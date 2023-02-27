12 Clothing Subscription Boxes That Cater to Men

Finding the best men's clothing subscription boxes requires sorting through plenty of options on the market. There are boxes to cover every style and niche imaginable, but the cream of the crop are the subscriptions that provide great value, high-quality pieces, and a level of flexibility and creativity to explore a guy's unique sense of style.

The best clothing subscription boxes for men can build guys' wardrobes — and confidence — without having to sift through racks and racks at a store. Whether given as a gift or picked out for one's self, these subscriptions offer the chance to explore men's fashion through a variety of shirts, pants, blazers, T-shirts, shoes, and accessories of all stripes. With regular deliveries and curated selections, men can enjoy trying new styles and figuring out what works best for them.

Best Overall: Stitch Fix Stitch Fix Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $20 per box

$20 per box No. of Items Per Box: 5

5 Free Shipping? Yes Pros & Cons Pros Curation updated with each box

Fee can be credited toward purchase

Free shipping and returns Cons Items vary widely in price

Can't pre-choose items Why It Made the List With a try-on model and a wide variety of brands offered, Stitch Fix is the top choice among the best clothing subscription boxes for men. It's ideal for those who are trying to expand their style or just want to test out different pieces without committing to buying right away. Stitch Fix operates on a rent-to-buy model, allowing you to try on a nearly unlimited supply of new clothes and accessories, curated for you by a stylist while taking your preferences and ongoing feedback into account. After an initial intake quiz, you'll start receiving boxes of curated clothes and accessories that an expert stylist thinks will suit your taste and sizing. If you like something — or several things — you can make an outright purchase. The "styling fee" you pay for each box comes back to you as credit toward your purchases, and anything you don't like can be sent back for free. Deliveries can be set on a "typical" schedule, like a monthly delivery, or customized to your schedule, allowing more flexibility in how often you're trying out new pieces.

Best for Versatility: Trendy Butler Trendy Butler Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $65 per box

$65 per box No. of Items Per Box: 2

2 Free Shipping? No Pros & Cons Pros Good value for the price

Curated to match your style

Free returns and exchanges Cons Only two items per month

Can't request specific items Why It Made the List If you're more interested in building a versatile wardrobe than getting premade outfits, consider Trendy Butler. The process begins with a survey of your style preferences, allowing you to build a personal style profile to guide stylists' choices for your pieces. Then, every month, you'll receive two items that align with your results. While you can't request individual items, you can input preferences about what kinds of pieces you'd like to add to your wardrobe. Trendy Butler only sends two items per month, less than competitors that send more items, but it features quality pieces from notable brands that are designed to become wardrobe staples. Plus, if you get items you don't like or that don't fit you, it's free and easy to return or exchange them for something else. That feedback will also be added to your profile to avoid sending similar items in the future.

Best for Streetwear: ThreadBeast ThreadBeast Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $60 per box

$60 per box No. of Items Per Box: 2-11

2-11 Free Shipping? Yes Pros & Cons Pros Can request certain items

Curated to your style

Shipping included Cons No guaranteed item selections

Can't buy items separately

No returns except for sizing Why It Made the List Clothing subscription boxes aren't just for fancy clothes — ThreadBeast is all about bringing the curated experience to streetwear. The subscription offers four different plans to suit your budget and your preferred number of new pieces. The Basic Plan includes two or three items monthly and from there goes all the way up to the Baller Plan, which features nine to 11 items per box, including accessories and shoes. Your subscription starts with inputting information about your style preferences. It is possible to request that certain items be included in your boxes, but there are no guarantees that all of those requests will be fulfilled. Returns are not available, except to exchange for sizing issues, and there are no options for buying individual pieces separately, so ThreadBeast can be a little bit more "locked in" than some of the other subscriptions included on this list.

Best for Essentials: Basic Man Basic Man Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $20 per month

$20 per month No. of Items Per Box: 3

3 Free Shipping? Yes Pros & Cons Pros Quality basic items

Includes sustainable materials

Free shipping in the U.S. Cons Can't customize selections

No returns except for sizing or damage Why It Made the List Comfort is the name of the game when you get a Basic Man subscription. Having comfortable, quality T-shirts, socks, and underwear can make a big difference in how you feel getting dressed, and Basic Man ensures you have a constant supply of fresh, well-made basics. Each box includes a T-shirt, a pair of boxer briefs, and a pair of socks, all made from environmentally friendly, sustainable, and comfortable materials. Pieces included in Basic Man boxes are of great quality, but subscribers are unable to choose anything about them other than the sizing. Cut, style, and color are all selected for you, and returns are not accepted, other than to replace damaged items, or — in some cases — to address a poorly-fitting item. If you find an item you love, you can also purchase additional items separately in the Get Basic online store, separate from your subscription.

Best for Accessories: Gentleman's Box Gentleman's Box Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $35 per box

$35 per box No. of Items Per Box: 4-6

4-6 Free Shipping? Yes Pros & Cons Pros Good value for the price

Individual items available

Boxes include coordinating items Cons Can't personally choose items

Can't purchase past boxes Why It Made the List Featuring classic, curated accessories, Gentleman's Box is ideal for any man looking to give his sense of style some polish. Each monthly box features a variety of men's fashion accessories: ties, socks, suspenders, tie clips, cuff links, and more. To improve the experience even further, most boxes are curated so that the items coordinate well with one another, creating a more luxurious, styled appearance. Individual items cannot, however, be picked out personally by subscribers. The basic subscription is a month-to-month payment, but you can also prepay on a quarterly, biannual, or annual basis, each of which will lower the cost per box. Gentleman's Box items are generally in fairly neutral, subtle, or classic styles, making them particularly useful and unlikely to go out of style anytime soon. The result is an easy mix-and-match selection of accessories that can seamlessly fit into any wardrobe.

Best for Contemporary Menswear: Menlo Club Menlo Box Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $60 per box

$60 per box No. of Items Per Box: 2-3

2-3 Free Shipping? Yes Pros & Cons Pros Curated to match taste and seasons

Discounts to purchase items

Exclusive sales, access, and more Cons Can't hand-select items

Fewer items per box Why It Made the List Menlo Club brings together top menswear, athleisure, and footwear brands for a curated experience of the best in contemporary men's fashion. Although each box only includes two or three items, they're well worth it and curated specifically to your style preferences and suitable for the current season. Monthly subscribers will get a good mix of themed boxes, with a year typically including two boxes with athleisure wear, two months of footwear, and eight boxes of contemporary menswear (blazers, pants, hats, and other similar items). If you're not interested in getting items every month, there is also a seasonal subscription option that delivers boxes on a quarterly basis. A subscription also provides a 25 percent discount on purchases from the Menlo House online store, plus access to an "insider" community that shares exclusive sales, giveaways, sneak peeks, and more. One downside is returns are not allowed, but subscribers can exchange items for sizing reasons.

Best for Statement Accessories: SprezzaBox SprezzaBox Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $28 per box

$28 per box No. of Items Per Box: 5-6

5-6 Free Shipping? Yes Pros & Cons Pros Multiple box options each month

Free shipping

Quality, stylish selections Cons Can't choose specific items

No returns or exchanges Why It Made the List SprezzaBox has bold, statement pieces that allow you to take more fashion risks, have more options, and experiment with what styles feel best to you. The stylish subscription, like several others, focuses mainly on accessories; every box includes a tie and a pair of socks, plus a few other accessories and a personal grooming product. A month-to-month subscription is the basic plan, but you can save a few dollars per month by signing up for a prepaid subscription for up to a year. What sets SprezzaBox apart is its variety and bold choices. While you can't select individual items for your boxes (although you can purchase them separately), you can choose between multiple box options each month rather than being locked into a single curated box. The boxes also tend to include more colorful and patterned accessories, but there are also neutral-toned options too.

Best for Watches: Watch Gang Watch Gang Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $37.50 per watch

$37.50 per watch No. of Items Per Box: 1

1 Free Shipping? No Pros & Cons Pros Different tiers for budgets

Includes community access

Chance to win high-end watches Cons Can't make your own selections

Cannot customize for sizing Why It Made the List Add the finishing touch to any outfit with the creative, luxurious watches featured by Watch Gang. This subscription box is exclusive to one type of accessory: well-made luxury watches. Start by taking a survey to share more about your style preferences, giving the curators ideas on what types of watches to send you. The three tiers of subscriptions can fit into any budget; the Original Tier helps you build a base of "beginner" watches that are still beautiful and quality, while the Black Tier offers a wider variety and higher-priced watches. The Platinum Tier offers the most luxurious brands and the most expensive watches. Subscribers have the flexibility to choose from monthly, quarterly, or custom deliveries. For the risk-takers, Watch Gang also offers a "mystery box" subscription — you won't know what watch you're getting until your delivery arrives. The subscription also includes access to a community of fellow watch lovers, along with exclusive discounts, sales, and a weekly drawing to win watches from some of the most famous luxury brands like TAG Heuer and Rolex. Watch Gang is a great way to try different styles and types of watches at a lower price point than buying in a store.

Best for Underwear: Stance Stance Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $17.95 (socks) or $18.95 (underwear) per month

$17.95 (socks) or $18.95 (underwear) per month No. of Items Per Box: 1-4

1-4 Free Shipping? Yes Pros & Cons Pros Can make your own selections

Curated recommendations

Free shipping Cons Subscription limited to socks and underwear

No returns Why It Made the List Start building your style from the lowest layer up by subscribing to Stance. The company sells high-quality, comfortable basics, including socks, underwear, T-shirts, hoodies, and sweatpants. Although the online store sells all of these items separately, the subscription service only offers deliveries of socks and underwear. Unfortunately, you cannot combine the two into a single subscription, so if you want both, you'll need to set up two subscriptions. Each Stance subscription delivers new pairs of socks or underwear either on a monthly or quarterly schedule, with the ability for subscribers to view recommendations and select individual pieces. For sock subscriptions, you can choose between one and four pairs each month, while underwear subscriptions go up to three pairs per month, with deliveries made on a monthly or quarterly basis. Sock plans range from one to four pairs per month, and underwear plans offer one to three pairs per month. It's also possible to choose your own delivery schedule, or buy additional pieces through the online store.

Best for Rentals: Taelor Taelor Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $88 per month

$88 per month No. of Items Per Box: 4

4 Free Shipping? Yes Pros & Cons Pros Two shipments every month

Discounts to purchase items

Free shipping and laundry Cons Only goes up to size XL

Styling done mostly by AI

Can't choose individual pieces Why It Made the List Taelor is a streamlined clothing rental service, offering straightforward rentals along with a rent-to-buy option from top men's clothing brands. Each month, you'll receive up to two boxes of clothing items, each with four items in it. You can keep the items as long as you want before returning them, or purchase some or all of the items and keep them permanently. Boxes need to be returned for your next box to be shipped out, so keep this in mind if you're working on a specific schedule. Note, boxes don't roll over between months. With that being said, however, it does come with a few limitations. After an initial consultation with a human stylist, most of the selections are made through AI, which could affect how well your selections match your actual tastes. Additionally, the sizes offered are a little more limited than some other subscriptions, with most pieces only offered up to XL.

Best for Sustainable Fashion: ThreadLab ThreadLab Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $99 per month

$99 per month No. of Items Per Box: 1-8

1-8 Free Shipping? Yes Pros & Cons Pros Customized to your tastes

Can preview and edit selections

Eco-friendly brands Cons On the pricier side

Mostly neutral and casual styles Why It Made the List If you want your fashion choices to reflect your personal values, then ThreadLab might be the subscription service you've been looking for. The bare bones of the service are similar to other clothing subscriptions, where you start by inputting information about your sizing and style preferences. The algorithm will recommend items, which you can preview and approve before they're shipped to you. Subscribers can choose between three subscription tiers for more or fewer items per box. What ThreadLab does to set itself apart is to also sync your fashion choices with the causes that matter to you. The company partners with a variety of sustainable, eco-friendly brands and works to match customers with brands whose missions match their values. ThreadLab also offers a flexible return policy, and you don't necessarily have to subscribe — instead, you can set up order deliveries as often or as infrequently as you like.