the time to stock up on items like snow day inflatables from Funboy, top-notch Tumi luggage, Ruggable rugs, and super soft sheets, towels, and quilts at Parachute.
- Soul Cycle At-Home Bike, $1,900 with code HOLIDAY2021 (orig. $2,500)
- Funboy Snowmobile Sled, $89 (orig. $99)
- Parachute Linen Duvet Cover, $200 (orig. $250)
- Jonathan Adler Inkdrop Rug, $211.65 with code TGIBF21 (orig. $249)
- Tumi Expandable Carry-On, $477 (orig. $795)
