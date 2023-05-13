These Top-Selling Amazon Summer Blouses Are All Under $35 Right Now

Including airy chiffon tops, versatile button-down shirts, and more

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty.

Published on May 13, 2023 09:00 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Fashion Item Roundup Under $50: Summer Breezy Blouses TOUT
Photo: People / Reese Herrington

If you're itching to refresh your closet for summer, we suggest heading to Amazon this weekend.

Before the new season, the retailer is overflowing with thousands of blouses to shop. Whether you're looking for a versatile short-sleeve button-down or an elevated top with fun details (think ruffle sleeves and swiss dots), there's a cute shirt for every closet.

To help you get started, we pulled together our 10 favorite summer blouses, which are some of the most popular blouses among Amazon's entire inventory. The best part? The customer-favorite shirts are all less than $35 — and most of our top picks are on sale right now.

Best Blouses Under $35

If you're searching for a top you can wear right away, there are plenty of breezy long-sleeve styles to shop. Don't miss out on the Astylish Button-Down Blouse while it's double discounted. Available in 39 colors, the classic shirt features a button closure and a loose fit. More than

4,900 customers have given it a five-star rating, calling it "lightweight and airy" as well as "comfortable and cute" in reviews. One customer raved that it's a "great shirt for spring and into summer," and added that it's "flattering."

Summer Breezy Blouses
Amazon

Buy It! Astylish Roll Up Sleeve Button-Down Blouse, $28.48 with coupon (orig. $34.99); amazon.com

Another highly rated traditional top on our wishlist is the Youtalia Cuffed Blouse that's currently on sale. The chiffon blouse, which has racked up more than 9,100 perfect ratings, has three-quarter sleeves with roll tabs and a pleat down the front. Shoppers say it's "versatile," with one writing, "It is appropriate for any occasion: You can dress it up with some jewelry and heels for a night out or a pair of jeans and sneakers for a casual, cool outfit for a day out with the family!"

Summer Breezy Blouses
Amazon

Buy It! Youtalia Three-Quarter Cuffed Sleeve Chiffon Blouse, $29.99 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com

As for short-sleeve shirts, consider snapping up the SimpleFun Floral Blouse while it's marked down to as little as $25. The chiffon blouse has a roomy fit, giving it an airy look. And it has a bunch of cute details, including ruffle sleeves, a V-neck, and a drawstring closure that you can tie. Available in sizes up to XXL, it comes in 32 colors — many of which are fun floral patterns.

Summer Breezy Blouses
Amazon

Buy It! SimpleFun Floral V-Neck Blouse, $24.42 with coupon (orig. $32.99); amazon.com

Keep scrolling for more of our favorite summer blouses under $35, and then head to Amazon to shop the full selection.

Summer Breezy Blouses
Amazon

Buy It! Beautife Short Sleeve Button-Down, $26.99 (orig. $30.99); amazon.com

Summer Breezy Blouses
Amazon

Buy It! Merokeety Ruffle Swiss Dot Blouse, $30.39 with coupon (orig. $31.99); amazon.com

Summer Breezy Blouses
Amazon

Buy It! Saukole Petal Sleeve Keyhole Blouse, $16.99–$17.84 (orig $22.81); amazon.com

Summer Breezy Blouses
Amazon

Buy It! Cicibird Peplum Blouse, $26.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Summer Breezy Blouses
Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Woven Blouse, $29.80; amazon.com

Summer Breezy Blouses
Amazon

Buy It! Dokotoo Flowy Smocked Blouse, $24.64–$28.99 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com

Summer Breezy Blouses
Amazon

Buy It! Romanstii Puff Short Sleeve Blouse, $20.69 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

