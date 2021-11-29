Shop

Missed Black Friday? These Cyber Monday Deals Are Almost Too Good to Be True

Let the games begin 
By Jennifer Chan November 29, 2021 07:30 AM
Cyber Monday is here, and the sales are on — and better than ever. If you're on the hunt for killer savings from your favorite brands (or maybe you're shrewdly keeping an eye out for fresh new discoveries this year), bookmark this page for a comprehensive guide on where to shop the best deals online today. 

The good news is that just about every retailer imaginable is generously slashing prices with sitewide discounts, which means that some of the most coveted items are now within reach. But as always, act fast with online orders today because inventory will inevitably run out as the hours tick by.

Amazon Deals

We've been eyeing the amazing deals at Amazon all weekend long, and the savings on must-have products like Apple AirPods Pro, the Echo Dot, the highly-reviewed Orolay Down Jacket, the perfect holiday candle, and classic Ray-Ban sunglasses are impressive. Every time we check the site, we find ourselves clicking 'Add to Cart,' and with rock-bottom prices, you really can't go wrong. Jump on these deals ASAP. 

Nordstrom Deals

Leave it to Nordstrom to inspire holiday shopping like no other. One glance at the homepage, and it's safe to say there's no shortage of fashion, beauty, and home items that will delight everyone on your list this year. The department store has slashed prices on popular picks, including wireless bralettes, fluffy slippers, luxe makeup essentials, designer handbags, and so much more.

Target Deals

There's something for absolutely everyone on sale at Target today. Shop cozy clothing and cute shoes and accessory deals at 30 percent off; or spruce up your home for holiday entertaining with classic essentials like plush bath mats and towels for40 percent off, and furniture finds up to 50 percent off. There's never been a better time to spring for a fancy new air fryer or an iRobot vacuum, and this festive Christmas tree is a steal at just $240 for a limited time only. This Cyber Monday sale is one not to miss.

Walmart Deals

Shop cool tech deals during Walmart's Cyber Monday sale. Take your pick from laptops, mini fridges, cordless vacuums, and more for up to 50 percent off. This top-rated, queen-sized air mattress features an antimicrobial coating, which would be a wise purchase to accommodate out-of-town guests during the holiday season.

Spanx Deals

Our favorite body-smoothing brand is currently running a sitewide sale, which means you can pick up sleek shapewear, clothing, and undergarments at a nice discount. Score 20 percent off ultra-flattering flared pants, faux patent leather leggings, and comfy bras (that eliminate bulges from every angle) so you can look and feel your best this holiday season.;

More Cyber Monday Beauty Deals 

Beauty lovers should take note of the steady stream of sales happening at just about every brand, including Aloisia Beauty, which is currently offering 25 percent off sitewide. The cool Korean skincare line is loved by Kate Hudson, Jenna Dewan, and Adriana Lima, and the Glow Exfoliating Soft Peel is a standout. For glam holiday makeup, hop over to KVD Beauty, where shoppers can score 30 percent off everything, plus buy one get one on all complexion products, including the top-rated Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Foundation Balm, which has been a hit with Kourtney Kardashian, among other stars. 

Another sale worth mentioning is Bossy Cosmetics, a BIPOC-owned makeup brand whose ultra-matte lipstick was one of Oprah's Favorite Things this year. Be sure to add several of the bold lipsticks to your cart for holiday gifting.  Pick up gorgeous hair extensions from Glam Seamless, the high-quality line loved by Kylie Jenner and Megan Fox

More Cyber Monday Fashion Deals 

When it comes to clothing, the Cyber Monday deals are endless. We've got our eyes on sparkly trinkets from Bauble Bar and Kendra Scott, eye-catching leggings and workout clothes from Koral, and stretchy separates from LNA Clothing. Lele Sadoughi, the designer headband brand adored by Kate Middleton, is also offering 25 percent off everything in honor of Cyber Monday, which is a rare occurrence.

More Cyber Monday Home and Lifestyle Deals

And finally, we also rounded up the very best, not-to-be-missed sales, including some from a few celeb-loved brands that are so good, you won't have to think twice about filling up your cart. One deal to note is the Soul Cycle at-home bike — which is popular among famous fitness enthusiasts like Jessica Alba, Dwayne Wade, and Jenna Dewan — and is now $600 off throughDecember 24 with code HOLIDAY 2021. 

A word to the wise: now is the time to stock up on items like snow day inflatables from Funboy, top-notch Tumi luggage, Ruggable rugs, and super soft sheets, towels, and quilts at Parachute.

Shop More Cyber Monday 2021 Deals:

