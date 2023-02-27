Lifestyle Fashion 12 Clothing Subscription Boxes That Cater to Men Get streetwear, watches, and even sustainable fashion shipped to you on a recurring basis By Amanda Prahl Updated on February 27, 2023 01:23 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: urbazon / Getty Images The best clothing subscription boxes for men can build guys' wardrobes — and confidence — without having to sift through racks and racks at a store. Whether given as a gift or picked out for one's self, these subscriptions offer the chance to explore men's fashion through a variety of shirts, pants, blazers, T-shirts, shoes, and accessories of all stripes. With regular deliveries and curated selections, men can enjoy trying new styles and figuring out what works best for them. Finding the best men's clothing subscription boxes requires sorting through plenty of options on the market. There are boxes to cover every style and niche imaginable, but the cream of the crop are the subscriptions that provide great value, high-quality pieces, and a level of flexibility and creativity to explore a guy's unique sense of style. Best Clothing Subscription Boxes for Men in 2023 Best Overall: Stitch Fix Best for Versatility: Trendy Butler Best for Streetwear: ThreadBeast Best for Essentials: Basic Man Best for Accessories: Gentleman's Box Best for Contemporary Menswear: Menlo Club Best for Statement Accessories: SprezzaBox Best for Watches: Watch Gang Best for Underwear: Stance Best for Rentals: Taelor Best for Sustainable Fashion: ThreadLab Best for T-Shirts: Tomorrows Laundry Best Overall: Stitch Fix Stitch Fix Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $20 per boxNo. of Items Per Box: 5Free Shipping? YesPros & Cons Pros Curation updated with each boxFee can be credited toward purchaseFree shipping and returns Cons Items vary widely in priceCan't pre-choose items Why It Made the List With a try-on model and a wide variety of brands offered, Stitch Fix is the top choice among the best clothing subscription boxes for men. It's ideal for those who are trying to expand their style or just want to test out different pieces without committing to buying right away. Stitch Fix operates on a rent-to-buy model, allowing you to try on a nearly unlimited supply of new clothes and accessories, curated for you by a stylist while taking your preferences and ongoing feedback into account. After an initial intake quiz, you'll start receiving boxes of curated clothes and accessories that an expert stylist thinks will suit your taste and sizing. If you like something — or several things — you can make an outright purchase. The "styling fee" you pay for each box comes back to you as credit toward your purchases, and anything you don't like can be sent back for free. Deliveries can be set on a "typical" schedule, like a monthly delivery, or customized to your schedule, allowing more flexibility in how often you're trying out new pieces. Best for Versatility: Trendy Butler Trendy Butler Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $65 per boxNo. of Items Per Box: 2Free Shipping? NoPros & Cons Pros Good value for the priceCurated to match your styleFree returns and exchanges Cons Only two items per monthCan't request specific items Why It Made the List If you're more interested in building a versatile wardrobe than getting premade outfits, consider Trendy Butler. The process begins with a survey of your style preferences, allowing you to build a personal style profile to guide stylists' choices for your pieces. Then, every month, you'll receive two items that align with your results. While you can't request individual items, you can input preferences about what kinds of pieces you'd like to add to your wardrobe. Trendy Butler only sends two items per month, less than competitors that send more items, but it features quality pieces from notable brands that are designed to become wardrobe staples. Plus, if you get items you don't like or that don't fit you, it's free and easy to return or exchange them for something else. That feedback will also be added to your profile to avoid sending similar items in the future. Best for Streetwear: ThreadBeast ThreadBeast Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $60 per boxNo. of Items Per Box: 2-11Free Shipping? YesPros & Cons Pros Can request certain itemsCurated to your styleShipping included Cons No guaranteed item selectionsCan't buy items separatelyNo returns except for sizing Why It Made the List Clothing subscription boxes aren't just for fancy clothes — ThreadBeast is all about bringing the curated experience to streetwear. The subscription offers four different plans to suit your budget and your preferred number of new pieces. The Basic Plan includes two or three items monthly and from there goes all the way up to the Baller Plan, which features nine to 11 items per box, including accessories and shoes. Your subscription starts with inputting information about your style preferences. It is possible to request that certain items be included in your boxes, but there are no guarantees that all of those requests will be fulfilled. Returns are not available, except to exchange for sizing issues, and there are no options for buying individual pieces separately, so ThreadBeast can be a little bit more "locked in" than some of the other subscriptions included on this list. Best for Essentials: Basic Man Basic Man Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $20 per monthNo. of Items Per Box: 3Free Shipping? YesPros & Cons Pros Quality basic items Includes sustainable materialsFree shipping in the U.S. Cons Can't customize selectionsNo returns except for sizing or damage Why It Made the List Comfort is the name of the game when you get a Basic Man subscription. Having comfortable, quality T-shirts, socks, and underwear can make a big difference in how you feel getting dressed, and Basic Man ensures you have a constant supply of fresh, well-made basics. Each box includes a T-shirt, a pair of boxer briefs, and a pair of socks, all made from environmentally friendly, sustainable, and comfortable materials. Pieces included in Basic Man boxes are of great quality, but subscribers are unable to choose anything about them other than the sizing. Cut, style, and color are all selected for you, and returns are not accepted, other than to replace damaged items, or — in some cases — to address a poorly-fitting item. If you find an item you love, you can also purchase additional items separately in the Get Basic online store, separate from your subscription. Best for Accessories: Gentleman's Box Gentleman's Box Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $35 per boxNo. of Items Per Box: 4-6Free Shipping? YesPros & Cons Pros Good value for the priceIndividual items availableBoxes include coordinating items Cons Can't personally choose itemsCan't purchase past boxes Why It Made the List Featuring classic, curated accessories, Gentleman's Box is ideal for any man looking to give his sense of style some polish. Each monthly box features a variety of men's fashion accessories: ties, socks, suspenders, tie clips, cuff links, and more. To improve the experience even further, most boxes are curated so that the items coordinate well with one another, creating a more luxurious, styled appearance. Individual items cannot, however, be picked out personally by subscribers. The basic subscription is a month-to-month payment, but you can also prepay on a quarterly, biannual, or annual basis, each of which will lower the cost per box. Gentleman's Box items are generally in fairly neutral, subtle, or classic styles, making them particularly useful and unlikely to go out of style anytime soon. The result is an easy mix-and-match selection of accessories that can seamlessly fit into any wardrobe. Best for Contemporary Menswear: Menlo Club Menlo Box Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $60 per boxNo. of Items Per Box: 2-3Free Shipping? YesPros & Cons Pros Curated to match taste and seasonsDiscounts to purchase itemsExclusive sales, access, and more Cons Can't hand-select itemsFewer items per box Why It Made the List Menlo Club brings together top menswear, athleisure, and footwear brands for a curated experience of the best in contemporary men's fashion. Although each box only includes two or three items, they're well worth it and curated specifically to your style preferences and suitable for the current season. Monthly subscribers will get a good mix of themed boxes, with a year typically including two boxes with athleisure wear, two months of footwear, and eight boxes of contemporary menswear (blazers, pants, hats, and other similar items). If you're not interested in getting items every month, there is also a seasonal subscription option that delivers boxes on a quarterly basis. A subscription also provides a 25 percent discount on purchases from the Menlo House online store, plus access to an "insider" community that shares exclusive sales, giveaways, sneak peeks, and more. One downside is returns are not allowed, but subscribers can exchange items for sizing reasons. Best for Statement Accessories: SprezzaBox SprezzaBox Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $28 per boxNo. of Items Per Box: 5-6Free Shipping? YesPros & Cons Pros Multiple box options each monthFree shippingQuality, stylish selections Cons Can't choose specific itemsNo returns or exchanges Why It Made the List SprezzaBox has bold, statement pieces that allow you to take more fashion risks, have more options, and experiment with what styles feel best to you. The stylish subscription, like several others, focuses mainly on accessories; every box includes a tie and a pair of socks, plus a few other accessories and a personal grooming product. A month-to-month subscription is the basic plan, but you can save a few dollars per month by signing up for a prepaid subscription for up to a year. What sets SprezzaBox apart is its variety and bold choices. While you can't select individual items for your boxes (although you can purchase them separately), you can choose between multiple box options each month rather than being locked into a single curated box. The boxes also tend to include more colorful and patterned accessories, but there are also neutral-toned options too. Best for Watches: Watch Gang Watch Gang Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $37.50 per watchNo. of Items Per Box: 1Free Shipping? NoPros & Cons Pros Different tiers for budgetsIncludes community accessChance to win high-end watches Cons Can't make your own selectionsCannot customize for sizing Why It Made the List Add the finishing touch to any outfit with the creative, luxurious watches featured by Watch Gang. This subscription box is exclusive to one type of accessory: well-made luxury watches. Start by taking a survey to share more about your style preferences, giving the curators ideas on what types of watches to send you. The three tiers of subscriptions can fit into any budget; the Original Tier helps you build a base of "beginner" watches that are still beautiful and quality, while the Black Tier offers a wider variety and higher-priced watches. The Platinum Tier offers the most luxurious brands and the most expensive watches. Subscribers have the flexibility to choose from monthly, quarterly, or custom deliveries. For the risk-takers, Watch Gang also offers a "mystery box" subscription — you won't know what watch you're getting until your delivery arrives. The subscription also includes access to a community of fellow watch lovers, along with exclusive discounts, sales, and a weekly drawing to win watches from some of the most famous luxury brands like TAG Heuer and Rolex. Watch Gang is a great way to try different styles and types of watches at a lower price point than buying in a store. Best for Underwear: Stance Stance Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $17.95 (socks) or $18.95 (underwear) per monthNo. of Items Per Box: 1-4Free Shipping? YesPros & Cons Pros Can make your own selectionsCurated recommendationsFree shipping Cons Subscription limited to socks and underwearNo returns Why It Made the List Start building your style from the lowest layer up by subscribing to Stance. The company sells high-quality, comfortable basics, including socks, underwear, T-shirts, hoodies, and sweatpants. Although the online store sells all of these items separately, the subscription service only offers deliveries of socks and underwear. Unfortunately, you cannot combine the two into a single subscription, so if you want both, you'll need to set up two subscriptions. Each Stance subscription delivers new pairs of socks or underwear either on a monthly or quarterly schedule, with the ability for subscribers to view recommendations and select individual pieces. For sock subscriptions, you can choose between one and four pairs each month, while underwear subscriptions go up to three pairs per month, with deliveries made on a monthly or quarterly basis. Sock plans range from one to four pairs per month, and underwear plans offer one to three pairs per month. It's also possible to choose your own delivery schedule, or buy additional pieces through the online store. Best for Rentals: Taelor Taelor Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $88 per monthNo. of Items Per Box: 4Free Shipping? YesPros & Cons Pros Two shipments every monthDiscounts to purchase itemsFree shipping and laundry Cons Only goes up to size XLStyling done mostly by AICan't choose individual pieces Why It Made the List Taelor is a streamlined clothing rental service, offering straightforward rentals along with a rent-to-buy option from top men's clothing brands. Each month, you'll receive up to two boxes of clothing items, each with four items in it. You can keep the items as long as you want before returning them, or purchase some or all of the items and keep them permanently. Boxes need to be returned for your next box to be shipped out, so keep this in mind if you're working on a specific schedule. Note, boxes don't roll over between months. With that being said, however, it does come with a few limitations. After an initial consultation with a human stylist, most of the selections are made through AI, which could affect how well your selections match your actual tastes. Additionally, the sizes offered are a little more limited than some other subscriptions, with most pieces only offered up to XL. Best for Sustainable Fashion: ThreadLab ThreadLab Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $99 per monthNo. of Items Per Box: 1-8Free Shipping? YesPros & Cons Pros Customized to your tastes Can preview and edit selectionsEco-friendly brands Cons On the pricier sideMostly neutral and casual styles Why It Made the List If you want your fashion choices to reflect your personal values, then ThreadLab might be the subscription service you've been looking for. The bare bones of the service are similar to other clothing subscriptions, where you start by inputting information about your sizing and style preferences. The algorithm will recommend items, which you can preview and approve before they're shipped to you. Subscribers can choose between three subscription tiers for more or fewer items per box. What ThreadLab does to set itself apart is to also sync your fashion choices with the causes that matter to you. The company partners with a variety of sustainable, eco-friendly brands and works to match customers with brands whose missions match their values. ThreadLab also offers a flexible return policy, and you don't necessarily have to subscribe — instead, you can set up order deliveries as often or as infrequently as you like. Best for T-Shirts: Tomorrows Laundry Tomorrows Laundry Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $75 per monthNo. of Items Per Box: 1-2Free Shipping? YesPros & Cons Pros High-quality itemsDiscounts for online shopFree shipping Cons On the more expensive sideFewer itemsCan't choose own items Why It Made the List Anyone with an eye for style will tell you that a core wardrobe of quality basics is vital, and that's exactly what Tomorrows Laundry aims to provide. Rather than providing a wider variety of pieces, the brand is all about mastering a handful of basics: outerwear, sweats, and their signature offering of T-shirts. Its tees come in several cuts, colors, and styles, which are a core component in its monthly subscription box. Each box only features one or two items, which is a lower quantity than many other subscriptions. However, subscribers will get access to a 30 percent discount on all purchases from the online store, along with free shipping. It's a great way to build a wardrobe of reliable basics at a higher quality. Final Verdict Choosing the best clothing subscription box for any man requires considering each individual's priorities, whether that's variety, price, or a particular type of item. Each of the options above has plenty to recommend them, but if you're looking for a good starting point or a surefire win, Stitch Fix hits all the key points of a great clothing subscription. With reasonable prices, a keep-what-you-love model, and a wide variety of styles and brands to choose from, it's a flexible service that lets guys build their closets without being overwhelming. Factors to Consider Before Signing Up for a Clothing Subscription Service Choosing a clothing subscription service is like choosing any other clothing — highly personal. In general, it's important to balance out several different factors and decide which aspects are the most important to you. Budget One of the first factors you'll encounter is the cost of a box. Consider how much you're truly willing to spend, as well as what the typical cost of purchasing the same items elsewhere might be. Additionally, some subscriptions also include discounts for outside purchases from the brand; keep that in mind when considering budget too. Renting or Buying How much room do you have in your space to add new pieces to your wardrobe? Some subscriptions feature a rental model, while others only allow you to purchase outright. Others offer a rent-to-buy option for pieces you want to keep. Choose a subscription model that works with your space constraints and storage preferences. Level of Control Some clothing subscriptions allow for a high level of subscriber input — or even allow subscribers to handpick their items — and others just curate picks using an algorithm based on your stated preferences. Consider whether you want to take the time to personally choose items, or save time and take the risk of stylists and/or algorithms choosing for you. Types of Pieces What pieces are you looking for in your wardrobe? Different boxes may focus more on different items, whether that's basics, everyday and athletic wear, business attire, or accessories. Most subscription services have "sample" or past boxes available to view online so that you can get a feel for what they tend to feature. There are a few subscriptions that offer head-to-toe styling (tops, bottoms, accessories), but they will often come at a higher price point. Schedule and Flexibility Consider how often you truly need or want new clothing items, and look for a subscription service that offers a schedule to suit your preferences. The majority of subscription boxes function, by default, on a monthly delivery model, but that's not true for all of them or all of the time. There are services that offer weekly, biweekly, monthly, and even custom delivery frequencies, so make sure to check the website for more information. Frequently Asked Questions How do clothing subscription boxes work? Clothing subscription boxes work similarly to most other product subscription boxes. For a set, regular fee, you'll receive shipments of clothes and related items. Some subscriptions allow customers to provide feedback in choosing individual items, while others curate simply based on customers' stated preferences and other factors. There are also some clothing subscriptions that function on a rental or rent-to-buy model rather than your subscription fee purchasing the items outright. What types of clothes do you get in a clothing subscription box for men? Men's clothing subscriptions can include a wide range of items. Some boxes offer more of a variety of pieces, while others focus more on specific niches, like basics, accessories, or athletic wear. Most subscription boxes will feature some or all of the following: suits, pants, basics like socks and underwear, outerwear, shoes, and accessories like ties, belts, and cuff links. How much is a clothing subscription box per month? Price is determined by a variety of factors that include the types of items featured, how many items are in each box, and what tier of subscription you have signed up for. Among the picks listed here, options can run as low as $20 and under per month, while others can go for over $100 per month, especially for higher tiers. Are the clothes in clothing subscription boxes high quality? The quality of clothing subscriptions will vary, as with any clothing brand. In general, clothing subscription boxes typically curate for a balance of affordability and quality. You'll see some subscriptions carry brands you already know, while others also produce items in-house. Many feature the names of some of their top brands on their websites, so you can often get a sense of the quality by checking there. Do clothing subscriptions allow you to skip a month? The ability to skip a month depends on the individual service, but the majority of subscriptions do have that option. Typically, skipping a month will also mean you don't pay for that month, but it's important to check with customer service to confirm, especially if your subscription involves prepaying several months ahead of time. Methodology To find the best clothing subscription boxes for men, our team researched over two dozen services. Companies were evaluated based on the following criteria: Subscription priceNumber of subscription plansNumber of items per boxShipping feesBrand varietyAvailable discountsDelivery capabilitiesAccess to customer service Subscriptions that offer multiple items at a discounted price and the option to handpick pieces fared particularly well. Companies with free shipping and flexible plans were also given extra points in the scoring phase. Services with a limited delivery scope did not make it past the initial research stage.