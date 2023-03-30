20 Clothing Subscription Boxes That Appeal to All Types of Dressers

Considering factors such as style, size range, and budget, below are the best clothing subscription boxes to help you update your wardrobe. No matter if you're looking for elegant designer cocktail dresses for parties or spiffy pantsuits for the office, there's a clothing box subscription that will help you look your best.

Even self-proclaimed fashion enthusiasts can find shopping for clothes a stressful undertaking, as there are hundreds of options out there to choose from. However, online clothing subscription boxes help simplify the process by sending you curated outfits tailored to your size and style — often with convenient free shipping and returns. You can opt for a rental service that helps you cut down closet clutter, work with a stylist to curate wardrobe pieces for you to try then buy, or enjoy surprise boxes with yours-to-keep clothes. And besides clothes, you can find subscription boxes for jewelry, underwear, and socks as well.

Best for Personal Styling: Stitch Fix Stitch Fix Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $20 styling fee

$20 styling fee No. of Items per Box: 5

5 Free Shipping? Yes Pros & Cons Pros Features leading brands, including Kate Spade and Free People

Clothes selection personalized to your style, fit, and budget

Free shipping and returns Cons Only get three days to try on clothes

Need to set up automatic deliveries for consistent service Why It Made the List As the leading brand for try-then-buy clothing services, Stitch Fix helps customers develop their personal tastes and connect with stylists. You'll find fits for men, women, and kids, with options for plus, maternity, petite, and tall sizes. Its collection also features over a thousand reputable brands, such as Kate Spade and Free People. To get you started, a stylist picks out five pieces that suit your budget, fit, and personal style in your first Fix. There's a $20 styling fee, but this gets credited toward any pieces you buy from your Fix. After your first Fix, you can then choose the Freestyle option to browse clothes without a stylist. Do keep in mind that you only have three days to try on your clothes, and the company isn't technically a subscription service. This means you'll need to set up automatic deliveries for consistent service, whether you want shipments every two weeks or every quarter.

Best for Designer Rentals: Rent the Runway Rent the Runway Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $94/month

$94/month No. of Items per Box: 5

5 Free Shipping? Yes Pros & Cons Pros Range of designer brands to choose from, including Saint Laurent and Paco Rabanne

Can switch out a few or all of your items with available shipments

Free shipping and returns, including complimentary pickups Cons Monthly subscription is pricey Why It Made the List If you want to flex designer clothes but can't quite justify splurging on them, Rent the Runway offers a solution that won't put a dent in your bank account. Its vast rental collection of over 800 designers includes Saint Laurent, Paco Rabanne, Anna Sui, and other notable names, along with sizes ranging from 0 to 22. When it comes to style, Rent the Runway predominantly focuses on women's clothing, so keep in mind that it doesn't feature menswear. Plans start at $94 per month, netting you five pieces worth up to $350 in retail price. If you're looking for solid value, the $193 per month plan features three five-piece shipments, and you can rent pieces worth up to $3,000. All boxes ship free, and your clothes arrive dry-cleaned and ready to wear. After wearing your pieces, simply drop them off at UPS or schedule a complimentary home pickup if it's available in your area. If you can't part with an item, you can also buy clothes that you love at a lower price point thanks to member-exclusive discounts.

Best for Professional Clothes: Armoire Armoire Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $79/month

$79/month No. of Items per Box: 4–7

4–7 Free Shipping? Yes Pros & Cons Pros Stylists specialize in curating office-ready outfits

Multiple plan options

Shipping and cleaning are free Cons Pricey Unlimited plan Why It Made the List Armoire combines rental and styling services, which is perfect for people who want to spruce up their office looks. To help you put together an elevated 9-to-5 wardrobe, its featured brands include department store names such as Boden and Joie. From blouses to jumpsuits, you'll have a collection of styles to try. Members also get access to virtual and in-person styling services to confidently develop a signature work style with expert guidance. With the Unlimited plan, you'll receive six pieces per shipment ($249/month) and can swap as much as you'd like to flaunt stylish picks. If you're looking for more cost-effective options, you can start with the $79 per month or $119 per month plans, which come with four and seven items, respectively. Shipping and cleaning are free, with coverage for minor damages included.

Best for Off-Duty Looks: Nuuly Nuuly Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $88/month

$88/month No. of Items per Box: 6

6 Free Shipping? Yes Pros & Cons Pros Picks from over 150 brands, including Anthropologie and Free People

Many specific collections for various styles

Doesn't charge for damages Cons Limited to six items per month Why It Made the List For cute after-work looks, you can rely on Nuuly, which offers six rental pieces for $88 per month. Choose clothes from over 300 brands, including Anthropologie and Free People, and find breezy statement pieces that are perfect for vacations, weekend brunches, and other fun events —think mini dresses and wide-leg pants. It even features specific category pages for events and occasions, vacation wear, and festivals and concerts. The size range is decent too, including sizes from 00 to 40W on the Universal Standard size chart. Delivery is fast with free two-day shipping, and returns don't cost a penny. Moreover, you won't have to worry about laundering your clothes before returning them since Nuuly will take care of all the cleaning. And in the event you damage any of your items, the company won't charge you any fees.

Best for Jewelry: Rocksbox Rocksbox Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $21/month

$21/month No. of Items per Box: 3

3 Free Shipping? Yes Pros & Cons Pros Wide variety of styles, including tennis bracelets, hair accessories, and more

No rental limits each month as long as you pay subscription fee

Rental fee can go toward purchases in your sets Cons No fine jewelry Why It Made the List While stylish garments can go a long way, you can always spice up your look with thoughtfully selected bijoux to turn heads your way. With Rocksbox rentals, enjoy sets of three designer jewelry pieces at a time, including your picks of earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and rings. You can exchange your sets and keep shipments for as long as you'd like with an active subscription ($21/month). Moreover, the $21 fee can go toward purchasing jewelry in your sets. Of course, bear in mind that Rocksbox is mostly for plated designer jewelry or demi-fine jewelry, so you won't have access to fine jewelry. Still, you can choose from many styles, whether you're into tennis bracelets, celestial earrings, or resin rings. The designers featured are fairly reputable, too, including names such as Kate Spade and Kendra Scott.

Best for Full Outfits: UrbaneBox Urbane Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $76/month

$76/month No. of Items per Box: 2–3

2–3 Free Shipping? $1 handling fee Pros & Cons Pros Sends a full outfit with every delivery

Can keep everything with no additional fees

Can request size exchanges Cons No phone option for customer service Why It Made the List UrbaneBox sends subscribers a hand-selected outfit every month, so you can always count on having two to three pieces with each delivery to upgrade your look. Featuring styles for men and women, the company caters toward a business-casual aesthetic, with picks such as button-ups and boots. With the service, you'll be put in touch with a stylist who will curate a package based on your preferences. Since UrbaneBox isn't a try-then-buy service, you can keep everything in the set without extra fees. If something doesn't fit, you can always exchange it for free as long as your return is undamaged. One thing to note is that pausing your subscription will require you to email customer support, as the company lacks a dedicated phone line.

Best for Loungewear Sets: Ellie Ellie Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $45/month

$45/month No. of Items per Box: 2–5

2–5 Free Shipping? Yes Pros & Cons Pros Guarantees top and bottom sets every month

Choice selection is not overwhelming

Multiple plans to choose from Cons Sizes only range from XS to XXL

Only women's styles Why It Made the List Ellie encourages subscribers to select comfy sets, with an emphasis on athleisure wear. An Ellie Box subscription starts at $45 per month, and you get a new outfit every month — all you have to do is select your sizes from pre-curated sets. Ellie Box guarantees a top and bottom set each month and presents three collections at a time. If you don't love the selection available, you can always skip a month. With Ellie, you'll find many loungewear sweatshirts, hoodies, and shorts, so the styles aren't strictly geared toward fitness activities. The most basic two-piece plan comes with a top and a bottom, but you can choose a three- or five-piece set for bonus items such as sports bras. Keep in mind that Ellie features a limited XS to XXL size range and only offers women's styles.

Best for Lingerie: Adore Me Adore Me Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $20 styling fee

$20 styling fee No. of Items per Box: 4–7

4–7 Free Shipping? Yes Pros & Cons Pros Each set contains four to seven pieces

Specific service for lingerie and underwear

Decent size range, including XS to 4X Cons Might not be for those who like simple pieces Why It Made the List Whether you're into a flirty vibe or a sexy one, enjoy gorgeous lingerie with an Elite Box from Adore Me. Each box includes four to seven styles, featuring picks for lingerie, bras, panties, and more. When it comes to sizing, Adore Me is relatively size-inclusive, carrying band sizes 30 to 46, cups A to I, and sizes XS to 4X. One thing to consider is that the pieces do lean intricate and lacy, so Adore Me may not be for those who prefer simple styles. Like many try-then-buy services, Adore Me charges a $20 styling fee, crediting the money toward items you keep after your seven-day try-on period. With underwear involved, you might have concerns about how the company keeps everything sanitary with returns. However, Adore Me has a multi-point inspection system at its logistics center to handle returns. Plus, products have features that make it easy to see if they've been tampered with, such as plastic liners on panties.

Best for Casual Wear: Menlo Club Menlo Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $60/month

$60/month No. of Items per Box: 2–3

2–3 Free Shipping? Yes Pros & Cons Pros Includes versatile basic pieces such as joggers and sneakers

Can choose monthly or quarterly plans

Membership perks such as exclusive discounts Cons Geared toward masculine styles Why It Made the List Menlo Club is a go-to option if you have your eyes peeled for casual clothing like joggers, fleeces, sneakers, and henleys for stylish but low-key outfits. While you won't find formal attire with Menlo Club, it's still worth checking out for the simple pieces you'll likely wear on a day-to-day basis. Whether you opt for the quarterly or monthly plan, each curated package features two to three items. Keep in mind that this subscription is specifically geared toward men, so it doesn't carry many feminine styles. Over the course of an annual monthly subscription, you're guaranteed to receive specific picks from Menlo Club's family of brands, such as New Republic footwear in two months, Grand AC athleisure in another two months, and Five Four contemporary wear in the other eight months. In addition to stylish picks, members can enjoy perks such as 25 percent off store orders, early access to drops, and free shipping.

Best for Plus-Size Styling: Dia & Co Dia & Co Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $20 styling fee

$20 styling fee No. of Items per Box: 5

5 Free Shipping? Yes Pros & Cons Pros Features plus sizes from 10 to 32

Detailed survey makes sure you get the right picks

Shipping and returns are free Cons No men's styles Why It Made the List With an emphasis on plus sizing, Dia & Co exclusively carries sizes 10 to 32, going up to size 5X. To help you get the right fit, its sizing chart includes specific measurements for all types of clothes, from tops to belts. With a subscription, you can flaunt cute picks with personal styling or select from curated, one-time boxes tailored to trends and business looks. In either case, your designated stylist will pick five items for you, but you can add up to three extra pieces. Do keep in mind that Dia & Co only features women's styles, so you won't find men's clothes in its collection. Dia & Co has a $20 styling fee that goes toward your final purchase, and shipping is free for both deliveries and returns. You can also choose a delivery schedule that works best for you, whether it's every two weeks or every quarter.

Best for Wardrobe Essentials: Trendy Butler Trendy Butler Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $65/month

$65/month No. of Items per Box: 2

2 Free Shipping? Yes Pros & Cons Pros Comes with at least $150 worth of clothes

Free returns and exchanges

Pieces come from reputable brands Cons Cannot specifically choose what gets sent Why It Made the List For $65 a month, Trendy Butler will help you build a dapper men's wardrobe with thoughtfully curated pieces in each shipment. After you fill out your profile, the clothing subscription service uses an algorithm to find picks catered to your preferences. The caveat, of course, is that you can't specifically choose pieces, so each monthly delivery will be a surprise. That said, returns and exchanges are free of charge, so you can send back things that don't fit or aren't your style. In each set, you'll receive two staples — think button-ups, jackets, and trousers — from trusted brands such as Penguin and Superdry. You won't need to worry about extra fees, as everything is yours to keep. You'll also get excellent value for every delivery, as each box contains at least $150 worth of clothing, and some sets even save you up to 70 percent off retail value.

Best for Trendy Styles: Wantable Wantable Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $20 styling fee

$20 styling fee No. of Items per Box: 7

7 Free Shipping? Yes Pros & Cons Pros Themed Edits box contains on-trend styles

Get more clothes and try-on time than you would with Stitch Fix

Free shipping and returns Cons Mostly geared toward women's styles

No petite, tall, or maternity sizes Why It Made the List Explore buzzy seasonal trends with Wantable's try-then-buy offerings, where you only pay for what you keep. What makes Wantable special are its Themed Edits, which are limited-time boxes containing traditional edits for casual style, sleep, and active attire. Each set contains seven pieces of clothing curated to follow the latest styles, including themes around denim and gym-to-street picks. Wantable works similarly to Stitch Fix since you pay a $20 styling fee that gets credited toward purchased items, and you don't necessarily need to commit to a recurring plan — but you get five days to try out seven items. That said, Wantable is more limited in its services and size range. It's mostly geared toward women and only features activewear for men. Additionally, there are no petite, tall, or maternity sizes available.

Best for Athleisure: Fabletics Fabletics Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $60/month

$60/month No. of Items per Box: 1–2

1–2 Free Shipping? Yes (on orders over $49) Pros & Cons Pros Good size range from XXS to 4X

Includes men's and women's styles

Members can earn points redeemable for discounts Cons Need to manually skip months

Need to use up credits within a year Why It Made the List With a Fabletics membership, you'll enjoy a wide range of high-quality men's and women's workout clothes every month for all your spinning and running needs. Pieces include sports bras, leggings, shorts, sweatshirts, tanks, tees, and other training goodies. The size collection is also quite inclusive, as Fabletics features everything from an XXS to a 4X. Each month, you'll be charged $60 and receive one membership credit. With one credit, you can pick any item or two-piece outfit worth up to $100. If you don't want to pick out an item each month, you can accumulate credits for up to a year. As a cherry on top, members can also earn points that are redeemable for discounts. Do note that if you want to skip a month, you need to manually do so online within the first five days of each new month.

Best for Size-Inclusive Rentals: Gwynnie Bee Gwynnie Bee Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $49/month

$49/month No. of Items per Box: 1–10

1–10 Free Shipping? Yes Pros & Cons Pros Sizes range from 0 to 32 and match a variety of body types

Has styles that run from casual to professional

Can return pieces whenever you'd like Cons No tall or petite sizes Why It Made the List Featuring sizes from 0 to 32, Gwynnie Bee is a size-inclusive clothing rental service that offers an ample selection of professional and casual styles for a wide range of bodies. In fact, it even has a style guide that features collections for different body types. The rental company also has an exhaustive list of size charts for its featured brands, which include Liz Claiborne, Lauren Ralph Lauren, and more. While it has a considerable size range, just note that Gwynnie Bee doesn't carry tall or petite sizes. You can rent anywhere from one item for $49 per month to 10 items for $199 per month. With an active subscription, you can send back pieces whenever you'd like, and you won't need to pay a dime for shipping or returns. When it comes to maintenance, there's no need to clean your pieces, and you won't have to worry about snags or other normal wear and tear.

Best for Basics: Basic Man by Get Basic Get Basic Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $20/month

$20/month No. of Items per Box: 3

3 Free Shipping? Yes Pros & Cons Pros Good monthly set for versatile basics

Uses sustainable materials in its products

Has a wide size range for shirts and underwear Cons Can't choose specific colors or products Why It Made the List Even if you love to dress to the nines, you can never go wrong with basics. With a Basic Man subscription from Get Basic, you get high-quality pieces for your undergarment needs. Get Basic features pieces with soft, sustainable fabric that wicks moisture, stretches comfortably, and has antimicrobial properties. Promising free shipping, subscriptions start at $20 per month, and you get a shirt, pair of underwear, and pair of socks with each delivery. Shirts consist of 60 percent combed cotton and 40 percent recycled Repreve polyester, while underwear is made of a silky soft bamboo and Repreve blend. When it comes to sizes, shirts range from XS to 4XL, underwear from XS to 3XL, and socks are one-size-fits-all. While the company offers a solid size range, Get Basic will select colors and products for you, which can be a drawback if you want a particular undergarment.

Best for Socks: Stance Stance Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $18/month

$18/month No. of Items per Box: 2–4

2–4 Free Shipping? Yes Pros & Cons Pros Can choose socks from a wide size range for men and women

Allows subscribers to customize amount of socks per shipment

All plans include free shipping Cons Subscription and membership policies are a little confusing

Doesn't accept returns Why It Made the List Socks are just one of those things that always seem to mysteriously disappear over time. With a Stance subscription, you can make sure you always have a pair on hand. The company's sock plans start at two pairs per month for $18, and you can customize your preferred delivery cadence and how many socks you get in each shipment. The available size range is relatively inclusive, as you can select anywhere from a men's size 3 (or women's size 5) to a men's 17. And if you're looking for briefs, Stance also offers underwear subscriptions, too. Note that Stance's distinction between a subscription and a membership can be confusing. Subscriptions feature preselected sets with free subscription deliveries. On the other hand, memberships take things up a notch by giving you sock selection choices, free delivery on all shipments (including non-subscription ones), and a 10 percent discount on all non-subscription purchases. With either plan, keep in mind that Stance does not take returns.

Best for Maternity Clothes: Le Tote Le Tote Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $59/month; $79/month for the Maternity Edit

$59/month; $79/month for the Maternity Edit No. of Items per Box: 4–10

4–10 Free Shipping? Yes Pros & Cons Pros Includes collections for all stages of pregnancy, plus nursing styles

Don't need to clean clothes when returning

Offers different subscription plans Cons Limited size range from 0 to 16

Maternity plan is more expensive than Classic plan Why It Made the List If you don't want to keep your pregnancy clothes, renting may be a great option to minimize post-baby clutter. With a Le Tote Maternity membership, subscribers can choose from both maternity and non-maternity rental styles. The subscription suits everything from the early stages of pregnancy to the third trimester — there are even fits for nursing. You can choose what styles you want, and you don't need to clean anything you end up returning. One drawback to the service is that sizes only range from 0 to 16. Maternity subscriptions are also pricier and more limited than Classic plans. Maternity plans start at $79 for five pieces of clothing in one tote per month, whereas the Classic plan costs $59 for the same amount. Classic plan subscribers may also opt for unlimited totes per month — with four items per tote — whereas Maternity subscribers are limited to two totes per month.

Best for Beach Clothes: Beachly Beachly Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $99/quarter

$99/quarter No. of Items per Box: 4–6

4–6 Free Shipping? Yes, but only with the annual plan Pros & Cons Pros Features items specifically for beach lifestyle

Each box includes up to $475 worth of goods

Options available for men and women Cons Only ships quarterly

Free shipping only available with annual plan Why It Made the List For beach vibes all year-round, treat yourself to a subscription with Beachly, which allows you to choose from a men's, women's, or beauty lifestyle subscription box. Men's and women's clothes boxes include coastal lifestyle products such as sandals, shorts, jackets, tees, jewelry, and other beach goods. Meanwhile, the beauty box contains a selection of cruelty-free, beach-themed products like sun lotions, lip balms, moisturizers, and more. The boxes include up to $475 worth of goodies, and you're guaranteed to get at least 50 percent off of retail prices. Brands featured include established and up-and-coming names like Sun Bum, Post Surf, and more. You can pay $99 per box and shipping each quarter, or you can pay for an annual subscription ($360 for women and $380 for men at checkout) with free shipping upfront. Although you'll only get quarterly deliveries, you'll get about four to six products per box.

Best for Chic Kids' Style: Collective Child Collective Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $20 styling fee

$20 styling fee No. of Items per Box: 4–8

4–8 Free Shipping? Yes Pros & Cons Pros Clothing fits kids up to 12 years old

Features limited distribution brands such as The New Society

Easy to adjust delivery frequency Cons Only geared toward kids under 12 Why It Made the List A try-then-buy subscription with Collective Child makes it easy to pick up très chic outfits for those school portraits and vacation pictures. Based on your personal preferences, each box includes five to eight items from high-quality, limited-distribution brands such as The New Society and Upe for unique looks. The available fits lean elevated and classic, ranging from chunky knits to plaid shearling. When it comes to scheduling, you can receive a set every one, two, or three months. There's a $20 membership fee, but this gets credited toward items you decide to purchase from your sets. You have seven days to select items you want to keep, and you can do a size swap if you love a piece, but it isn't the right size for your child. One logistical matter to consider is that the size range available is limited from newborns to 12-year-olds, so this service isn't the best for teens.