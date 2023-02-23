From Dresses to Jewelry, These Are the 12 Best Clothing Subscription Boxes to Sign Up for Right Now

Even the smallest acts of self-love and self-care make an impact on our lives. And while fashion might not be what anyone typically pictures as self-love, the clothes we wear have the power to ignite our confidence, promote self-expression, and even change our moods. Trying on an outfit that feels just right, trying to choose the right look for that big work presentation, finding something that you feel great and comfortable in for a first date , or the Hawaii trip you've been dreaming of for years — all of it matters. And the best clothing subscription boxes for women capture that little bit of magic that happens when you slip into something new and feel like you: confident, authentic, and ready for anything.

Best Overall: Wantable Wantable Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $20 styling fee

$20 styling fee No. of Items per Box: 7

7 Free Shipping? Yes Pros & Cons Pros Unique themed edits styled by experts

More items in a box than other similar services

20% off if you keep five or more items

$20 monthly styling fee becomes a credit toward items you keep

Size-inclusive: The brand offers sizes XS to 3X Cons If no purchases are made from your box, $20 styling fee is not refundable Why It Made the List Wantable is the best style subscription box for its affordability, variety of options, and expert-curated personal styling experience. There are multiple "edits" to choose from, each curated with seven styles to match the preferences you share through your style quiz. No subscription is necessary, but you can opt to subscribe if you'd like. We also love that you get to set a budget, which will help your stylist choose items that are feasible for you. Wantable offers four edits: Style Edit: curated apparel and accessories from brands like BB Dakota, Z Supply, and Paige

Active Edit: technical and athleisure styles

Sleep and Body Edit: top-drawer selection of bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, and loungewear

Themed Edits: one-of-a-kind, limited-time collections that follow a particular theme, like Spring Break Style The individual items in each box vary between $30 and $100 each, and the more you buy, the more you'll save. If you purchase five or more items from your seven-item box, you'll get a 20% discount, plus your $20 style fee credit. (Note: the styling fee credit can only be applied to each specific edit, so if you don't purchase anything from a particular box, you will still be charged the $20 fee for your next one.) After receiving your box, you'll have five days to try on your pieces, purchase what you love, and return the rest using the included prepaid shipping envelope. If five days isn't enough (maybe it's the holidays and things are hectic), you can use a one-time, three-day extension for your box.

Best Stylist-Curated: Stitch Fix Stitch Fix Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $20 styling fee

$20 styling fee No. of Items per Box: 5

5 Free Shipping? Yes Pros & Cons Pros Opt to have expert stylists create subscription boxes for you

No subscription needed: Shop anytime through the "Freestyle" tab

Your $20 styling fee counts as a credit toward any items you decide to keep

Keep what you love from each box and return the rest

Sustainability-focused in production and packaging

Size inclusive: XS to 3X including Plus, Petite, and Maternity Cons Individual items can be pricey, so be sure to accurately set your budget during the style quiz Why It Made the List Stitch Fix has made personal styling services accessible to everyone; with just a $20 styling fee, you'll have an expert-curated box however often you choose. Stitch Fix offers a variety of subscription plans that can be delivered every two to three weeks, monthly, or every two or three months. But customers can also shop just one "Fix" to give it a try. Alternatively, they can choose their own pieces from the website's Freestyle section as well. At Stitch Fix, your personal stylist is always there for you. You can reach out anytime for advice on how to make trends work for you, what shoes to pair with that dress, or even what styles will best suit your unique body type, lifestyle, and personal style. The company has over 1,000 brands to choose from, including Paige, Madewell, Free People, Kate Spade New York, and more — there's something for everyone. Plus, the more you interact with your stylist, the more tailored your fixes will be to you. Occasionally, Stitch Fix will also partner with celebrities and influencers, like Peloton instructor Emma Lovewell, to guest curate collections. Returns are super convenient, but if you want to keep items from your box, your styling fee counts as a credit. If you love everything in your box and want to keep all five items, you'll get 25% off the purchase.

Best Sustainable Clothing Rentals: Nuuly Nuuly Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $88 per box

$88 per box No. of Items per Box: 6

6 Free Shipping? Yes Pros & Cons Pros Does not discard any clothing items to reduce waste

Rental service with high-end brands and designers, and exclusive vintage pieces

You're able to build your Nuuly box with what you want to wear

One clear-cut pricing plan with optional add-ons

Option to purchase pieces you love

No late fees or damage fees Cons No accessories included in the subscription

Heavily worn items may show signs of wear/repairs Why It Made the List Nuuly is a rental service and online thrift store that helps women shift the way they shop. The company has built its own fashion ecosystem to reduce the waste of one-time purchases and give secondhand pieces new life. The company has taken granular (and larger-scaled) measures to ensure its sustainable measures. For example, rather than using poly bags or plastic hangers, Nuuly ships out its garments in a rental tote that replaces nearly 40 cardboard boxes. Each clothing item also goes through a hand inspection process; anything that needs mending — without compromising quality — will be repaired to prolong its rental lifespan. But once an item is damaged or unwearable, it is upcycled into new products. Items are also resold through Nuuly Thrift, where 1% of its revenue goes toward funding CO2 removal technologies through Stripe Climate. Additionally, Nuuly donates out-of-circulation rentals for work and everyday wear to The Wardrobe, a nonprofit that works to eliminate clothing insecurity in Philadelphia. For $88 per month, Nuuly members will receive a box filled with six items of their choice. The company addresses a number of style preferences and offers hundreds of designers and brands to choose from, including Anthropologie, Gal Meets Glam, Free People, and more. You can also score exclusive vintage pieces, so there's a little something for everyone.

Best Styled-For-You Rentals: Armoire Armoire Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $79 per month

$79 per month No. of Items per Box: 4-7 or unlimited

4-7 or unlimited Free Shipping? Yes Pros & Cons Pros Flexible returns — keep your old items until the new ones arrive

Showcases rising women- and POC-owned brands

Size-inclusive with sizes 0 to 3X and selective stocking of sizes 0R to 24W and maternity

Curated personalized styles, but you always have the final say in what you receive

Complimentary monthly personal stylist appointment and ongoing support Cons No option to purchase items if you love them Why It Made the List Armoire is a clothing rental service with professional styling built in. The company is dedicated to helping you feel confident in your own skin, so it carries sizes 0 to 3X, including a select stock of styles in sizes 0R to 24W, and maternity clothes, as well. You can even take advantage of a one-on-one fit appointment with a professional stylist to help you identify your perfect fit. Once you subscribe to Armoire and take your personal style quiz, your personal stylist will curate a closet for you. You'll be able to approve or swap items as you see fit, which means you'll never be stuck with something you'd never wear. The company also has a unique return system: Normally, you'd have to send your items back in order to unlock your next shipment, but with Armoire, you're able to keep and continue wearing your current items until your new shipment arrives in your mailbox. Every month, you can take advantage of a one-on-one appointment with your stylist, but you'll also have unlimited access to message stylists throughout the month for advice (detailed feedback on your box is welcome), style tips, or answers to any questions you have.

Best for Special Events: Rent the Runway Rent the Runway Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $94 per month

$94 per month No. of Items per Box: 4-16

4-16 Free Shipping? Yes Pros & Cons Pros Flexibility to switch between the three available plans or cancel anytime

Fast and free shipping

You choose which items you'd like to receive in your box

800+ brands and tens of thousands of designer styles to choose from Cons No option to purchase a piece if you love it

Popular items tend to show visible wear Why It Made the List It's tricky to find a look specific to a special occasion; you want to look and feel your best, wear something memorable, and maybe even step outside your comfort zone. But doing that every time you have a new event can quickly balloon out of control for your budget. Rent the Runway is one of the best clothing subscription boxes for women because it requires zero commitments while still allowing you access to the world's largest shared designer closet of over 800 brands — sizes 00 to 22 included. Here's a breakdown of the plans Rent the Runway offers: Four designer items per month: $69 trial month, and $94 per month after that

Eight items per month in two shipments: $99 per month for two months, and $144 per month after that

Sixteen items per month in four shipments: $169 per month for two months, and $235 per month after that Rent the Runway even did the math on how much you'd save: With the company's most-popular eight-item plan, you'd wear over $4,000 in designer fashion for less than $18 per item. Your items will arrive ready to wear, with dry cleaning, shipping, and returns included so that you can focus on the excitement of your new outfit and where you're wearing it!

Best Jewelry: Rocksbox Rocksbox Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $21 per month

$21 per month No. of Items per Box: 3

3 Free Shipping? Yes Pros & Cons Pros Access to unlimited rentals and unlimited swaps of designer jewelry

Member discounts on purchasing jewelry from your subscription box

$21 monthly subscription fee counts as a credit for any box item purchases

Loyalty rewards, shopping credits, and other exclusive perks Cons Limited quantity of designers available Why It Made the List Rocksbox is the perfect way for you to affordably add a little sparkle with new jewelry without any risk since you'll be renting, which is especially great if you're trying to accessorize a look for a special occasion. You'll have access to unlimited rentals of designer jewelry with unlimited swaps. Each set includes three pieces for just $21 per month, and the $21 can be applied as a credit toward any jewelry purchased from your set. You'll also enjoy a members-only discount when purchasing jewelry outright. As a member of Rocksbox, you'll receive three hand-selected pieces of jewelry that you can wear as many times as you like. Once you've had your run with them, you can return the jewelry to unlock your next set. There are thousands of exclusive and designer styles from brands like Kendra Scott and Kate Spade to choose from. You'll be able to create a wish list and even your own monthly sets, or can have a personal stylist choose your jewelry for you.

Best Plus-Size Clothing: Dia & Co Dia & Co Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $18

$18 No. of Items per Box: 3-7

3-7 Free Shipping? Yes Pros & Cons Pros Highly curated plus-size clothing with sizes ranging from 10 to 32

An in-depth style quiz on sizing and preferences

A professional stylist curates your box each month

Multiple plans with straightforward pricing based on your needs

Options to purchase styled and themed one-time boxes Cons Hard to see individual item pricing before you subscribe

Styles not frequently updated Why It Made the List It's rare for a company to truly specialize — all too often, brands go wide rather than deep into a niche. That's why Dia & Co is one of the best clothing subscription boxes for women who wear sizes 10 to 32 (1XL to 5XL). The company only offers those sizes, so you can trust you're getting a stylist-curated box of on-trend styles that fit your unique body type and shape. The Dia & Co subscription starts with a style quiz. You'll answer questions about your style preferences, body type, and sizing to help your personal stylist choose the perfect pieces to fit your body, wardrobe, and lifestyle. Every month, you'll receive a box of clothes chosen by your stylist, with the option to purchase the ones you love. You can return the rest with free shipping, exchanges are always included. There are three subscription options to choose from: Three items per month for $18, billed quarterly

Five items per month for $24, billed quarterly

Seven items per month for $30, billed quarterly Beyond the subscription plans, Dia & Co also offers curated one-time boxes around specific themes, like must-have tops, business-ready looks, or a "basics refresh" box.

Best Lingerie: Adore Me Adore Me Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $39.95 per month

$39.95 per month No. of Items per Box: 4-7

4-7 Free Shipping? Yes Pros & Cons Pros Hundreds of styles across bras and panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, swimwear, and more

77 sizes, A-I cups, and 30-46 bands, and always adding more

All original, thoughtfully designed pieces

Huge focus on sustainability Cons Only one subscription box plan — other membership plan is just for discounts

Can only cancel by emailing customer service Why It Made the List Adore Me was the first lingerie brand that offered extended sizing across multiple styles and categories, so they've been paving the way for inclusivity for years. The company is even B Corp Certified for meeting high standards of social and environmental impacts. While the company isn't a typical subscription box, it is a phenomenal way to save money on size-inclusive bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, lounge items, and swimwear. Adore Me offers two membership plans: Adore Me VIP and Adore Me Elite. Regardless of the plan you choose (or if you shop on your own), you'll enjoy sustainably made and packaged, eco-conscious designs with extended sizing. The Adore Me VIP membership gives you access to $39.95 a month in store credit, first looks on new monthly drops, exclusive sales, and rewards with every purchase (every sixth set is free!), and your membership fee counts as a store credit each month that rolls over and never expires. On this plan, shipping and exchanges are free, but returns are $5.95. The Adore Me Elite membership is a bit different, as it is a try-on service that lets customers test out clothing before keeping them — with seven days to decide. Though this plan is also $39.95 per month, $20 of that fee is credited to what you decide to keep. You'll enjoy all of the perks of the VIP membership along with free returns and a custom style profile with recommendations just for you.

Best Athletic Clothing & Leggings: Fabletics Fabletics Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $59.95 per month

$59.95 per month No. of Items per Box: Varies (membership fee becomes credit, which counts toward any two-piece outfit or item up to $100)

Varies (membership fee becomes credit, which counts toward any two-piece outfit or item up to $100) Free Shipping? On orders over $49.95 Pros & Cons Pros Over 2 million members, so you know the quality is tried and true

20 to 50% discount with VIP membership

Free members-only access to on-demand workouts through the Fabletics FIT app

Size-inclusive with sizes XXS-4XL (2-24) Cons If you forget to skip a month before the deadline, you'll still be charged Why It Made the List Fabletics has an incredible assortment of leggings, loungewear, sets, shorts, bras, and more — and the company's membership is well-loved, with over 2 million members and counting. As a VIP member, you'll get activewear at incredible prices. A Fabletics membership isn't a typical subscription box but instead gives you access to special perks. Your $59.95 membership fee becomes a promotional member credit that can be redeemed for any two-piece outfit or item up to $100 (you'll have up to one year to use your member credit). Shipping is free for members on orders over $49.95, but you're still saving because every item on Fabletics and Yitty.com is discounted up to 50%. There's always something fresh to add to your wardrobe since Fabletics launches new arrivals every week. When you first start your membership, you'll unlock major savings with a welcome offer, which typically includes promotions like 70% off two leggings for $24, and more. And of course, supporting body-positive brands like Lizzo's Yitty line feels good — and all of your member discounts apply to both Fabletics and Yitty.

Best Variety: Le Tote Le Tote Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $59 per month

$59 per month No. of Items per Box: 4-15

4-15 Free Shipping? Yes Pros & Cons Pros Curate your wish list with items you'd love to try

Option to keep what you love from your rental box for up to half off the retail price

Receive a prepaid USPS shipping label and return bag with every tote

Stylist-curated rental boxes, but you have the final say on the items you receive

Can opt for a plan that includes both clothing and accessories Cons Pricing is confusing and difficult to find on the website

To avoid costly damage fees, you'd need the extra $5 per month insurance plan Why It Made the List Le Tote is a rental-based subscription box perfect for women who wear lots of hats (metaphorically speaking). How do you typically shop for a morning volunteering at your kiddo's school, that big presentation to the CEO of your company, the vacation you're planning for your fifth anniversary with your partner, or a girls' night out? Instead of having to thumb the racks at store after store, trudging to the fitting rooms and trying on outfits for hours, you can fill out your preferences on the Le Tote style quiz and shop for all the roles you play without leaving your home. The company carries sizes XXS to XXL (or 0 to 16) and features brands like Splendid, BCBGeneration, Vince Camuto, Rebecca Minkoff, and more. Every "tote" you receive is styled for you with looks you'll (hopefully) love based on: the looks you've added to your wish list, your size preferences, and the feedback you give on pieces each month. After your stylist puts together your tote for that month, you'll have the final say and can use the Tote Swap feature to switch out items you're not a fan of. Le Tote offers a number of plans and pricing options in two varieties: classic and maternity. The maternity plan is a standout from other clothing subscription boxes and is perfect for receiving stylish outfits throughout pregnancy without breaking the bank for clothes you're only wearing temporarily. Both the classic and maternity plans feature one monthly tote where you can receive at minimum five clothing items and three accessories for $80 or up to 10 clothing items and five accessories for $119 on the highest plan. You also have the option of receiving just apparel without accessories, with plans beginning at $79 a month. If you are the "more is more" type of shopper and want a more frequent wardrobe rotation, Le Tote additionally offers monthly unlimited totes plans under the classic subscription starting at $79 a month and a two-totes monthly plan starting at $89 under the Maternity.

Best Size-Inclusive Subscription: Gwynnie Bee Gwynnie Bee Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $49 per month

$49 per month No. of Items per Box: 1-10

1-10 Free Shipping? Yes Pros & Cons Pros Rent items and wear them as often as you like, or buy them for less than the retail price

Size inclusive with sizes 0 to 32

Multiple plan options with free or discounted trial also available based on chosen plan

Top brands and curated collections Cons More expensive rental service than others on the list since it's per item Why It Made the List After its beginnings as solely a plus-sized service, Gwynnie Bee is now a size-inclusive clothing subscription box for women who wear sizes 0 to 32. And though the company doesn't offer specific petite or tall sizing, those who wear those sizes can shop two thoughtfully curated collections: one for members under 5 feet 6 inches, and one for those who are 5 foot 9 or over. At Gwynnie Bee, you'll rent individual pieces and choose a plan with the number of items you'd like to rent at a time. This means total flexibility: Wear a piece once and swap it out, or wear it again and again until you're ready for something new. The company has six plans, from one item for $49 a month to 10 items for $199 a month. Especially for those who attend lots of events or appear in photos often, the 10-item plan makes sense — fashionistas will be able to wear a new outfit for every occasion more sustainably and affordably.