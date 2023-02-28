Sport New Looks Whenever You Want with These 8 Clothing Rental Services

Clothing rental services can help you expand your wardrobe, discover new styles and designers, and find the perfect piece for every occasion, all without having to purchase everything you wear. Some services handle the styling for you, while others let you curate your own boxes with pieces to try, but the best offer an inclusive range of sizes, affordable plans, and the ability to buy pieces that you love.

There's something transformational about clothes. As your personal style grows, you can feel your confidence blossom. Whether you're thumbing through your closet on a Tuesday morning before work or planning looks for that vacation you've been dreaming of for years, having the right outfit for the right moment is an exhilarating, uplifting feeling.

Best Overall: Nuuly Nuuly Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $88 per month

$88 per month Size Range: 00P to 40W

00P to 40W Free Shipping? Yes Pros & Cons Pros New arrivals every week

Hundreds of brands and designers, plus exclusive vintage pieces

Option to purchase pieces

No late fees or damage fees

Has nonprofit partnership and focus on sustainability Cons No men's clothing Why It Made the List A Nuuly subscription is the perfect way to try out new pieces, boost your confidence by stepping outside your comfort zone, and discover your style. For $88, you choose six pieces you'd like to get in your Nuuly box each month and can wear them as much as you'd like. Just return (or purchase) them to unlock your next box. Unlike some other rental services, Nuuly doesn't charge late fees or damage fees, which is great for when the unexpected happens, and the monthly fee covers shipping, laundry, and dry cleaning. Nuuly lets you shop for clothing from hundreds of brands and designers — including Urban Outfitters, Free People, Anthropologie, and Gal Meets Glam — and carries exclusive vintage pieces, so no matter your style, you're bound to find something you love. When you do fall for a piece, you always have the option to purchase it, which not every clothing rental service offers. You can also build out your virtual closet on Nuuly's website with pieces you like, so you always have a list ready to go when it's time to create your next box. We're fans of Nuuly's focus on sustainability and community, too. It donates out-of-circulation pieces to the Philadelphia nonprofit The Wardrobe and packages rentals in reusable and recyclable totes instead of cardboard boxes, poly bags, or plastic.

Best Expert Styling: Armoire Armoire Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $79 per month

$79 per month Size Range: 0 to 3X

0 to 3X Free Shipping? Yes Pros & Cons Pros Personal stylists and algorithm curate your virtual closet

Size-inclusive, and stylists are available for one-on-one fit appointments

Flexible returns let you keep old items until new ones arrive

Showcases rising women- and POC-owned brands Cons No rent-to-buy option

Limited maternity sizing and petite options Why It Made the List Armoire is the best clothing rental service if you want an element of professional styling with your rentals. After you sign up, you'll take a quiz to start giving Armoire's stylists and algorithm insights into your personal style. They'll then curate a personalized digital closet for you filled with items you might like to try. In addition to a number of high-end labels, Armoire features women- and POC-owned brands you'll be excited to discover. Each month, you'll have access to a complimentary one-on-one stylist appointment conducted in person or over the phone, but you can also message a stylist anytime to get help or advice on styling your new pieces. The more feedback you give about the clothing, the more curated your next order will be. With many clothing rental services, your next order won't ship until your previous items have been returned, so we like that Armoire lets you keep wearing the pieces you currently have until your new items arrive.

Best Variety: Rent the Runway Rent the Runway Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $94 per month

$94 per month Size Range: 0 to 22 and maternity sizes

0 to 22 and maternity sizes Free Shipping? Yes Pros & Cons Pros 800+ brands to choose from

Shipping and dry cleaning are included

Fully customizable plans

Handbags and accessories are also available Cons No rent-to-buy option Why It Made the List Rent the Runway is one of the most popular clothing rental services and for good reason. The company bills itself as "the world's largest shared designer closet" and carries over 800 brands, a wide range of sizes, and a huge variety of styles, everything from workwear to occasion pieces perfect for special events. With access to more than 22 million member reviews, you can view photos, tips, and feedback from other shoppers, which will help you find your perfect fit. Even better, the company offers smart size recommendations through machine learning technology, and if you're worried about an item not fitting properly, you can always add more than one size to your box. Customers love Rent the Runway's quick shipping (orders typically arrive in less than two days) and the fact that you can rent new items while your previous returns are still in transit. The membership plans also offer some flexibility. They all allow you to have four items at a time, but you can decide if you want to get one, two, or four shipments per month. Here's a breakdown of the plans and pricing: 4 items: $69 for the first month, then $94 per month

8 items (sent in two shipments): $99 per month for two months, then $144 per month

16 items (sent in four shipments): $169 per month for two months, then $235 per month Just note that unlike some of the other clothing rental services on our list, Rent the Runway doesn't allow you to purchase items directly.

Best Plus-Size Clothing: Fashion to Figure Closet Fashion to Figure Closet Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $55 per month

$55 per month Size Range: 12 to 28 (XL to 3XL)

12 to 28 (XL to 3XL) Free Shipping? Yes Pros & Cons Pros On-trend plus-size fashion, with plus-size models

Wide variety of styles

Can purchase pieces for up to 50 percent off the retail price

Option to include accessories in your box Cons No expert stylist recommendations

You're responsible for clothing damage unless you purchase insurance Why It Made the List Shopping for your size should be easy, not complicated or frustrating, but if you wear plus sizes, finding the perfect wardrobe additions isn't always as seamless as it should be. Fashion to Figure Closet is a clothing rental service that delivers trendy plus-size fashion designed to celebrate your curves. Once you've selected the styles you want, you'll receive your box in just two or three days, and you can wear the items as many times as you'd like. If you find a piece you love, you can purchase it for up to 50 percent off the retail price, which is a great option to have. Fashion to Figure Closet offers two monthly memberships: one with three items of clothing, and one with three items of clothing and two accessories. After you've tried the pieces on, you can rate their style and fit to get more tailored recommendations. The company's plans start at $55 per month and shipping is always free.

Best Luxury Clothing: Vince Unfold Vince Unfold Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $160 per month

$160 per month Size Range: XXS to XXXL

XXS to XXXL Free Shipping? Yes Pros & Cons Pros Sizing is easy since everything is from the same designer

Can buy pieces at a discounted price

An element of surprise to what you'll receive Cons Few plus-size items

Limited aesthetic Why It Made the List Vince Unfold is a really specific clothing rental service. If your personal style aligns with the Vince brand, you'll love it. If it doesn't, you may get tired of receiving the same styles again and again, meaning that a more diverse service with more variety would be better for you. As a Vince Unfold member, you can browse the website to add styles to your virtual closet, which the company calls your Edit. Each month, Vince Unfold will then send you four items from your wish list, so the service is nice for anyone who likes surprises. The pieces are of notably high quality and feel curated (they'd be perfect for creating a capsule wardrobe). Though Vince Unfold is significantly more expensive than the other clothing rental services on our list, the brand's items typically cost more than $160, so the monthly membership fee feels fair in context. Though the company claims to offer sizes XXS to XXXL, there's a very limited number of plus-size pieces available, and those items aren't shown on plus-size models, so it's hard to know how they'd look on different body types.

Best for the Environment: Tulerie Tulerie Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: Varies

Varies Size Range: XS to L

XS to L Free Shipping? Yes Pros & Cons Pros No monthly membership fee, just rental fees on each item

Focus on sustainability

Designer brands like Bottega Veneta, Christian Dior, Gucci, and Khaite Cons Pricing isn't clear until you choose items to rent

Not size-inclusive Why It Made the List With new fashion trends popping up on social media almost every day (hello, coastal grandmother and Barbiecore), the life cycle of clothing items is, unfortunately, shorter than ever. Tulerie shows that sustainability, luxury, and community can coexist and offers an alternative to stuffing your clothes in closets or shipping them off to a landfill. Tulerie's unique service is community-based. When you rent an item, you're not renting it from the company but directly from another Tulerie member. You can join Tulerie as a borrower, lender, or both, but however you join, you can feel good about the service knowing that the company screens every community member through an interview process. Once you join as a borrower, you can browse Tulerie's online closet. When you find a piece you want to rent, you can request it from the lender, choose a delivery date, and let the lender know if you'd like to rent it for four, 10, or 20 days. The lender will accept or deny your request within 24 hours. When you're finished with your rental, simply ship it back in its original packaging using the prepaid label. While most clothing rental services charge a monthly fee, Tulerie is completely free to join. You only pay the individual fee on each item you rent, which includes shipping and cleaning.

Best Curated Collections: Gwynnie Bee Gwynnie Bee Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $49 per month

$49 per month Size Range: 0 to 32

0 to 32 Free Shipping? Yes Pros & Cons Pros Can keep the items as long as you'd like before returning

Can buy pieces for less than the retail price

New styles launch weekly

Top brands and curated collections Cons Pricier than other services on this list

No special sizing (like petite or tall) available Why It Made the List Though Gwynnie Bee started as a plus-size-only company, it has expanded its range to include sizes 0 to 32. It's a size-inclusive, trend-forward way to add new life to your closet, and we like that there's no set return date for the items you rent. Gwynnie Bee's pricing is structured a bit differently than that of its competitors. It's based on how many items you want to have out at a time, which lets you select a plan that fits your needs now and adjust as needed. Here's a breakdown of Gwynnie Bee's plans: 1 item: $49 per month

2 items: $69 per month

3 items: $95 per month

5 items: $139 per month

7 items: $179 per month

10 items: $199 per month You'll love the convenience Gwynnie Bee offers, with unlimited free returns and dry cleaning always included. You can even take advantage of a free or discounted trial (depending on the plan you want to try) to see if the service works for you.