All the BaubleBar We've Spotted on Celebs, from Jennifer Lopez's Gold Chain to Katie Holmes' Reversible Pendant

Now on sale for Black Friday

By
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrities. Whether you're looking for the newest celebrity fashion find or the best celeb-approved beauty products, she's got you covered. She has previously covered fashion, beauty, and entertainment content, ranging from the newest Harry Styles music video to how to achieve the Hailey Bieber aesthetic, and more. When not writing, you can find her styling her friends and family, online shopping, or chatting up a storm with the nearest stranger. Alyssa received a B.A. in journalism, with a broadcast journalism emphasis, from The University of Arizona. She then received a master's in journalism from Northwestern University! Go Wildcats!

Published on November 25, 2022 06:30 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

lizzo, katie holmes
Photo: COURTESY OF NETFLIX; Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

The shining gems on many of Hollywood's stars can cost thousands of dollars. But on occasion, celebs switch lanes and sport jewelry that doesn't cost an arm and a leg.

One popular brand commonly worn among A-listers like Jennifer Lopez, Drew Barrymore, and Jennifer Aniston is BaubleBar — and lucky for us, the entire site is 30 percent off right now, no code required. That means you can score their already affordable accessories for even more affordable prices through Cyber Monday on November 28.

Here, we've highlighted eight BaubleBar pieces we've spotted on their necks, lobes, wrists, and fingers over the years. Take these stackable rings, for example, which have been given the thumbs-up by Jennifer Aniston and Rita Ora (Julia Roberts famously wore the regular-sized version in 2019). While they usually cost around $50 a pop, they're now under $35.

The sparkly cubic zirconia stones on each ring come in a variety of colors, including the clear ones Aniston wore on The Ellen Show in May. They also come in black and fuschia, among other shades. The stones circle the entirety of the ring, so you'll get a glimmer from all angles. Stack two, like the Friends actress, or three if you're really feeling extra.

Baublebar jewelry
Baublebar

Buy It! BaubleBar Mini Alidia Cubic Zirconia Ring, $33.60 (orig. $48); baublebar.com

To double your accessories without taking up more space in your jewelry tray, this unique two-sided pendant can be flipped or flopped to mirror your mood depending on the day.

Just look at Katie Holmes, who recently coordinated her denim jeans with the blue enamel side of the astrological necklace. But with a simple maneuver, she could have served up gold and pearls. To complete the look, she layered three other BaubleBar necklaces, which are also on sale.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/katie-holmes/" data-inlink="true">Katie Holmes</a> BaubleBar Necklaces
BaubleBar

Buy It! BaubleBar Astro 18K Gold Necklace, $89.60 (orig. $128); baublebar.com

If Jennifer Lopez has it, you need it — especially if it's budget-friendly. This striking chain is gaudy enough to make a statement, but simple enough to wear to the office, and it's just above $60 right now. While J.Lo owns the gold version, there's a silver style to mix things up.

Baublebar jewelry
Baublebar

Buy It! BaubleBar Gia Necklace, $61.60 at checkout (orig. $88); baublebar.com

Now that it's Black Friday, it's "about damn time" you get your hands on the metallic chain link necklace worn by vocal powerhouse Lizzo. Available in both silver and gold and on sale for under $35, now's the best time to do so. If you'd rather dress your wrists instead of your décolletage, there's also a bracelet version made from the same paperclip-style chain links.

Baublebar jewelry
Baublebar

Buy It! BaubleBar Hera Necklace, $33.60 at checkout (orig. $48); baublebar.com

Also on sale are these holiday-inspired earrings, which are similar to the ones worn by Drew Barrymore, and this other set of rings spotted on Aniston during her The Ellen Show appearance, as well as this bead bracelet, seen on the wrists of Hailey Bieber and Brie Larson — a similar Los Angeles Rams version was worn by Rebel Wilson.

For more A-list-approved accessories at a fraction of the cost, keep scrolling to shop BaubleBar's Black Friday sale.

Ho Ho Ho Earrings
baublebar

Buy It! BaubleBar Ho Ho Ho Earrings, $32.20 at checkout (orig. $46); baublebar.com

Baublebar jewelry
Baublebar

Buy It! BaubleBar Maro Ring Set, $40.60 at checkout (orig. $58) baublebar.com

Baublebar jewelry
Baublebar

Buy It! BaubleBar Pisa Bracelet, $16.80 at checkout (orig. $24); baublebar.com

Los Angeles Rams NFL Gold Pisa Bracelet
baublebar

Buy It! BaubleBar Los Angeles Rams NFL Gold Pisa Bracelet, $21 at checkout (orig. $30); baublebar.com

