Sport New Looks Whenever You Want with These 8 Clothing Rental Services

Give your wardrobe a monthly makeover by renting instead of buying

By Kaitlin Marks
Published on February 28, 2023 01:09 PM

best clothing rental services
Photo: didecs / Getty Images

There's something transformational about clothes. As your personal style grows, you can feel your confidence blossom. Whether you're thumbing through your closet on a Tuesday morning before work or planning looks for that vacation you've been dreaming of for years, having the right outfit for the right moment is an exhilarating, uplifting feeling.

Clothing rental services can help you expand your wardrobe, discover new styles and designers, and find the perfect piece for every occasion, all without having to purchase everything you wear. Some services handle the styling for you, while others let you curate your own boxes with pieces to try, but the best offer an inclusive range of sizes, affordable plans, and the ability to buy pieces that you love.

The Best Clothing Rental Services of 2023

Best Overall: Nuuly

nuuly clothing rental
Nuuly
Key Specs

  • Base Price: $88 per month
  • Size Range: 00P to 40W
  • Free Shipping? Yes

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • New arrivals every week
  • Hundreds of brands and designers, plus exclusive vintage pieces
  • Option to purchase pieces
  • No late fees or damage fees
  • Has nonprofit partnership and focus on sustainability

Cons

  • No men's clothing

Why It Made the List

A Nuuly subscription is the perfect way to try out new pieces, boost your confidence by stepping outside your comfort zone, and discover your style. For $88, you choose six pieces you'd like to get in your Nuuly box each month and can wear them as much as you'd like. Just return (or purchase) them to unlock your next box. Unlike some other rental services, Nuuly doesn't charge late fees or damage fees, which is great for when the unexpected happens, and the monthly fee covers shipping, laundry, and dry cleaning.

Nuuly lets you shop for clothing from hundreds of brands and designers — including Urban Outfitters, Free People, Anthropologie, and Gal Meets Glam — and carries exclusive vintage pieces, so no matter your style, you're bound to find something you love. When you do fall for a piece, you always have the option to purchase it, which not every clothing rental service offers. You can also build out your virtual closet on Nuuly's website with pieces you like, so you always have a list ready to go when it's time to create your next box.

We're fans of Nuuly's focus on sustainability and community, too. It donates out-of-circulation pieces to the Philadelphia nonprofit The Wardrobe and packages rentals in reusable and recyclable totes instead of cardboard boxes, poly bags, or plastic.

Best Expert Styling: Armoire

armoire clothing subscription
Armoire
Key Specs

  • Base Price: $79 per month
  • Size Range: 0 to 3X
  • Free Shipping? Yes

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Personal stylists and algorithm curate your virtual closet
  • Size-inclusive, and stylists are available for one-on-one fit appointments
  • Flexible returns let you keep old items until new ones arrive
  • Showcases rising women- and POC-owned brands

Cons

  • No rent-to-buy option
  • Limited maternity sizing and petite options

Why It Made the List

Armoire is the best clothing rental service if you want an element of professional styling with your rentals. After you sign up, you'll take a quiz to start giving Armoire's stylists and algorithm insights into your personal style. They'll then curate a personalized digital closet for you filled with items you might like to try. In addition to a number of high-end labels, Armoire features women- and POC-owned brands you'll be excited to discover.

Each month, you'll have access to a complimentary one-on-one stylist appointment conducted in person or over the phone, but you can also message a stylist anytime to get help or advice on styling your new pieces. The more feedback you give about the clothing, the more curated your next order will be.

With many clothing rental services, your next order won't ship until your previous items have been returned, so we like that Armoire lets you keep wearing the pieces you currently have until your new items arrive.

Best Variety: Rent the Runway

rent the runway
Rent the Runway
Key Specs

  • Base Price: $94 per month
  • Size Range: 0 to 22 and maternity sizes
  • Free Shipping? Yes

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • 800+ brands to choose from
  • Shipping and dry cleaning are included
  • Fully customizable plans
  • Handbags and accessories are also available

Cons

  • No rent-to-buy option

Why It Made the List

Rent the Runway is one of the most popular clothing rental services and for good reason. The company bills itself as "the world's largest shared designer closet" and carries over 800 brands, a wide range of sizes, and a huge variety of styles, everything from workwear to occasion pieces perfect for special events. With access to more than 22 million member reviews, you can view photos, tips, and feedback from other shoppers, which will help you find your perfect fit. Even better, the company offers smart size recommendations through machine learning technology, and if you're worried about an item not fitting properly, you can always add more than one size to your box.

Customers love Rent the Runway's quick shipping (orders typically arrive in less than two days) and the fact that you can rent new items while your previous returns are still in transit. The membership plans also offer some flexibility. They all allow you to have four items at a time, but you can decide if you want to get one, two, or four shipments per month. Here's a breakdown of the plans and pricing:

  • 4 items: $69 for the first month, then $94 per month
  • 8 items (sent in two shipments): $99 per month for two months, then $144 per month
  • 16 items (sent in four shipments): $169 per month for two months, then $235 per month

Just note that unlike some of the other clothing rental services on our list, Rent the Runway doesn't allow you to purchase items directly.

Best Plus-Size Clothing: Fashion to Figure Closet

fashion to figure closet
Fashion to Figure Closet
Key Specs

  • Base Price: $55 per month
  • Size Range: 12 to 28 (XL to 3XL)
  • Free Shipping? Yes

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • On-trend plus-size fashion, with plus-size models
  • Wide variety of styles
  • Can purchase pieces for up to 50 percent off the retail price
  • Option to include accessories in your box

Cons

  • No expert stylist recommendations
  • You're responsible for clothing damage unless you purchase insurance

Why It Made the List

Shopping for your size should be easy, not complicated or frustrating, but if you wear plus sizes, finding the perfect wardrobe additions isn't always as seamless as it should be. Fashion to Figure Closet is a clothing rental service that delivers trendy plus-size fashion designed to celebrate your curves.

Once you've selected the styles you want, you'll receive your box in just two or three days, and you can wear the items as many times as you'd like. If you find a piece you love, you can purchase it for up to 50 percent off the retail price, which is a great option to have.

Fashion to Figure Closet offers two monthly memberships: one with three items of clothing, and one with three items of clothing and two accessories. After you've tried the pieces on, you can rate their style and fit to get more tailored recommendations. The company's plans start at $55 per month and shipping is always free.

Best Luxury Clothing: Vince Unfold

vince unfold clothing rental
Vince Unfold
Key Specs

  • Base Price: $160 per month
  • Size Range: XXS to XXXL
  • Free Shipping? Yes

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Sizing is easy since everything is from the same designer
  • Can buy pieces at a discounted price
  • An element of surprise to what you'll receive

Cons

  • Few plus-size items
  • Limited aesthetic

Why It Made the List

Vince Unfold is a really specific clothing rental service. If your personal style aligns with the Vince brand, you'll love it. If it doesn't, you may get tired of receiving the same styles again and again, meaning that a more diverse service with more variety would be better for you.

As a Vince Unfold member, you can browse the website to add styles to your virtual closet, which the company calls your Edit. Each month, Vince Unfold will then send you four items from your wish list, so the service is nice for anyone who likes surprises. The pieces are of notably high quality and feel curated (they'd be perfect for creating a capsule wardrobe). Though Vince Unfold is significantly more expensive than the other clothing rental services on our list, the brand's items typically cost more than $160, so the monthly membership fee feels fair in context.

Though the company claims to offer sizes XXS to XXXL, there's a very limited number of plus-size pieces available, and those items aren't shown on plus-size models, so it's hard to know how they'd look on different body types.

Best for the Environment: Tulerie

tulerie clothing rental
Tulerie
Key Specs

  • Base Price: Varies
  • Size Range: XS to L
  • Free Shipping? Yes

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • No monthly membership fee, just rental fees on each item
  • Focus on sustainability
  • Designer brands like Bottega Veneta, Christian Dior, Gucci, and Khaite

Cons

  • Pricing isn't clear until you choose items to rent
  • Not size-inclusive

Why It Made the List

With new fashion trends popping up on social media almost every day (hello, coastal grandmother and Barbiecore), the life cycle of clothing items is, unfortunately, shorter than ever. Tulerie shows that sustainability, luxury, and community can coexist and offers an alternative to stuffing your clothes in closets or shipping them off to a landfill.

Tulerie's unique service is community-based. When you rent an item, you're not renting it from the company but directly from another Tulerie member. You can join Tulerie as a borrower, lender, or both, but however you join, you can feel good about the service knowing that the company screens every community member through an interview process.

Once you join as a borrower, you can browse Tulerie's online closet. When you find a piece you want to rent, you can request it from the lender, choose a delivery date, and let the lender know if you'd like to rent it for four, 10, or 20 days. The lender will accept or deny your request within 24 hours. When you're finished with your rental, simply ship it back in its original packaging using the prepaid label. While most clothing rental services charge a monthly fee, Tulerie is completely free to join. You only pay the individual fee on each item you rent, which includes shipping and cleaning.

Best Curated Collections: Gwynnie Bee

gwynnie bee subscription
Gwynnie Bee
Key Specs

  • Base Price: $49 per month
  • Size Range: 0 to 32
  • Free Shipping? Yes

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Can keep the items as long as you'd like before returning
  • Can buy pieces for less than the retail price
  • New styles launch weekly
  • Top brands and curated collections

Cons

  • Pricier than other services on this list
  • No special sizing (like petite or tall) available

Why It Made the List

Though Gwynnie Bee started as a plus-size-only company, it has expanded its range to include sizes 0 to 32. It's a size-inclusive, trend-forward way to add new life to your closet, and we like that there's no set return date for the items you rent.

Gwynnie Bee's pricing is structured a bit differently than that of its competitors. It's based on how many items you want to have out at a time, which lets you select a plan that fits your needs now and adjust as needed. Here's a breakdown of Gwynnie Bee's plans:

  • 1 item: $49 per month
  • 2 items: $69 per month
  • 3 items: $95 per month
  • 5 items: $139 per month
  • 7 items: $179 per month
  • 10 items: $199 per month

You'll love the convenience Gwynnie Bee offers, with unlimited free returns and dry cleaning always included. You can even take advantage of a free or discounted trial (depending on the plan you want to try) to see if the service works for you.

Best for Accessories: Le Tote

le tote subscription
Le Tote
Key Specs

  • Base Price: $79 per month
  • Size Range: XXS to XXL (0 to 16)
  • Free Shipping? Yes

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Can rent both clothing and accessories
  • Lots of designer brands to choose from
  • Can buy items for up to 50 percent off the retail price

Cons

  • You're responsible for clothing damage unless you purchase insurance
  • Pricing is somewhat unclear

Why It Made the List

Le Tote is the best rental service for anyone who wants to rent a combination of clothing and accessories, including jewelry, scarves, and handbags. There are plenty of designer brands to choose from at Le Tote, including Rebecca Minkoff, Adrianna Papell, Vince Camuto, Splendid, and French Connection. The company offers sizes XXS to XXL (0 to 16), so while it's not fully size-inclusive, it has a reasonably large range.

Le Tote's two basic memberships both cost $79 per month and place no limit on the number of boxes you can receive. One plan will send you four pieces of clothing per box; the other will send you three pieces of clothing and two accessories. Le Tote has a great maternity clothing subscription, too, which also starts at $79 and is perfect for staying supplied with stylish outfits without having to buy a bunch of clothes you'll only wear temporarily. If you find a piece you can't bear to part with, you can purchase it for up to half off the retail price.

Final Verdict

Clothing rental services offer you the chance to amp up your wardrobe without purchasing every item you wear, and Nuuly does this the best. The company's pricing is straightforward, and it focuses on sustainability with eco-friendly packaging and repurposed and donated clothing that extends items' life spans. We also love Nuuly's convenience and the rent-to-buy option.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do clothing rental services work?

Most clothing rental services let you choose which items you'd like to receive, and you can wear them as many times as you'd like in the course of a month before returning them. With some services, you also have the option of purchasing items. Certain companies, like Armoire, curate recommendations for you, but you'll still have the final say on what you receive.

How much do clothing rental services cost?

The price of clothing rental services varies but on average is between $45 and $100 per month. Some services with luxury brands are more expensive, like Vince Unfold, which costs $160 per month. There are services for every budget, though, and they're often much more cost-effective than purchasing a new outfit for every event you attend.

Can you buy pieces from a clothing rental service?

Sometimes you can. Not all clothing rental services offer this option, but companies like Nuuly, Fashion to Figure Closet, and Vince Unfold allow you to purchase items at a discount from the retail price.

Where do clothing rental services get their clothes?

Some clothing rental services get their clothes directly from designers. Others, like Vince Unfold and Fashion to Figure Closet, offer exclusive lines with their own products. Then there are services like Tulerie, which lets members rent out their own clothes, cutting down on waste and extending the life of individual pieces.

How sustainable is clothing rental?

In general, clothing rental services are more sustainable than typical shopping avenues because the clothes are reused again and again. Some services are more sustainable than others and use eco-friendly packaging and dry-cleaning services.

Can you sell clothes to a clothing rental service?

Typically, you don't sell clothes to a rental service. You can make money through a service like Tulerie if you join and rent your own items out to other borrowers on the platform, however.

Methodology

To find the best clothing rental services, our testers reviewed more than 20 companies, rating each on the following criteria:

  • Size range
  • Subscription price
  • Number of items per box
  • Shipping fees
  • Available discounts
  • Brand variety
  • Rental period

Rental services that offer a wide array of clothing options at relatively affordable prices did particularly well in the scoring phase, as did services with low or free shipping costs, membership discounts, and flexible try-on periods. Companies with limited delivery capabilities didn't make it past our initial research stage.

